Big Reasons You Should Never Get A Tattoo - The List (2025)

So you're thinking about getting a tattoo? Good for you for doing your research! This is a permanent decision, so thinking it through and being absolutely sure is critical.

"The choice to get a tattoo is highly personal and one that should only be made after a careful and deliberate consideration of the consequences (both short and long term) of the tattoo," Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Stephen Greenberg told me. "As we age and a patient's lifestyle changes, one of the biggest regrets is not the clothing that a patient wore to a particular event or a bad haircut or clothing style craze they fell into, but the permanent tattoo that they wish they had never gotten in the first place!"

Unfortunately, there are times in our lives when it's best to hold off on the ink. Whether it's because you haven't had a chance to think it through or don't know your tattoo artist, take your time and ask yourself if you're in a season of life when a tattoo isn't the best idea. Here are just a few reasons to hold off for now, according to the experts.