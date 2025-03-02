Best whitening toothpastes to make your teeth gleam (2025)

When you head to the dental aisle at any supermarket or chemist, it is filled with toothpastes making so many claims that it's difficult to know where to start.
Wanting white teeth is no longer considered a superficial cosmetic desire but as a necessity for general maintenance of your pearly whites. You only get one set after all.
For a brighter, and whiter smile, it is best to avoid staining foods like tea, coffee, balsamic vinegar and red wine, but if that sounds inconceivable, whitening toothpastes will come in handy to reduce the appearance of the stains and lighten yellowness. They won’t work as effectively or instantly as professional treatments, but they are far kinder on your wallet.
We consulted Dr Richard Marques of Devonshire Place Dental and Sunny Sihra, Dentist and Owner of SimplyTeeth Clinic to find out everything you need to know about whitening toothpastes.
Do whitening toothpastes work?
Dr Richard Marques explains that “Whitening toothpastes do work to brighten teeth, remove stains and polish teeth.” However, he confirms that “they are not as effective as a whitening procedure performed by a dental professional.”
Sunny Sihra adds that results will vary based on the user, the brand and the ingredients, “Whitening toothpastes should work to an extent but everyone’s teeth and enamel are different. When used twice a day whitening toothpaste can take from two to six weeks to change the colour and appear whiter. This is dependent on the type of toothpaste being used and the strength of the whitening ingredient within the fluoride.”
How do whitening toothpastes work?
Sihra clarifies, “Whitening toothpastes contain agents and abrasives that polish teeth and help dissolve any stains”. They specifically target the enamel, the outer protective layer of your teeth to lighten or remove surface stains. Different formulations will do this in varying ways. Blue optic brighteners coat the teeth for an instant whitening effect, the likes of charcoal or silica act as polishing granules to remove plaque, enzyme-actions uses fruits to break down stain-causing proteins and chemicals like hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide bleach and lighten stains. The latter can be quite harsh and may cause increased sensitivity.
What ingredients should you be looking out for?
“You should be looking for whitening toothpastes with active ingredients as these make the real difference in how effectively they whiten the teeth,” Sihra reveals. “Usually toothpastes will contain one of the following: hydrogen peroxide, carbamide peroxide and mild abrasives.”
“Hydrogen peroxide is an active ingredient and can be found in many drugstore whitening fluorides, it can cause mild sensitivity but is still safe to use twice daily. Carbamide peroxide is a whitening agent that is similar to hydrogen peroxide, however it has been found to produce results much faster. Some toothpastes may contain mild abrasives such as magnesium carbonate, calcium carbonate or hydrated aluminium oxides, which help remove surface stains and keep teeth from yellowing.”
Are whitening toothpastes safe and should you use them every day?
“Yes”, says Dr Marques. “Most whitening toothpastes are fine to use every day”. But look out for heavily abrasive formulas that could "remove teeth enamel over time”.
Toothpastes fall under the ‘cosmetic product’ category and thus have to adhere to the strict EU guidelines. For those with sensitive teeth, you need to be aware of formulations that may increase your sensitivity.
“Whitening toothpastes can be used twice daily, but I would advise not exceeding this amount,” adds Sihra. “I would also not advise leaving whitening toothpaste to sit on the teeth for a long period of time. Daily whitening fluorides are safe enough as the whitening agent used will only be a small percentage. There are more potent whitening treatments available over the counter so if you are to purchase these just ensure you use properly and stick to the recommended usage.”
Best whitening toothpastes at a glance
- Best for overall brightening: Colgate Max White Ultimate Catalyst Whitening Toothpaste - £10, Boots
- Best for sensitive teeth: -£5.99, Superdrug
- Best for quick fix whitening: Pearl Drops Strong Polished White - £7, Boots
- Best for removing stains: Oral-B 3D White Luxe Perfection Whitening Toothpaste - £6, Boots
- Best for soothing tooth pain: Colgate Sensitive Instant Relief Sensitive Toothpaste with Whitening - £3, Boots
- Best for luxury cleaning: Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste - £9, Lookfantastic
- Best for vegans: Moon Oral Care Activated Charcoal Fluoride-Free Whitening Toothpaste - £10, Boots
- Best for tackling tough stains: Rembrandt Intense Stain - £12.50, Amazon
- Best for gentle cleaning: Blanx Intensive Stain Removal Toothpaste - £5.41, Amazon
- Best for instant results: iWhite Supreme Whitening Toothpaste - £9.95, Lookfantastic
- Best for high intensity, low price: Arm and Hammer Extreme Whitening Toothpaste - £2.33, Boots
What else can you do to get whiter teeth?
Matthew Rose, award-winning Restorative Dentist at The Implant Centre reveals that it is also crucial to have “regular hygienist appointments, change your toothbrush every two to three months otherwise all you’re doing is just transferring bacteria to your mouth and floss every day to get rid of any plaque in between the teeth as this can make them appear more yellow.”
Shop the best whitening toothpaste now