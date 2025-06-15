Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key (2025)

Involving partners: a valuable source of support



Including the woman’s partner in the process is key. But calmness is called for. Only partners that feel relaxed can offer optimal support. And it's this support that creates a sense of unity, which can be deeply reassuring and healing for both parents.

The relationship between the mother and midwife is also important and, if required, the doctor can help strengthen this bond. Intuitive action is often enough, but sometimes it helps to address the issue directly and engage with both sides, says Dr Stadlmayr.

