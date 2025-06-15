Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key (2025)

The birth of a child is expected to be a joyful event, yet traumatic experiences can turn it into a painful chapter. Distressing experiences, including physical interventions, can lead to birth trauma, leaving lasting scars long after the delivery.
Tabea Bangoret
| 8 Min. Reading Time
What is birth trauma?
In addition to physical injuries that occur during the birth process and are referred to as birth trauma, the subjective, traumatic experience of birth can also lead to psychological birth trauma.
What causes trauma during birth?
Psychological birth trauma arises from intensely stressful feelings and reactions during labour. Around 20% of births have a significant impact on a woman’s mental health and well-being, and about 10% of mothers develop stress-related reactions in the first few weeks after delivery.
Common triggers for birth trauma include:
- Severe pain
- Intense fear
- Feelings of helplessness, vulnerability and loss of control
- A stark contrast between expectations and the actual birth experience
- Reawakening of past traumatic experiences due to specific triggers during the birth
Violence during childbirth
Physical or emotional violence can also play a significant role in birth trauma.
Physical violence
- Rough handling during medical procedures
- Procedures performed without consent (e.g. an unplanned caesarean section)
Emotional violence
- Verbal abuse, such as shouting, insults or derogatory remarks
- Ignoring the mother’s wishes and needs
- Exercising pressure or making threats
A study by Bern University of Applied Sciences found that 27% of respondents experienced informal coercion during childbirth.
Negative thoughts?
Get effective help when depressed or feeling down.To online training
How do women experience birth trauma?
What matters most in the development of trauma is how a woman perceives her birth experience. Rahel shares her story.
Processing a stressful birth experience
Rahel had hoped for a vaginal birth for her second daughter, but when her baby’s heart rate dropped during labour, the doctors decided on an emergency caesarean. It was only later that Rahel fully realised how critical the situation had been – that both her life and her baby’s had been at risk. What still troubles her is what happened afterwards. “I wasn’t able to have my daughter with me after the birth, so we couldn’t bond.” This was a traumatic experience for Rahel. Due to repeated breathing pauses, her baby was transferred from neonatal care to intensive care. Meanwhile, Rahel was unable to be moved due to severe internal injuries. Otherwise, she says, she would have insisted on staying with her daughter. To process her experience, Rahel found it invaluable to connect with others who had been through similar situations, which is why she wanted to join a birth trauma support group.
Preventing birth trauma
Dr Werner Stadlmayr is a consultant in gynaecology and obstetrics, and a specialist in psychosomatic medicine, who uses a range of measures with his patients to help prevent birth trauma. Among other things, he likens the birth process to a long, challenging hike. "At first it may seem overwhelming but, as time goes on, the woman finds her own rhythm, focuses on her breathing and moves forward step by step. She can turn inward. External support is on hand and she’s being cared for."
Address your own wishes and fears
Dr Stadlmayr emphasises the importance of helping women develop and strengthen agency during childbirth. Concerns, fears and uncertainties should be openly discussed, for example. Whether alone or in discussion with others, this allows women to reflect on what might help them during labour and what kind of support they do or don't want. This mental preparation can make it significantly easier for them to contribute to any discussion or decision during the birth.
Involving partners: a valuable source of support
Including the woman’s partner in the process is key. But calmness is called for. Only partners that feel relaxed can offer optimal support. And it's this support that creates a sense of unity, which can be deeply reassuring and healing for both parents.
The relationship between the mother and midwife is also important and, if required, the doctor can help strengthen this bond. Intuitive action is often enough, but sometimes it helps to address the issue directly and engage with both sides, says Dr Stadlmayr.
Start with gentle approaches
He also strongly recommends beginning with gentler pain relief methods tailored to the mother’s preferences – such as a warm bath. If these don’t provide sufficient relief, stronger options like a patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pump or, as a last resort, an epidural (PDA) can still be considered.
Balancing medical responsibility with subjective experience
Dr Stadlmayr highlights the highly subjective nature of birth experiences, which makes it challenging to incorporate birth trauma prevention into medical training. There are no parameters for such highly subjective levels of psychotraumatisation.
"What I experience with patients is one thing. What I do is another. The same action can be interpreted in completely different ways: One woman may find it intrusive, while another may accept and integrate it. The difference often lies in how the action is carried out."
Finding support and processing birth trauma
Trauma means that a gap exists between the event and the sufferer’s current state. What’s missing are the events in between. This is why it's particularly important in therapy to create the narrative by going through the events step by step and understand what happened and why. This process of working through the birth trauma is essential for healing.
There are various support options available for women with the condition.
Psychotherapy
Trained professionals are available to support women dealing with trauma. By offering trauma therapy, they help women process their experiences, integrate healing methods and accelerate the recovery process.
Midwives and birth professionals
Many midwives also provide postnatal care and emotional support. They can be a first point of contact for processing a traumatic birth and can refer women to specialists if needed.
Specialist networks
The Schweizer Netzwerk Verarbeitung Geburt (Swiss Network for Birth Processing) provides addresses of trained professionals who can help women work through their birth trauma.
Support groups
Talking to other mothers who have had similar experiences can be extremely helpful. This is where local self-help groups can provide valuable support. Rahel Rupp, who shared her story, has also set up a self-help group for birth trauma.
Sources
- Article, National Library of Medecine «Developing a woman-centered, inclusive definition of traumatic childbirth experiences: A discussion paper»
- Article, ibp institut «Trauma und Traumatherapie»
- Article, Zeitschrift für Geburtshilfe und Neonatologie «Traumatische Geburtsverläufe: Erkennen und Vermeiden»
- Study, Berner Fachhochschule Zwang unter Geburt: Ergebnisse einer schweizweiten Umfrage
Tabea Bangoret
More about the person
Secured by Google reCAPTCHA to ensure that you are not a bot. Further Information
What would you like to read now?
Coming off the pill
How the female body changes after coming off the pill. What now?Alternatives to the pill
Menopause
For women at midlife: how to ease symptoms and boost well-being.This helps
Vaginismus
Painful vaginal muscle spasms, yet many suffer in silence. What to do when the body says “no”?Understand the causes
Health Shop
Menstrual patches & co. – you’ll find useful health-related products at enjoy365.Take advantage now
Well looked after with CSS
Ease pain
Try out the medicalmotion app for free for 6 months.
Check symptoms
Get a recommendation, book a doctor's appointment and much more.
Health Coach
Get personal advice on health-related matters.
Fascinating facts
- Viruses
-
-
-
-
- Amazing human body
- Women’s health
- Men’s health