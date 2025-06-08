Beyond Yoga’s Hollywood-Coveted Activewear Gets a Rare Price Drop — Shop These 10 Trending Styles (2025)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

From April 24 through 27, Beyond Yoga is slashing the prices of its cult-classic workout gear. The brand’s April Sale, live now on beyondyoga.com, offers 25 percent off sitewide, plus up to 75 percent off hundreds of select styles.

Because the savings event has no exclusions, even Beyond Yoga’s best-selling, rarely discounted core pieces are getting a price drop. Since its start in 2005, the female-founded business has garnered quite the celebrity following. Famous fans include Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, Sienna Miller, Olivia Culpo, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Wilde.

In addition to athleisure, Beyond Yoga has an impressive selection of comfortable-meets-elevated everyday wear, including trousers, dresses, skirts and sweaters. In terms of standouts, the Status Wide Leg Trouser and Around The World Front Twist Dress are two of the brand’s best-selling items.

As far as workout wear goes, nothing compares to Beyond Yoga’s signature leggings: the Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging, available in nearly 20 colorways. And if you’re looking for the perfect pair of biker shorts —not too long and not too short — the Spacedye Keep Pace 5″ Short is your answer.

In terms of tops, Beyond Yoga’s Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank is a clear standout. It’s cropped but, again, not too cropped, and features UPF 50+ protection, a built-in medium support bra and soft racerback straps. It also comes in 20 colors: five core and 15 seasonal.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank $51$6825% off Buy at beyond yoga

And while not nearly as large as the women’s line, the men’s activewear collection has a versatile assortment of discounted styles.

Shop a few more highlights from the spring sale below, and check out the full savings lineup at beyondyoga.com. For the steepest deals, take a look at the Sale on Sale section, currently up to 75 percent off.

Shop the rest at beyondyoga.com.