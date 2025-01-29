Bludgeoning Angel Dokoro-Chan Best Fight (2025)

But one angel, Dokuro-chan, decides to try to change the future without killing him. Problem is, Dokuro is very temperamental, and is constantly killing Sakura ...

Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-Chan is an anime television series based on a light novel series created by Masaki Okayu. It aired on SKY PerfecTV! from March 13, 2005 to November 10, 2007. In the future, a man named Sakura is destined to create the technology for eternal life, which (due to Sakura's lolicon tendencies) freezes all women's aging once they turn twelve. God refuses to allow this, so he sends his angels to the past to kill Sakura before he can do this. But one angel, Dokuro-chan, decides