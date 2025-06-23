Billy Ray breaks silence on Liz Hurley romance and who made first move (2025)

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus has opened up on his surprising new relationship with former co-star Liz Hurley and confessed to who reached out first in the pairing

Jamie Roberts 07:04, 25 Apr 2025

Days after their newfound relationship stunned fans, Billy Ray Cyrus has broke his silence on his romance with Elizabeth Hurley. The country singer opened up about their pairing on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show almost a week after Liz's social media post sent fans into overdrive.

Taking to Instagram over the Easter weekend, the actress, 59, shared a snap of the singer, 63, giving her a kiss at her farmyard home. Now, more details of how the came to hook up has came to light thanks to the controversial star himself.

He explained on the show: "I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you,' he said. 'And in this moment... a friend reached out."

He admitted he didn't recognise the number of the helping hand as he continued: "So, I text back, I go, 'Who is this?' And it’s like, 'Elizabeth Hurley.' Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh."

The duo hadn't spoken in two years following the filming of their 2022 movie, Christmas In Paradise. But the Achy Breaky Heart singer said he remembered their chemistry on set and the quickly took it from where they had left off.

"We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot," he confessed. "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different."

He labelled his former co-star and newfound love interest a "great human being" before claiming she reminds him a Dolly Parson. Calling her a "very smart businesswoman," he added: "If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

And gushing over their "reveal" picture, Billy Ray insisted there'll be plenty more images to be shared. He joked: "There will be one coming where she’s kissing me because people have been saying, "Why’s he always kissing her?" Unfortunately when I see her, when she puts her cheek out there, I don’t know what happens, I just kiss it."

It was said a decision by Liz's son Damian Hurley prompted the blossoming romance too. He is said to have been the person behind the camera for the first sweet social media snap.

And it's also thought his decision to leave the family home spurred his mum into making a new bond. Speaking to the Mail, an insider claimed: "The new relationship is filling a void because Damian has moved out.

"He's got his own place in Earl's Court [west London] so although they still see each other a lot and are really close, it's not just the two of them at home any more."

The source added: "It only really took off about six weeks ago, although he was texting her a lot before then – I guess for a few months before. He has been writing her the most beautiful texts three or four times a day. She says they are almost like poetry. Saying how beautiful and young and sexy she is."

