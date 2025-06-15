'Black Mirror' fans, be warned: DO NOT start with 'Common People' (2025)

Black Mirror has returned with Season 7, and fans of mind-bending science fiction have plenty of reasons to rejoice. Series creator Charlie Brooker delivered six new episodes featuring stars like Will Poulter, Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cristin Milioti, Chris O'Dowd, Emma Corrin, Jimmi Simpson, and Issa Rae.

Moreover, this season boasts new tech tales that are humorous, and equal parts heart-warming and heart-wrenching, as well as two sequel episodes that play off previous fan favorites, "Bandersnatch" and "USS Callister." But before you dive into all this twisted goodness, we have a warning: DO NOT START WITH "COMMON PEOPLE."

Yes, it's tempting to start with "Common People," as it's the first episode of Season 7. It is the one Netflix will prompt you to play first. However, Black Mirror is an anthology series. So, with the exception of the rare sequel episode, you can really watch them in whatever you so choose without much consequence. But if you start with "Common People," the staff at Mashable suspects there will be a consequence, because it's hit several of us already.

Slight spoilers ahead.

What's Black Mirror's "Common People" about?

Rashida Jones plays a teacher in "Common People." Credit: Netflix

Netflix dropped the official loglines for Season 7 on Tudum back in March. Here's the synopsis for "Common People."

When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive —but at a cost.

Out the gate, a married couple facing a life-or-death decision is teased. And tech is often the launchpad for tales of tragedy in Black Mirror. So, you might think you know what you're in for. But you'd be wrong.

SEE ALSO: Every 'Black Mirror' episode ever, ranked by overall dread

Rashida Jones and Chris O'Dowd star as a married couple, teacher Amanda and welder Mike, whose lives are simple but happy. That is, until she collapses in her classroom. But shortly after a bleak prognosis is delivered, a sales rep for Rivermind (Tracee Ellis Ross) appears to save the day.

For just $300 a month, this middle-class couple can prolong Amanda's life, repairing her broken brain through a subscription service called Rivermind. Within this premise, screenwriters Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali combine the horror of America's healthcare system and the unstoppable rising costs of streaming services to create an all-new nightmare. You think tiered insurance is bad? Rivermind's ever-shifting terms of use and skyrocketing costs paint a not-so-distant future that feels soul-scorchingly plausible.

One moment, Amanda is fine. The next, she either blacks out or begins spouting a paid advertisement without her consent. To get a better experience, she'll need to upgrade from Rivermind Common to Rivermind Plus. Sound familiar?

Sure, there are plenty of bleak episodes of Black Mirror that predict a future not too different from where we are now, and many are absolutely harrowing. But "Common People" is so devastating in its potential that it's hard to watch without being overwhelmed with dread. And that makes it hard to carry on into the next episode, "Bête Noire."

Even those on the Mashable Entertainment Team who pride themselves on watching totally twisted TV and movies were winded by "Common People."

On one hand, cheers to the writers and director Ally Pankiw (I Used to Be Funny) for so effectively weaving sci-fi tech, pathos, and dystopian horror into one walloping episode. On the other hand, if you're already scared of what the future might bring, "Common People" might be too much for you —and certainly too much to kick off Season 7's watch.

What order should you watch Black Mirror Season 7 in?

Truly choose your own adventure, or pick your poison. But here's what we'd recommend:

Start with "Bête Noire," a deeply Black Mirror premise full of twists and turns, with a doozy of an ending.

Move into "Plaything," which offers a compelling crime story that plays even better than Season 6's "Loch Henry."

For something more enchanting, turn on "Hotel Reverie," which stars Issa Rae and Emma Corrin in a tale of Hollywood romance.

If you're ready for some heartache, move into the Paul Giamatti-starring stunner "Eulogy." You'll cry, but it'll be a good cry.

Now, we'd recommend "Common People." You've built your base, re-familiarizing yourself with the signature blend of agony, ecstasy, and mindfuckery that is Black Mirror. Brace yourself, and dive in if you dare.

Finish up with “USS Callister: Into Infinity,” maybe after revisiting its prequel episode from Season 4. Reuniting much of the crew from the titular ship, this 90-minute episode is funny, freaky, and a great climax to another astonishing season.

Then, we'd advise a screen break. Have you hydrated today? Maybe go for a mental health walk. But at the very least, shove the phone away and give your brain and heart some time to recover!

How to watch:Black MirrorSeason 7 is now streaming on Netflix.