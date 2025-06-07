Bibee throws shutout ball into the seventh inning as Guardians defeat Royals 6-2 (2025)

By: Avery Osen, The Associated PressPosted:

Advertisement

Advertise with us

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tanner Bibee pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Kyle Mazardo hit a two-run homer and Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneemann added solo shots as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Sunday.

Read this article for free:

or

Already have an account? Log in here »

To continue reading, please subscribe:

See Also
Toronto FC still in search of a win after scoreless draw with Minnesota UnitedMatt Chapman's 2-run homer, and Ramos' solo shot, help Giants beat Reds 6-3CMAJ urges more Canadian health research amid cuts to U.S. health agenciesCooley has goal and assist, Utah gets 4 power-play scores in 5-3 win over Stars

Monthly Digital Subscription

$1 per week for 24 weeks*

  • Enjoy unlimited reading on winnipegfreepress.com
  • Read the E-Edition, our digital replica newspaper
  • Access News Break, our award-winning app
  • Play interactive puzzles

*Billed as $4 plus GST every four weeks. Offer only available to new and qualified returning subscribers. Cancel any time.

To continue reading, please subscribe:

Add Winnipeg Free Press access to your Brandon Sun subscription for only

$1 for the first 4 weeks*

  • Enjoy unlimited reading on winnipegfreepress.com
  • Read the E-Edition, our digital replica newspaper
  • Access News Break, our award-winning app
  • Play interactive puzzles

Start now

No thanks

*$1 will be added to your next bill. After your 4 weeks access is complete your rate will increase by $0.00 a X percent off the regular rate.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tanner Bibee pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Kyle Mazardo hit a two-run homer and Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneemann added solo shots as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Sunday.

Read unlimited articles for free today:

or

Already have an account? Log in here »

See Also
Powerful starts for last year's pennant winners as the Dodgers and Yankees stay unbeaten

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tanner Bibee pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Kyle Mazardo hit a two-run homer and Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneemann added solo shots as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Sunday.

Bibee (1-0) gave up no runs and two hits in 6 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander bounced back after he was scheduled to make the opening day start for Cleveland on Thursday, but was scratched because of an illness.

Royals starter Michael Wacha (0-1) threw 87 pitches over four innings and allowed one run and four hits with two strikeouts and four walks. None of Kansas City’s starting pitchers got past the fifth inning in any game during the three-game season-opening series.

Mazardo’s home run traveled 417 feet nearly into the right field fountains off Sam Long to give the Guardians a 3-0 lead. It was his second home run of the series.

Arias’ homer in the sixth made it 4-0. He started in place of six-time All-Star José Ramírez, who missed the game due to a sprained right wrist he suffered on a slide in Saturday’s game.

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Arias’ sacrifice fly that scored Carlos Santana.

Schneemann’s homer in the eighth extended the Guardians’ lead to 6-0.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI single and Hunter Renfroe drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth for the Royals.

Key moment

The Royals had the tying run at the plate in the eighth, but Hunter Gaddis forced a groundout to first to end the rally.

Key stat

Steven Kwan went 3 for 5, all of those hits being singles, and had six hits over the series.

Up next

The Guardians send RHP Luis Ortiz to the mound to start a three-game series at San Diego on Monday. Kansas City travels to Milwaukee on Monday with LHP Kris Bubic on the hill.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Advertisement Advertise With Us

Advertisement Advertise With Us

  • Print
  • Email
  • Read Later

Report ErrorSubmit a Tip

Bibee throws shutout ball into the seventh inning as Guardians defeat Royals 6-2 (2025)

References

Top Articles
KELLY SHAEFER On Next ATHEIST Album: 'You're Not Gonna Get A Repeat Performance Out Of Us'
5 superfoods you should be eating but probably aren’t
Congresswoman Nancy Mace Is Divorced Twice and Mom to Two Teens
Latest Posts
Flood centres close in Selangor, while Sabah and Johor still on alert
Top 10 Cryptos To Buy Right Now | The Future Of Blockchain Is Here
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Fredrick Kertzmann

Last Updated:

Views: 6817

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fredrick Kertzmann

Birthday: 2000-04-29

Address: Apt. 203 613 Huels Gateway, Ralphtown, LA 40204

Phone: +2135150832870

Job: Regional Design Producer

Hobby: Nordic skating, Lacemaking, Mountain biking, Rowing, Gardening, Water sports, role-playing games

Introduction: My name is Fredrick Kertzmann, I am a gleaming, encouraging, inexpensive, thankful, tender, quaint, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.