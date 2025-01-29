Bludgeoning Angel Dokoro-Chan Best Fight (2025)

1. Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-chan - Magical Girl (Mahou Shoujo - Fandom
Using her feminine wiles along with her electric baton as her weapons of choice, Sabato seeks to kill Sakura herself and Dokuro is forced to oppose her.
Japanese Title: 撲殺天使ドクロちゃん English Title: Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-chan Russian Title: Убойный ангел Докуро-тян Chinese Title:撲殺天使朵庫蘿 Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-chan tells the story of 13-year-old junior high schooler Sakura Kusakabe, who twenty years in the future develops a technology that causes all women to stop physically aging after they reach twelve years old in an attempt to create a "Pedophile's World". However, this act accidentally creates immortality amongst humans, thus offending God.
Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax/Dokuro Mitsukai
A bludgeoning angel of Lulutie, sent back in time from the future to kill Sakura Kusakabe before he can invent immortality.
Dokuro-chan (ドクロちゃん) is a bludgeoning angel of Lulutie, sent back in time from the future to kill Sakura Kusakabe before he can invent immortality, but decides to save him instead after falling in love with him. She wields the magical spiked club "Excalibolg" with which she clubs her victims, the victim almost always being Sakura.
Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-chan / 撲殺天使ドクロちゃん / Bokusatsu Tenshi Dokuro-chan
撲殺天使ドクロちゃん [Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-Chan] REMIX by Exit Trance
Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-chan / 撲殺天使ドクロちゃん / Bokusatsu Tenshi Dokuro-chan
To prevent the success of this project, the cheeky and hyperactive angel Dokuro-chan is sent to assassinate him in time. She succeeds in killing Sakura almost constantly, but always brings him back to life with her magical bat.
Information about the anime Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-Chan (Bokusatsu Tenshi Dokuro-chan) from studio HAL FILM MAKER Inc. with the main genre Nonsense-Comedy
Because Dokuro refused to obey a holy edict, heaven sent yet another assassin after Sakura, the polite and deadly Sabato Mihashigo. Sabato constantly tries to ...
But one angel, Dokuro-chan, decides to try to change the future without killing him. Problem is, Dokuro is very temperamental, and is constantly killing Sakura and bringing him back to life with her magical bat.
Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-Chan is an anime television series based on a light novel series created by Masaki Okayu. It aired on SKY PerfecTV! from March 13, 2005 to November 10, 2007. In the future, a man named Sakura is destined to create the technology for eternal life, which (due to Sakura's lolicon tendencies) freezes all women's aging once they turn twelve. God refuses to allow this, so he sends his angels to the past to kill Sakura before he can do this. But one angel, Dokuro-chan, decides
