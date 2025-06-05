Bindi Irwin breaks silence with health update following harrowing emergency | HELLO! (2025)

In recent years, Bindi Irwin has been candid about her ongoing battle with endometriosis, a debilitating disease that reportedly affects 10% of women worldwide.

Now, the wildlife warrior has taken to Instagram to update her fans after shewasforcedto miss the annual Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas on May 10 due to a medical emergency, leaving her brother Robert to host the event.

See Bindi's message below...

Road to recovery

Bindi posted an Instagram video on Monday night from her hospital bed just an hour after her surgerywas completed, taking the time to reassure her supporters that she was safe and well.

"Iam so thankful that I got the help I needed with Dr. Seckin and Dr. Chu at Lenox Hill Hospital,"she began in her caption."After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala. After consulting with Dr. Seckin, we agreed that if I flew to New York, he could also check for endometriosis again."

She continued:"Surgerywas a success. My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago. Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery."

© Instagram

"Iappreciate all the kind messagesI'vereceived,and the support for our Gala in Las Vegas. Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, hedid such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors."She went on to thankher husband, Chandler Powell, herdaughterGrace, and her mother, Terri Irwin, who were all "there with me every step of the way."

"One day at a time,"Bindi concluded."Time to heal now. Sending my love to you all."

Her family quickly jumped to the comments to show their support, with Robert writing,"Stay strongBindi! Love you!"while Chandler added,"Strongest person I know,"and Terri commented,"Stay strong, sweet Bindi.I love you with all my heart,andIbelieve every day willbe better."

Medical emergency

© Getty

Robert spoke toPeopleon Saturday at the Gala, sharing that Bindi had been rushed to hospital and was undergoing surgery."She'sgoing to be OK, but surgery - out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them,"he told the publication.

"She'sjust come out the other side of endometriosisandnow the appendix goes,"the 21-year-old added."Health is so important - it really is."

"Bindi has become an incredible advocate forwomen'shealth, particularly, and I thinkit'sreally importantto prioritise getting help."

A true warrior

© Instagram

The mother of one opened up about her private battle with endometriosis in March 2023, sharing that it had taken 10 years to receive an accurate diagnosis for the indescribable pain she had been experiencing.

"Behind closed doors, I was struggling to do anything and everything,"she said on theA Life of Greatnesspodcast.

"Endometriosis is an enormous problem for so many people, andit'snottalked aboutenough. I went 10 years undiagnosed because doctorsdidn'tknow enough."

© Instagram

She added that becoming a mother in March 2021 pushed her to advocate for her own health.

"When I was so sick, it was hard to be the mum I wanted to be. Then I thought, I have to do something.Thiscan'tjust all be in my head,"she explained.

She had 37 lesions removed after a slew of tests and scans, and began her road to recovery.