Billie Piper puts on leggy display in glamorous all black ensemble (2025)

By GETHIN HICKS

Published: 09:07 EDT, 25 April 2025 | Updated: 10:20 EDT, 25 April 2025

Billie Piper looked incredible as she put on a leggy display for Thursday night's BAFTA TV Craft Award nominees' party.

The Doctor Who actor, 42, was snapped strolling out of the V&A in South Kensington, London, linking arms with a friend.

Piper, who recently starred in Netflixdrama Scoop, wore ablack dress layered with a partly see-through black overcoat which showed off her toned legs.

She accessorised her outfit with cross-shaped golden earrings and a matching black and gold bag.

Earlier in the night, the Scoop star was all smiles on the red carpet ready for the event, where she was joined by a host of stars.

Emma Willis, Nicola Coughlan and David Tennant were also in attendance at the swanky west London event.

In her first public appearance since revealing she underwent keyhole heart surgery, TV Presenter Emma, 49, showed off her toned figure in a black bandeau crop top and a dazzling black suit.

She attended the party with husband Matt Willis and the couple looked as happy as ever pictured on the red carpet.

Meanwhile Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, 38, also put on a loved-up display on Thursday evening.

On a week where she made headlines for hitting back at JK Rowling's comments over last week's Supreme Court ruling on transgender rights, Coughlan looked unphased as she cosied up to boyfriend Jake Dunn on the red carpet.

Emma Willis made her first public appearance on Thursday after revealing she recently underwent keyhole heart surgery after living with an undiagnosed heart condition

The TV presenter was all smiles as she cosied up to husband Matt Willis as they attended the BAFTA TV Craft Award nominees' party at The V&A in London

Meanwhile Nicola Coughlan looked more loved-up than ever with boyfriend Jake Dunn, who she started dating at the end of last year

David Tennant caught the eye in a black and gold butterfly patterned blazer and matching shirt as he stepped onto the red carpet

The former Doctor Who star beamed as he posed for photos

Jake dressed smart for the night in a navy suit which he wore over a brown jumper and smart shirt.

The couple met after being introduced by her Derry Girls co-star and close friend Louisa Harland.

One of the night's most eye-catching outfits was sported by former Doctor Who star David Tennant.

The Scotsman arrived in a black and gold blazer with a huge butterfly attached to its shoulder before beaming for the paparazzi on the red carpet.