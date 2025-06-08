Blue Mahoe Capital Reserves NASDAQ Ticker Symbol "IRIE" for Future Listing Consideration (2025)

At this time, no offering statement has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and there can be no assurance that the firm will pursue or complete any such offering. Reserving a Nasdaq ticker does not guarantee a future listing on Nasdaq or indicate that Blue Mahoe Capital, Inc meets any of Nasdaq's listing criteria to do so.Blue Mahoe Capital is wrapping up its Regulation CF funding round on Silicon Prairie. The investment round through the regulated platform will close at the end of the month, with May 1 being the last day to invest through the platform. To learn more about investing in Blue Mahoe Capital, please read the offering circular here.

The company recently shared updates on Bloomberg TV that Phase 1 of the Penn Village development in Old Harbour, Jamaica, which has 200 units, already has over 275 individuals who have made contact to be on the list to purchase. The development is a total of 700 1-Bedroom houses and represents a US$17.5 million total capital outlay. Mullings also announced a 50-acre development in Jamaica, and the intention to launch and list two new funds in Jamaica.

For more information about Blue Mahoe Capital and its Reg CF offering, visit www.IslandForward.com.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Blue Mahoe Capital, Inc. No offering of securities will be made except by means of an offering circular that meets the requirements of Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any offering is subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and no sales of securities may be made prior to such qualification.

This communication may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to various factors, including market conditions and regulatory developments. Blue Mahoe Capital, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Blue Mahoe Capital, Inc.

Since its inception, Blue Mahoe Capital has been dedicated to transforming the perception of the Caribbean and giving retail investors access to high-growth opportunities across the region, with a Buffett-style, long-term approach.

Press Contact:

Simone Walker

Blue Mahoe Capital Inc.

1111 Brickell Ave. Floor 11

Miami, FL 33131

T: 1-876-822-1698

E: [emailprotected]

Media Contact

Simone Walker, Blue Mahoe Capital, 1876 822-1698, [emailprotected], bluemahoecapital.com

SOURCE Blue Mahoe Capital