Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key (2025)

Table of Contents
What is birth trauma? What causes trauma during birth? Violence during childbirth Negative thoughts? How do women experience birth trauma? Processing a stressful birth experience Preventing birth trauma Address your own wishes and fears Involving partners: a valuable source of support Start with gentle approaches Balancing medical responsibi­li­ty with subjective experience Finding support and processing birth trauma Psychotherapy Midwives and birth professionals Specialist networks Support groups Sources What would you like to read now? Health Shop Well looked after with CSS Ease pain Check symptoms Health Coach Fascinating facts References

Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key (1)

The birth of a child is expected to be a joyful event, yet traumatic experiences can turn it into a painful chapter. Distressing experiences, including physical interventions, can lead to birth trauma, leaving lasting scars long after the delivery.

Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key (2)

Tabea Bangoret

| 8 Min. Reading Time

What is birth trauma?

In addition to physical injuries that occur during the birth process and are referred to as birth trauma, the subjective, traumatic experience of birth can also lead to psychological birth trauma.

What causes trauma during birth?

Psychological birth trauma arises from intensely stressful feelings and reactions during labour. Around 20% of births have a significant impact on a woman’s mental health and well-being, and about 10% of mothers develop stress-related reactions in the first few weeks after delivery.

Common triggers for birth trauma include:

  • Severe pain
  • Intense fear
  • Feelings of helplessness, vulnerability and loss of control
  • A stark contrast between expectations and the actual birth experience
  • Reawakening of past traumatic experiences due to specific triggers during the birth

Violence during childbirth

Physical or emotional violence can also play a significant role in birth trauma.

Physical violence

  • Rough handling during medical procedures
  • Procedures performed without consent (e.g. an unplanned caesarean section)

Emotional violence

  • Verbal abuse, such as shouting, insults or derogatory remarks
  • Ignoring the mother’s wishes and needs
  • Exercising pressure or making threats

A study by Bern University of Applied Sciences found that 27% of respondents experienced informal coercion during childbirth.

How do women experience birth trauma?

What matters most in the development of trauma is how a woman perceives her birth experience. Rahel shares her story.

Processing a stressful birth experience

Rahel had hoped for a vaginal birth for her second daughter, but when her baby’s heart rate dropped during labour, the doctors decided on an emergency caesarean. It was only later that Rahel fully realised how critical the situation had been – that both her life and her baby’s had been at risk. What still troubles her is what happened afterwards. “I wasn’t able to have my daughter with me after the birth, so we couldn’t bond.” This was a traumatic experience for Rahel. Due to repeated breathing pauses, her baby was transferred from neonatal care to intensive care. Meanwhile, Rahel was unable to be moved due to severe internal injuries. Otherwise, she says, she would have insisted on staying with her daughter. To process her experience, Rahel found it invaluable to connect with others who had been through similar situations, which is why she wanted to join a birth trauma support group.

Preventing birth trauma

Dr Werner Stadlmayr is a consultant in gynaecology and obstetrics, and a specialist in psychosomatic medicine, who uses a range of measures with his patients to help prevent birth trauma. Among other things, he likens the birth process to a long, challenging hike. "At first it may seem overwhelming but, as time goes on, the woman finds her own rhythm, focuses on her breathing and moves forward step by step. She can turn inward. External support is on hand and she’s being cared for."

Address your own wishes and fears

Dr Stadlmayr emphasises the importance of helping women develop and strengthen agency during childbirth. Concerns, fears and uncertainties should be openly discussed, for example. Whether alone or in discussion with others, this allows women to reflect on what might help them during labour and what kind of support they do or don't want. This mental preparation can make it significantly easier for them to contribute to any discussion or decision during the birth.

More on birth preparation
Whether a woman experiences agency during birth – i.e. whether she feels like an active subject or a passive object – makes all the difference. Her perspective of the experience determines whether it feels traumatic or can be processed.

Involving partners: a valuable source of support

Including the woman’s partner in the process is key. But calmness is called for. Only partners that feel relaxed can offer optimal support. And it's this support that creates a sense of unity, which can be deeply reassuring and healing for both parents.

The relationship between the mother and midwife is also important and, if required, the doctor can help strengthen this bond. Intuitive action is often enough, but sometimes it helps to address the issue directly and engage with both sides, says Dr Stadlmayr.

Start with gentle approaches

He also strongly recommends beginning with gentler pain relief methods tailored to the mother’s preferences – such as a warm bath. If these don’t provide sufficient relief, stronger options like a patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pump or, as a last resort, an epidural (PDA) can still be considered.

Balancing medical responsibi­li­ty with subjective experience

Dr Stadlmayr highlights the highly subjective nature of birth experiences, which makes it challenging to incorporate birth trauma prevention into medical training. There are no parameters for such highly subjective levels of psychotraumatisation.

"What I experience with patients is one thing. What I do is another. The same action can be interpreted in completely different ways: One woman may find it intrusive, while another may accept and integrate it. The difference often lies in how the action is carried out."

Finding support and processing birth trauma

Trauma means that a gap exists between the event and the sufferer’s current state. What’s missing are the events in between. This is why it's particularly important in therapy to create the narrative by going through the events step by step and understand what happened and why. This process of working through the birth trauma is essential for healing.

There are various support options available for women with the condition.

The aim is to bridge the gap between the time when the world was still OK to where we are today.

Psychotherapy

Trained professionals are available to support women dealing with trauma. By offering trauma therapy, they help women process their experiences, integrate healing methods and accelerate the recovery process.

Midwives and birth professionals

Many midwives also provide postnatal care and emotional support. They can be a first point of contact for processing a traumatic birth and can refer women to specialists if needed.

Specialist networks

The Schweizer Netzwerk Verarbeitung Geburt (Swiss Network for Birth Processing) provides addresses of trained professionals who can help women work through their birth trauma.

Support groups

Talking to other mothers who have had similar experiences can be extremely helpful. This is where local self-help groups can provide valuable support. Rahel Rupp, who shared her story, has also set up a self-help group for birth trauma.

Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key (4)

Tabea Bangoret

More about the person

What would you like to read now?

Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key (5)

Coming off the pill

How the female body changes after coming off the pill. What now?

Alternatives to the pill
Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key (6)

Menopause

For women at midlife: how to ease symptoms and boost well-being.

This helps
Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key (7)

Vaginismus

Painful vaginal muscle spasms, yet many suffer in silence. What to do when the body says “no”?

Understand the causes
Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key (8)
Top prices for clients with supplementary insurance

Health Shop

Menstrual patches & co. – you’ll find useful health-related products at enjoy365.

Take advantage now

Well looked after with CSS

Ease pain

Try out the medicalmotion app for free for 6 months.

View offer

Check symptoms

Get a recommendation, book a doctor's appointment and much more.

Discover the Well app

Health Coach

Get personal advice on health-related matters.

Discover the service

Fascinating facts

  • Viruses
  • Amazing human body
  • Women’s health
  • Men’s health
Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key (2025)

References

Top Articles
Free Kid and Family Activities in NYC: 10 Free Things to Do this Week- New York Family
California Wildfires Had Little Impact on Reinsurers' Risk Appetite During April Renewals
Curtis Sliwa outlines mayoral priorities at Ridgewood forum, slams Adams, Cuomo – QNS
Latest Posts
Buwa Binitie and Dantes Partners redefine affordable housing with luxury options in New York City | amNewYork
Texas Oil Executives Are Frustrated at Trump for Crushing Crude Prices
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Tuan Roob DDS

Last Updated:

Views: 5930

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tuan Roob DDS

Birthday: 1999-11-20

Address: Suite 592 642 Pfannerstill Island, South Keila, LA 74970-3076

Phone: +9617721773649

Job: Marketing Producer

Hobby: Skydiving, Flag Football, Knitting, Running, Lego building, Hunting, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Tuan Roob DDS, I am a friendly, good, energetic, faithful, fantastic, gentle, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.