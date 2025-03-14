Blackshark v2 Pro (2023) Xbox Connectivity | Razer Insider (2025)

As far as I’m aware, the Blackshark v2 Pro (2023) does not work wirelessly via the use of the included dongle on the Xbox Series X|S. In order for the headset to work properly, can I use a USB-C to 3.5mm to connect the headset to the controller? Or do I use a 3.5 to 3.5 and lose functionality of the headset’s mic?

Upon further testing, this headset simply does not work on Xbox Series X|S at all. I tried connecting to the console using both methods mentioned above as well as plugging the headset directly into the console and nothing seems to work. This is highly disappointing, such a well reviewed/regarded headset is virtually useless for a huge player-base simply by not being compatible with Xbox. Hope to see this resolved in the future.

I've tried everything, but it doesn't work in the app on Xbox and isn't recognized either. I think it's a shame that I spent so much money on a headset and it doesn't work. I went from PC to Xbox and already had the headset. Do I really have to buy a new headset now?

Does the headset work on Xbox One?

This is a damn shame that's such a well-regarded headset cannot be used on Xbox Xbox series S/X or even Xbox One. I put all this money into this company as an Xbox player and they can't do the simple satisfaction of updating firmware on a simple headset which is quite easy to do to make it compatible with the console of Xbox this is such a disappointment to this company in which I have put so much money in high regarding to and promote for free on a daily basis so if y'all don't fix this soon I may just burn and throw away all everything I bought and trash talk the fact that you guys are not about your player base at all. So please have this resolved by winter it'll be lovely cuz I just spent $230 on this his headphones to virtually be absolutely useless what a damn disappointment in razor....

Does the headset work on Xbox One? No bro it doesn't work for Xbox at all which is quite upsetting. I have put so much money into this company to buy their products to buy the next best headphones and they come out with for it to not be compatible with all the Xbox which is the biggest disappointment of ever this company's ever giving me so I might as well destroy all my belongings and I say razor on them and go to back the turtle Beach or Astro.

And all they got to do is update some firmware and it would be seamlessly possible for everybody to be able to use these magnets and headphones on Xbox consoles but they're too lazy to care about their customers and do the simple task of updating firmware which takes little to nothing my God time for me to go to coding boot camp to f****** learn some more coating again to fix this problem for him.