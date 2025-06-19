Birth control: Which contraceptive works for you? (2025)

With so many options available, choosing birth control can be overwhelming. Below, three women share their experiences with different forms of contraception.

The Pill

Rachel Bird started taking the Pill when she was 18 to treat her acne, and has remained on it ever since. “I initially started taking the Pill to help with my acne. It was a really simple and effective means of controlling my breakouts. It is still the best thing for my skin.In reality its contraceptive benefits are a bonus. I did experience some weight gain and my breasts did get bigger, but otherwise there have been no serious side effects for me.

"To be honest, I’m not a one-type-of-contraception girl, so I generally use condoms as well as the Pill. But, I do like that with the Pill I'm the one in control and I don’t have to rely on the guy being responsible.”

The intrauterine device (IUD)

Alison Barford has used a copper intrauterine device for the last 30 years. “I find the IUD safer than other forms of contraception. There have been no obvious side effects for me. My monthly bleeds may have been heavier with IUD use, but this can’t be confirmed as I've never had problems that needed investigation.

"One drawback is that the 'string' (to check if it is still in place) can be an irritant to one’s partner during intercourse if left too long. I believe it's the most reliable form of contraceptive, as one doesn’t have to remember to insert a diaphragm each time or take a pill every day.”

See Also Progesterone-only contraceptive pill linked to increased asthma attacks in some women

The contraceptive computer

Robyn Bowles has been using a contraceptive computer for just over a year. “I heard about this kind of device from a homeopath – it’s basically a machine that takes your basal body temperature (the body's temperature when you're fully at rest, this rises during ovulation) every morning and it tells you when you are ovulating and fertile. I chose it because I got married and didn’t want to go on the Pill or get the loop and I didn’t want to put any hormones into my body.

"I now have a better understanding of how my body functions. The disadvantages are that on your fertile days you have to use caution when having sex, by using the withdrawal method or using condoms.”

Protect yourself against STIs

The Pill, IUD and the contraceptive computer don't provide protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The correct use of condoms reduces the risk of some STIs (including gonorrhea, chlamydia and HIV). They also provide some protection against genital herpes and syphilis.

Speak to your Clicks Clinic nursing practitioner about contraception

Clicks Clinics offer family planning that include:

Consultations and injections: contraception, cycles, hormonal and fertility

Contraceptive and fertility injections administered as per your doctor's prescription (dependent on stock availability)

Book an appointment at your nearest Clicks Clinic. Alternatively, call 0860 254 257 or +27 21 460 1009 (outside South Africa).

Shop online at Clicks.co.za for condoms

Remember to always protect yourself agains HIV/AIDS and other STDs. Stock up on condoms so that you can ensure you're practising safe sex at all times.If you'd prefer the convenience of shopping for them online, click here to find a wide selection of trustworthy condom brands.

IMAGE CREDIT: 123rf.com