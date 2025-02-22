Bible Search: little riders (2025)

226 results found containing all search terms. 36027 results found containing some search terms.



It was Ben-Hur's Purpose to Turn Aside at the Break of Day... ... horseback- the driver, probably." A little later Ben-Hur himself could see the camel was ... a mystery. "It is a camel with riders," the guide said, directly. ... https://biblehub.com/library/wallace/ben-hur_a_tale_of_the_christ/chapter_ii_it_was_ben-hurs.htm

The Journey of the Three Holy Kings to Bethlehem ... forth, bearing, like a flower, a little tower with several entrances. This tower was ... sleeping position and stretched their long necks towards the riders, and lambs woke up bleating. Some ... https://biblehub.com/library/emmerich/the_life_of_the_blessed_virgin_mary/xiii_the_journey_of_the.htm

Larkie. ... holiday?" Donal looked at him with a little wonder: the boy had never before made ... , Mr. Grant. Arkie is a splendid rider, and much pluckier than she used to ... https://biblehub.com/library/macdonald/donal_grant/chapter_lxviii_larkie.htm

The Assyrian Revival and the Struggle for Syria ... his weapons. This body of cavalry, having little confidence in its own powers, kept in ... the forehead, but had no saddles; their riders rode bareback without stirrups; they sat far ... https://biblehub.com/library/maspero/history_of_egypt_chaldaea_syria_babylonia_and_assyria_v_7/chapter_ithe_assyrian_revival_and.htm

Memoir of John Bunyan ... degrading services, in the hope of procuring a little learning, and escaping from those filthy hogs. ... bunches of ribbands on his head, as the rider hath on his own. These are gentlemen ... https://biblehub.com/library/bunyan/the_works_of_john_bunyan_volumes_1-3/memoir_of_john_bunyan.htm

A Book for Boys and Girls Or, Temporal Things Spritualized. ... and shortly after Mr. Bunyan's death, a little book for children is constantly introduced, which ... importunity. XXXV. UPON THE HORSE AND HIS RIDER. There's one rides very sagely on the ... https://biblehub.com/library/bunyan/the_works_of_john_bunyan_volumes_1-3/a_book_for_boys_and.htm

Fatima. ... train one for yourself- till from being a little foal it became your own wonderful horse. ... cried, "Mr. Sutherland is such a rider! He jumps hedges and ditches and everything ... https://biblehub.com/library/macdonald/david_elginbrod/chapter_vi_fatima.htm

The Finish of Patsy Barnes ... Patsy Barnes, and he was a denizen of Little Africa. In fact, he lived on ... then it was a curious horse, a curious rider, and a more curious combination that brought ... https://biblehub.com/library/dunbar/the_strength_of_gideon_and_other_stories/the_finish_of_patsy_barnes.htm

The Cocal ... To the east coast. Cuffy turned up what little nose he had. He plainly considered the ... force. As for cleaning either her or the rider, that was not thought of in a ... https://biblehub.com/library/kingsley/at_last/chapter_xiii_the_cocal.htm

The Factor. ... outside the trees, went a footpath- so little used that, though not quite conquered by ... . His unexpected appearance startled the horse, his rider nearly lost his seat, and did lose ... https://biblehub.com/library/macdonald/donal_grant/chapter_xix_the_factor.htm

The Hebrews and the Philistines --Damascus ... with the people of Penuel whom he encountered a little further on. He did not stop to ... that biteth the horse's heels, so that his rider falleth backward."** The new ... https://biblehub.com/library/maspero/history_of_egypt_chaldaea_syria_babylonia_and_assyria_v_6/chapter_iiithe_hebrews_and_the.htm

Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners: ... shame I confess, I did soon lose that little I learned, and that even almost utterly ... , and to fear neither the horse nor his rider (Job 39:18) . I ... https://biblehub.com/library/bunyan/the_works_of_john_bunyan_volumes_1-3/grace_abounding_to_the_chief.htm

Death of Martha Yeardley, and John Yeardley's Journey to Norway. ... . From the commencement of 1851, with but little exception, she was confined to the house ... of weak nerves has no business to be the rider. From Christiansand to Stavanger is about 200 ... https://biblehub.com/library/yeardley/memoir_and_diary_of_john_yeardley_minister_of_the_gospel/chapter_xviii_death_of_martha.htm

Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners Or, a Brief Relation of the Exceeding Mercy of God in Christ, to his Poor Servant, John Bunyan ... 17. This conceit grew so strong in a little time upon my spirit, that had I ... , and to fear neither the horse nor his rider. I have had sweet sights of the ... https://biblehub.com/library/bunyan/grace_abounding_to_the_chief_of_sinners/grace_abounding_to_the_chief.htm

The Northern Mountains ... I saw, it is true, in this little island no Andes, with such a scenery ... unable to forge either ahead or astern. Her rider was jammed too, and unable to get ... https://biblehub.com/library/kingsley/at_last/chapter_xi_the_northern_mountains.htm

The Heavenly Footman; Or, a Description of the Man that Gets to Heaven: ... lovely friend Mercy, they never ride. The little one is led by the hand up the ... ready to run away too, do what the rider can. It is the cross which keepeth ... https://biblehub.com/library/bunyan/the_works_of_john_bunyan_volumes_1-3/the_heavenly_footman_or_a.htm

The Tabernacle of the Most High ... just now smiled is but pushing the matter a little further, an error into which we May ... history, this church had three Pastors- WILLIAM RIDER, BENJAMIN KEACH, and BENJAMIN STINTON. ... https://biblehub.com/library/spurgeon/spurgeons_sermons_volume_5_1859/the_tabernacle_of_the_most.htm

Prayers Answered ... sudden change for the better, and in a little over two months she returned home well, ... his pocket. Advanced in life- a slow rider, and not a very sprightly horse- ... https://biblehub.com/library/various/the_wonders_of_prayer/prayers_answered.htm

Letter M ... in a depressed plain called el-Bukie'a, "the little vale," near Penuel, south of ... 41:24) and the upper the "rider." The upper stone was turned round ... https://biblehub.com/library/easton/eastons_bible_dictionary/letter_m.htm

A Peal of Bells ... . The fact is, the Hebrews knew so little of horses from being interdicted from their use ... he hath triumphed gloriously; the horse and his rider hath he thrown into the sea?" ... https://biblehub.com/library/spurgeon/spurgeons_sermons_volume_7_1861/a_peal_of_bells.htm

A Christmas Question ... is to bring out the force of those two little words, "unto us." For ... dash downwards to destruction. See how cautiously the riders journey, how carefully the horses place their ... https://biblehub.com/library/spurgeon/spurgeons_sermons_volume_6_1860/a_christmas_question.htm

Kumaon. ... even for grazing purposes a large portion is of little use, as the grass is coarse and ... narrow, and overhang precipices, down which the rider would be dashed if the pony slipped or ... https://biblehub.com/library/kennedy/life_and_work_in_benares_and_kumaon_1839-1877/chapter_xx_kumaon.htm

Revelation of St. John the Divine - Chapter 6 - Verse 1 ... , and in reference to which there could be little ground for diversity in the interpretation. Here ... ) The first discloses a white horse with a rider armed with a bow. A crown is ... https://biblehub.com/library/barnes/barnes_new_testament_notes/revelation_of_st_john_the_97.htm