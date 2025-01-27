Bitter vegetables have health benefits. What happens if scientists make them tastier? (2025)

As families gather around the table this holiday season, many will eagerly fill their plate with proteins, grains, and of course, desserts. Vegetables are often a harder sell, especially the more bitter variety known as brassicas, a category that includes kale, mustard greens, brussels sprouts, and broccoli. Some turn up their noses at tart fruits, as well.

In recent years, the aversion to eating bitter or pungent produce has prompted scientists to step up efforts to tweak the plants’ DNA to reduce the enzymes that trigger these tastes. The result are less bitter mustard greens, sweeter pineapples, and other crop varieties that have recently entered the marketplace or are about to. But while alterations like these increase the produces’ popularity, they also diminish their healthful effects.

The compounds that create the biting flavors of brassica vegetables are what make them so beneficial, says Michael Miller, a food scientist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. For example, the bitter-tasting chemical sulforaphane abundant in the vegetables has numerous antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.

As gene editing makes it ever easier to alter a crop’s flavors, experts expect to see more changes to the tastes of vegetables and fruits in the coming years. The goal is to get more produce on people's plates, but the recipe for a healthy meal may still require a balance of flavors.

The origins of plant bitterness and its aversions

Plants often generate their bitter flavors as a way to protect themselves. The bitterness of raw brassica vegetables, for example, results when two components, the metabolite glucosinolate and the enzyme myrosinase, that are stored in separate parts of the plant mix in the mouth while chewing. The resulting compound is quite pungent. “The thinking is this makes it less tasty, so the plant gets eaten less by insects or other predators,” Miller says.