Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith departs to join new Solana Policy Institute (2025)

By Sarah Wynn

Policy • April 1, 2025, 3:37PM EDT

Quick Take Kristin Smith will leave The Blockchain Association and take on the role of president at the institute starting on May 19.

The Solana Policy Institute, a non-partisan nonprofit, premiered to the world on Monday as digital assets are having a moment with lawmakers quickly working to pass legislation touching on everything from stablecoins to market structure.

Kristin Smith, the CEO of one of the biggest advocacy groups in Washington, is leaving for the newly created Solana Policy Institute. Smith will leave The Blockchain Association and take on the role of president at the institute starting on May 19, according to a statement released by the association on Tuesday. The Blockchain Association has over 100 members, including Coinbase, Jito Labs and a16zcrypto. See Also Babbage’s BSV Hackathon winners find new uses for blockchainFour Blockchain Leaders to Watch—Only One Is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now - NewsWatchTVBlockchain Technology in Beauty Industry Market Size, Trends, and Forecast | Scope By 2032France's The Blockchain Group Bought 580 BTC For €47M - Bitcoinsensus

"It has been an honor to serve as CEO of Blockchain Association and work alongside such a dedicated team and community,” Smith said in the statement. "I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and confident that the organization’s future is bright."

The Solana Policy Institute, a non-partisan nonprofit, premiered to the world on Monday as digital assets are having a moment with lawmakers quickly working to pass legislation touching on everything from stablecoins to market structure. The institute is led by Miller Whitehouse-Levine, the former CEO of the DeFi Education Fund.

"We've got a lot of work to do on that front, to educate people in Washington and policy making circles about crypto because right now, people hear crypto and by and large think of Bitcoin and that's it," he said in an interview with The Block on Monday. "But of course, the ecosystem has exploded well beyond Bitcoin, and there's applications for all sorts of things being built on these decentralized networks."

The institute's debut comes ahead of the House Financial Services Committee's hearing to amend and vote on a bill to regulate stablecoins, which will then be worked on with the Senate's version. President Donald Trump said he hoped to have stablecoin legislation on his desk by August. Lawmakers have also set their sights on market structure legislation, though that is likely to take some time.

Whitehouse-Levine declined to comment on who specifically is funding the group, but said it has a "base of support of folks broadly interested in the Solana ecosystem."

Smith will leave The Blockchain Association on May 16. The group's board of directors has begun its search for Smith's successor, according to the statement.

"During her tenure, the Association successfully championed policies that support the development of blockchain technology, defended the industry against misguided regulations, and built a robust community of innovators committed to shaping the future of the industry," the association said.

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures. © 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

TAGS 2024 ELECTIONS CONGRESS HOUSE FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMITTEE See Also Hashgraph Announces HashSphere: Permissioned Blockchain for Compliant Finance

AUTHOR Sarah Wynn Sarah is a reporter at The Block covering policy, regulation and legal happenings. Before, Sarah was a reporter with CQ Legal writing about securities regulation, which is where she first started reporting on crypto. Sarah has also written for The Bond Buyer and American Banker, among other finance-related publications. She graduated from the University of Missouri and earned a degree in print and digital journalism. Sarah is based in Washington D.C., and is an avid coffee lover. You can follow her on Twitter @ForTheWynn. See More Connect on

Editor To contact the editor of this story: Jason Shubnell at [emailprotected]

WHO WE ARE The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data. + Follow us on Google News Connect with the block on