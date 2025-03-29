Black Ops 6 S02 Reloaded: Full Content Intel Drop (2025)

Contents hide Season 02 Reloaded: Incoming Intel The Fight Continues Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Season 02 Reloaded Multiplayer Maps Turtle Power! New TMNT-themed Limited Time Mode New Loadout Content New Perk New Wildcard Zombies: Season 02 Reloaded Content Rage like Raph in TMNT Cranked Cowabunga Cranked The Tomb: Directed Mode Call of Duty: Warzone: Season 02 Reloaded Content Call of Duty: Warzone Updates Overview and Features New Perk Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: General Content (MP, ZM, WZ) Weapons Detail Secondary Weapon: D1.3 Sector Melee Weapon: Skateboard Melee Weapon: Katanas Melee Weapon: Bo Staff Melee Weapon: Nunchaku See Also How to get better at cod mw3? - ShiftyChevreOverwatch Hero Guide for Team DeathmatchHow long is cod mw3 beta? - ShiftyChevre Melee Weapon: Sai New: Special Weapon Attachments Belt-Fed Attachment Season 02 Reloaded Events Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (MP, ZM, WZ) Free Track Event: Clover Craze (MP, ZM, WZ) New Store Offerings Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael Black History Month: Free Gift Pack (February 20) Women’s History Month: Free Gift Pack (March 10) Invite Drop: Join the Call of Duty Recon Squad Upgrade to Black Ops 6 Today!

Season 02 Reloaded brings an incredible new collaboration to the forefront with Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, plus two Multiplayer maps, six new weapons, Directed Mode for The Tomb, and more. Get ready for turtle power when the mid-season update launches on February 20!

Season 02 Reloaded: Incoming Intel

The Fight Continues

Sev and Rogue Team remain on the run, evading capture while fighting back when the opportunity strikes. In the ongoing game of cat and mouse, the hunt continues.

The mid-season update for Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 sets the stakes even higher with new maps, new weapons and attachments, Perks, and more, including an awesome seasonal collaboration featuring everyone’s favorite heroes in a half-shell.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 02 Reloaded arrives on Thursday, February 20 at 9AM PT across all platforms.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Season 02 Reloaded

MULTIPLAYER CONTENT SUMMARY

Two Maps: Catch some air and battle around ramps and rails as Grind Ooze arrives in a special variant of the fan-favorite skatepark. Take the fight to a speeding train in the Bullet Strike map, battling within its narrow carriages and up top in the whistling wind.

TMNT Moshpit: Experience a radical new limited-time Moshpit as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bring their elite combat abilities to Multiplayer.

New Loadout Content: Mark your next target for elimination with the Hunter’s Instinct Perk and be prepared for any and all aerial threats using the new Flyswatter Wildcard.

Multiplayer Maps

Grind Ooze

Remaster, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized

The fan-favorite map first released in Call of Duty: Black Ops II returns for Black Ops 6 in the mid-season! Show off your best combat moves in the outdoor Half Pipe and Cradle or take your chances inside as Operators trade shots around the Store and across the indoor skate ramps, with TMNT decals, posters, and artwork spread across the scenery.

Bullet

Brand-New, Strike, 6v6/2v2, Small-Sized

Sev and Rogue Team deploy to a high-speed bullet train to neutralize a key enemy target. Keep your eyes sharp when moving up and sweeping the carriages; the automatic sliding doors may reveal an incoming enemy at a moment’s notice. Climb up to the roof of the train to feel the whipping wind and marvel at the landscape flying by. Be ready to defend your spot up top and then drop back down behind the enemy line.

Turtle Power! New TMNT-themed Limited Time Mode

The Ninja Turtles have arrived in Call of Duty and are kicking things off with a limited time Moshpit giving everyone the chance to let loose with their best TMNT-themed abilities and moves.

TMNT Moshpit

Enter a game of Team Deathmatch, Domination, or Hardpoint and unleash ninja-level abilities and TMNT Scorestreaks against your enemies in pursuit of victory. These special Scorestreaks are earned by scoring as normal, but because the turtles work as a team, objective plays award an increase in the score.

Activating your special Scorestreak gives you the following benefits:

General Abilities

For 30 seconds, gain increased health plus fast health regen and increased movement speed and melee range. A HUD indicator will flash when an enemy is outside your view and being shot while running toward an enemy will not slow you down. You can perform Finishing Moves on enemies from any direction. Plus, gain the ability to Double Jump and Air Dash.

Turtle Powers

Using your TMNT Scorestreak also activates one of several different character-specific abilities. One of these abilities is assigned randomly to players at the start of the match. Those deploying with a TMNT Operator, however, will get access to that character’s specific Scorestreak. The abilities include:

Splinter: Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines.

Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines. Leonardo: Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth.

Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth. Donatello: See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades.

See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades. Michelangelo: Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment.

Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment. Raphael: Unlimited Shuriken.

New Loadout Content

Mark the next target for elimination and swap your Dedicated Melee for a Launcher with two new Loadout items expanding your options in the field.

New Perk

Perk: Hunter’s Instinct

Perk Slot: 2

Type: Enforcer (Red)

Available: Season 02 Reloaded Reward

Eliminating an enemy will mark the next closest one. A narrow cone briefly appears on your mini-map after an elimination, showing the general direction of your next nearest foe.

New Wildcard

Wildcard: Flyswatter

Available: Season 02 Reloaded Reward

Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher.

Zombies: Season 02 Reloaded Content

ZOMBIES CONTENT SUMMARY

Cowabunga Cranked: Kick undead butt and don’t let up as the timer keeps ticking down in this TMNT Zombies LTM, challenging players to take down target after target to beat the clock and stay alive.

The Tomb – Directed Mode: Directed Mode arrives for The Tomb, granting players extra guidance and round cap limitations when taking on the Main Quest.

Rage like Raph in TMNT Cranked

There’s nothing like a train of undead targets to test the turtles’ fighting prowess. It’s time to go loud in this new limited-time Cranked variant, testing players with a timer that left unchecked will count down to their own destruction. Here’s how this plays out:

Cowabunga Cranked

Add some high-octane urgency to any of the four Zombies maps and your undead horde slaying in Cowabunga Cranked. Drop into Terminus, Liberty Falls, Citadelle des Morts, or The Tomb with your Loadout of choice and eliminate a zombie to trigger the Cranked timer. Fail to eliminate a zombie before the timer hits zero and ka-boom! You’re gone.

As rounds progress, the Cranked timer will continue to shrink, so keep pushing the fight to stay in the game! Thankfully, there are several Pizza power-ups that can drop in the match, including:

Turtle Power: Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary Melee Weapons

Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary Melee Weapons Pizza Box: Fills the Cranked Timer to max

Fills the Cranked Timer to max Slice-O-Pie: Partial time added to the Cranked Timer

Plus, all players in this mode are given the Donny’s Time Stopper Field Upgrade; activate it to pause the Cranked timer for one full minute!

Deploy as a Ninja Turtle Operator to gain 50% reduced damage from behind; join as Splinter for a slightly increased chance for a Slice-O-Pie to drop from eliminated enemies.

For those craving a real challenge, Main Quests will be active in Cowabunga Cranked, with a subtly different TMNT version of each map’s Main Quest completion Calling Card available as a memento for anyone radical enough to achieve this feat! Think you can finish all of them?

The Tomb: Directed Mode

Season 02 Reloaded brings Directed Mode for The Tomb. Explore the cursed catacombs and teleport to a world of chaos through the Doorway to Nowhere. In Directed Mode, players can take on the Main Quest with added guidance and a maximum round cap of 15.

Start at the Dig Site and descend into the tombs, unearthing ancient burial sites and shrines along with the new Shock Mimic enemy, the Arrow Trap, and the legendary Staff of Ice Wonder Weapon. If you haven’t yet experienced the full Main Quest — or if you’re itching to play it through again with some added help — this is your chance to discover the newest shocking revelations, as Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey seek out the Sentinel Artifact in hopes of freeing Samantha Maxis from her Dark Aether imprisonment.

Call of Duty: Warzone: Season 02 Reloaded Content

WARZONE CONTENT SUMMARY

Season 02 Reloaded: We’re continuing to prioritize gameplay tuning, quality of life improvements, and more throughout the mid-season as players deploy across Urzikstan, Area 99, and Rebirth Island.

New Perk: Stay low and keep on the move with the new Low Profile Perk, improving your movement speed when crouched, prone, and downed.

Call of Duty: Warzone Updates

As stated in our Season 02 launch article, our main focus in Call of Duty: Warzone is prioritizing gameplay tuning by addressing quality of life improvements, ongoing bugs, and more. Consult the consistently updated Patch Notes for further information.

Overview and Features

Players will continue duking it out in Battle Royale, Resurgence, and Plunder across Urzikstan, Area 99, and Rebirth Island, and Ranked Play across Urzikstan. XP earned within Call of Duty: Warzone will also contribute toward ongoing Events including the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Clover Craze Events, detailed later in this blog.

New Perk

Perk: Low Profile

Perk Slot: 1

Available: Season 02 Reloaded Reward

Move more quickly while crouched and prone. Enemies you kill will not have death markers for their allies. Move slightly faster when downed.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: General Content (MP, ZM, WZ)

GENERAL CONTENT SUMMARY (All Modes and Games)

Upgrade Your Arsenal: Earn six new weapons (D1.3 Sector Special, Skateboard Melee, Bo Staff, Katanas, Sai, and Nunchaku Melee Weapons) plus the new Belt-Fed Attachment for all four LMGs.

New Events: Earn new base weapons, Operators, Skins, and more across the Call of Duty x TMNT and in-game Events.

New Store Offerings: Keep the Ninja Turtles at your fingertips with four new Bundles featuring the green team and enjoy free gift packs celebrating Black History Month and Women’s History Month.

Weapons Detail

The mid-season update brings epic new weapons to battle with, including a sawblade Secondary Weapon and a whopping five new Melee Weapons. Note that the base versions of the Bo Staff, Katanas, Sai, and Nunchaku Melee weapons will be available to unlock via the Armory at the start of Season 02 Reloaded.

Secondary Weapon: D1.3 Sector

Special, TMNT Event, Free Track Reward

Levels: 20

MAGS: 3

MAG SIZE: 5

Mastery Badges: Yes

Attachments: Barrel, Underbarrel, Magazine, Stock

Customize Options: Skins, Accessories (1), Decals (1).

Rechambering blade launcher. Equip different magazines to access a variety of deadly projectile types.

Cut the enemy to ribbons with this Special Secondary Weapon that fires saw blades at your foe. A variant based on the infamous D13 Sector in Black Ops III, use this special launcher by firing down sights or off the hip and account for the weapon’s heavier projectiles when acquiring targets. A quick reload speed gets you back into the action with several powerful attachments available via Gunsmith including new projectile types like the explosive and ricochet blades as well as a Long Barrel, Crossbar, and an Overclocked Stock.

Melee Weapon: Skateboard

Melee, TMNT Event, Free Track Reward, Premium Track Reward (additional Blueprint)

Levels: 30

Mastery Badges: Yes

Attachments: None

Customize Options: Skins.

One-hit elimination. Moderately fast attack speed. Moderately long range.

Hold onto your board deck side out and swat away enemies in your way. The Skateboard features swiping attacks from side to side as well as an overhead slam. Wind up with a heavy attack to knock the wind out of your target before finishing with the final blow.

Melee Weapon: Katanas

Melee, Armory Unlock, Blueprint version shown (available via Bundle)

Levels: 30

Mastery Badges: Yes

Attachments: None

Customize Options: Skins.

One-hit elimination. Moderately fast attack speed. Short range.

Slice, chop, and hit with both Katanas at once using this impressive dual wield setup that makes short work of enemies in close proximity. Prepare a heavy attack to end the encounter with a dispatch above the collar.

Melee Weapon: Bo Staff

Melee, Armory Unlock, Blueprint version shown (available via Bundle), TMNT Event, Premium Track Reward (additional Blueprint)

Levels: 30

Mastery Badges: Yes

Attachments: None

Customize Options: Skins.

One-hit elimination. Slow attack speed. Very long range.

Swipe and strike at targets using the Bo Staff’s long reach to hit them from further out compared to other Melee Weapons. Conduct a heavy attack to knock foes silly with a clobbering smash.

Melee Weapon: Nunchaku

Melee, Armory Unlock, Blueprint version shown (available via Bundle)

Levels: 30

Mastery Badges: Yes

Attachments: None

Customize Options: Skins.

Two-hit elimination. Very fast attack speed. Medium range.

Though they don’t dish out as much damage as the other ninja weapons, the Nunchaku more than makes up for it with a rapid attack speed that quickly chains into follow-up attacks. Prepare the heavy strike to spin your target around and then knock them to the ground.

Melee Weapon: Sai

Melee, Armory Unlock, Blueprint version shown (available via Bundle)

Levels: 30

Mastery Badges: Yes

Attachments: None

Customize Options: Skins.

One-hit elimination. Fast attack speed. Very short range.

Equip a pair of Sai and get up close and personal with rapid attacks that will send foes reeling. Hold your weapons at the ready using the heavy attack and unleash them when the time to strike is right.

New: Special Weapon Attachments

Belt-Fed Attachment

Four variants; PU-21, XMG, GPMG-7, Feng 82 LMGs, Magazine Attachment, TMNT Free Track Reward

Outfit any of the four available LMGs with a large helping of extra ammo continuously fed to the weapon through sustained fire. Belt-fed weapons can overheat through extensive use, so lay off the trigger now and then to let things cool down before resuming your attack.

Season 02 Reloaded Events

Rack up the XP and earn rewards including a new Season 02 Reloaded Secondary Weapon, Melee Weapon, Ammo-chewing Attachments, and more across two green-themed in-game Events.

Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (MP, ZM, WZ)

Activation Dates: February 27 to March 13

The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration includes its own in-game Mid-Season Event Pass, offering rewards like the new “Splinter” Operator, Skateboard Melee Weapon, and the sawblade shooting D1.3 Sector Special Weapon.

Free Track

All players can make progress and unlock rewards along the Free Track simply by earning XP in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Call of Duty: Warzone while the Event is live. Earn new Foot Clan themed Operator Skins plus highlights like the new Skateboard Melee Weapon, the Belt-Fed Attachment, and the sharp-toothed D1.3 Sector Special Weapon.

Free Track Mastery Reward: D1.3 Sector

Complete the Free Track to unlock the D1.3 Sector Saw Blade Launcher Special Weapon, firing razor sharp blades that cuts down enemies in their tracks.

Get More with the Premium Reward Track

Players who purchase the Premium Track for 1,100 COD Points can also progress along a second track featuring even more TMNT-themed rewards, including a new Finishing Move, Weapon Blueprints like the “Splinter’s Cane” Bo Staff, “Sewer Surfer” Skateboard, and “Sliced” D1.3 Sector, and the “Brainiac” Gun Screen.

Ultimate Mastery Reward: “Splinter” Operator

Take on the role of turtle sensei by completing the Premium Track and unlocking the ninja master himself as the new “Splinter” Operator.

Event: Clover Craze (MP, ZM, WZ)

Activation Dates: March 13 to end of Season

Total Rewards: 10

Eliminate enemies in Multiplayer and Zombies and open Caches in Call of Duty: Warzone to acquire different types of clovers. Find the Rare Gold Clover for the most points! Redeem for rewards, including the lucky “Cloverleaf” AMES AR Blueprint.

New Store Offerings

The Ninja Turtles lead the way with four new Store Bundles, each themed around one of the reptilian green teens. Also look for Free Gift Packs arriving throughout the mid-season, celebrating Black History Month in February and Women’s History Month in March.

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo

Deploy as Leonardo, the trusty and honorable leader of the Ninja Turtles. Lead your teammates into battle with “Leonardo’s Katanas” Melee Weapon Blueprint and shred enemies with the “Dicer” Krig C Assault Rifle and the “Scrapper” Kompakt 92 SMG, both featuring Blue Tracers. All three Weapon Blueprints include TMNT Comic Death FX. Up close, finish them off with the “Blade Dance” Finishing Move.

Plus, dangle some ooze with the “Containment” Weapon Charm, hang upside down with the “Balanced Life” Emote, and equip the “Turtle Stance” Animated Calling Card, “Into the Night” Large Decal, and “Stoic Leo” Animated Emblem.

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello

Unleash your ninja skills as Donatello and knock some sense into the bad guys with “Donatello’s Bo Staff” Melee Weapon plus the “Rampager” GPR 91 Assault Rifle and “Max Damage” SVD Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprints, both featuring Purple Tracers while all three include TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX. In close-quarters, make them dance with the “Bo-Staff Boogie” Finishing Move.

Keep a memento of the Turtle Van with the “Primo Ride” Weapon Charm and show off your style with the “Parkour Patrol” Animated Calling Card, “Halfshell” Weapon Sticker, and “Donatello Rizz” Animated Emblem.

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo

Get the party started as Michelangelo and fly into battle with his signature “Michelangelo’s Nunchucks” Melee Weapon Blueprint. Inflict Mikey’s particular brand of chaos with the “Chaos Sow” AK-74 Assault Rifle and “On Call” DM-10 Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprints, both featuring Orange Tracers while all three Weapon Blueprints include TMNT Pizza Death FX. From behind, take foes down with the “Nunchuk Chop” Finishing Move.

Keep pizza close at hand with the “Dished” Weapon Charm and “Pizza Party” Emote and keep the party alive with the “Swinging Heat” Animated Calling Card, “Home Sweet Home” Spray, and “Mikey Charmin’” Animated Emblem.

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael

Get ready to rage as Raphael, always the first to the fight. Face down the competition with “Raphael’s Sai” Melee Weapon Blueprint along with the “Tank” C9 SMG and “Big Brained” GPMG-7 LMG Weapon Blueprints, both featuring Red Tracers. All three Weapon Blueprints include the TMNT Ninja Star Death FX. Make short work of foes with the “Quick Skills” Finishing Move.

Keep in fighting shape with the “Kickin’ It’ Emote, “Crossed Sai” Reticle, “Fortress” Frag Skin, “Ready Raph” Animated Calling Card, and “Raph’s Grin” Animated Emblem.

Black History Month: Free Gift Pack (February 20)

To honor Black History Month, we’re releasing a free gift pack featuring a Loading Screen, Emblem, and Calling Card, available in the in-game Store starting February 20.

Women’s History Month: Free Gift Pack (March 10)

Get another free gift pack with a Loading Screen, Emblem, and Calling Card celebrating Women’s History Month, available in the in-game Store starting March 10.

Invite Drop: Join the Call of Duty Recon Squad

Our commitment to community feedback remains unwavering and ongoing as we strive with our continuing mission: making our games social and fun. We truly value your opinions and feedback on what matters to you. With this in mind, and in addition to the usual methods of communication, our players now have a new way to give their feedback.

Introducing the Call of Duty: Recon Squad.

While playing Call of Duty, you may be invited to join the Call of Duty Recon Squad operated by Fuel Cycle. The Call of Duty Recon Squad is a Fuel Cycle research community that will be active throughout the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone Seasons. You’ll have opportunities to provide feedback through surveys, online community discussion boards, and potentially even invited to focus groups. And best of all, any feedback you provide will earn points in the Recon Squad that you can redeem for BO6 and/or Call of Duty: Warzone in-game items!

Fuel Cycle community research topics will be centered on recently released Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone content and many other topics related to Call of Duty. We’re interested in hearing what you have to say about recent maps, modes, and other seasonal content from our games!

This Fuel Cycle community is ‘invite-only’, so you won’t be able to forward this to any of your friends or family to have them sign up – so any invite you may receive is just for you. All types of players are being invited – no matter the modes or number of hours you play, we want to hear from you! If you receive an invite (from Call of Duty, via the email related to your Activision ID), don’t miss out on this chance to have your voice heard and score some in-game items as a result!

Upgrade to Black Ops 6 Today!

Black Ops 6 is available now, and there’s never been a better time to experience the spy action thriller Campaign, the in-depth tactical chaos of best-in-class Multiplayer, and soak in the gory glory of an incredible round-based Zombies experience! Click here to Purchase Black Ops 6.

© 2025 Viacom Overseas Holdings C.V. All Rights Reserved. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom Overseas Holdings C.V. Nickelodeon and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

© 2025 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.