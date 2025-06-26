BMW M8 Convertible M8 Competition 2dr Step Auto Car Leasing Deals (2025)

  • 263 g/km CO2 emissions

  • 24.6 mpg Fuel efficiency

  • 3.3 secs 0 to 62 mph

  • 625 bhp Engine power

Salary Sacrifice Estimator
  • Automatic tailgate operation, remote opening with key, closing by tailgate button or remote control including taillight in LED technology
  • Electric boot lid - electrically opening/closing rear tailgate
  • Start/stop button in red
  • DAB Tuner enables digital radio reception
  • Favourite buttons
  • Black chrome exhaust tailpipes
  • BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line with extended contents includes kidney frame, clasp and air breather in black chrome
  • BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line with window frame and mirror base in black high gloss
  • Body colour bumpers
  • Carbon core - innovative lightweight construction with highly rigid and light carbon elements
  • Door handle illumination
  • Exhaust system cover panels
  • Front and rear bumper system with replaceable deformation elements
  • Full ornamental grille with kidney grille bars
  • Fully automatic soft top
  • High gloss black kidney grille
  • Lined soft top material
  • M Sport exhaust system
  • Model logo on kidney, side strakes, right tailgate and door sill finishers
  • Rear boot
  • Soft close automatic (SCA) for doors
  • Wind deflector
  • 2 X front 12v power sockets
  • Centre console and cupholder storage incl. USB
  • Front centre armrest with light, 12V socket and USB and storage compartment
  • Front cupholders x 2
  • Front door pockets
  • Glove compartment
  • Instrument and upper door panel in walknappa black leather
  • Lashing eyelets in luggage compartment
  • Lockable glove compartment with light
  • M door sill finishers with illuminated BMW M8 designation
  • Steering column with adjustable height and length and activation via control on the steering column
  • Through loading function
  • Connected package professional - M8
  • 2 x 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Active front integrated look headrests
  • Active protection
  • Child seat ISOFIX attachment rear outer seats
  • Crash sensor activating central locking release, hazard warning lights, fuel cut off, interior lighting, safety battery terminal clamp and airbags
  • Driver and front passenger airbags
  • Driver and front passenger knee airbag
  • Driver/front passenger side airbags
  • Driver/passenger seat occupancy sensor
  • Front three point with pyrotechnical belt latch tensioner seat belts, belt force limiter and belt stopper
  • Head airbags for first and second row seats
  • M Seatbelts with black seat belts with fine M stripes for all seats
  • Passenger airbag deactivation system
  • Rear three point with pyrotechnical belt latch tensioner seat belts and belt force limiter
  • Side impact protection
  • Two tone horn
  • Tyre pressure indicator
  • Warning triangle and first aid kit
  • Alarm system
  • Centre lock switch
  • Closing system with central locking
  • Comfort access system
  • Electronic vehicle immobiliser
  • Keyless engine start
  • Locking wheel bolts
  • Vehicle key with exclusive M designation
  • HC+NOx: N
  • Noise Level dB(A): 71
  • Standard Euro Emissions: EURO 6
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Comb: 263
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Comb - TEH: 264
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Comb - TEL: 262
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Extra High: 225
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - High: 214
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Low: 494
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Medium: 250
  • Camshaft: DOHC
  • Catalytic Convertor: True
  • CC: 4395
  • Compression Ratio: 10.0:1
  • Cylinder Layout: V8
  • Cylinders: 8
  • Cylinders - Bore (mm): 89
  • Cylinders - Stroke (mm): 88.3
  • Engine Code: S63B44T4
  • Engine Layout: NORTH SOUTH
  • Fuel Delivery: TWIN TURBO
  • Gears: 8 SPEED
  • Number of Valves: 32
  • Transmission: SEMI-AUTO
  • EC Directive 1999/100/EC Applies: False
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Comb: 11.5
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Comb - TEH: 11.6
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Comb - TEL: 11.4
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Extra High: 9.9
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - High: 9.4
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Low: 21.6
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Medium: 11
  • WLTP - MPG - Comb: 24.6
  • WLTP - MPG - Comb - TEH: 24.4
  • WLTP - MPG - Comb - TEL: 24.8
  • WLTP - MPG - Extra High: 28.5
  • WLTP - MPG - High: 30.1
  • WLTP - MPG - Low: 13.1
  • WLTP - MPG - Medium: 25.7
  • Alternative Fuel Qualifying: False
  • Badge Engine CC: 4.4
  • Badge Power: 625
  • Based On ID: N
  • Coin Description: N
  • Coin Series: M8 Competition
  • Generation Mark: 2
  • Insurance Group 1 - 50 Effective January 07: 50E
  • NCAP Adult Occupant Protection %: N
  • NCAP Child Occupant Protection %: N
  • NCAP Overall Rating - Effective February 09: N
  • NCAP Pedestrian Protection %: N
  • NCAP Safety Assist %: N
  • Safety Concerns: False
  • Special Edition: False
  • Special Order: False
  • Standard manufacturers warranty - Mileage: 999999
  • Standard manufacturers warranty - Years: 3
  • Timing Belt Interval Frequency - Months: N
  • Timing Belt Interval Mileage: N
  • Vehicle Homologation Class: M1
  • 0 to 62 mph (secs): 3.3
  • Engine Power - BHP: 625
  • Engine Power - KW: 460
  • Engine Power - PS: True
  • Engine Power - RPM: 6000
  • Engine Torque - LBS.FT: 553
  • Engine Torque - MKG: 76.5
  • Engine Torque - NM: 750
  • Engine Torque - RPM: 1800
  • Top Speed: 155
  • Emissions Test Cycle: WLTP
  • RDE Certification Level: RDE 2
  • Alloys: True
  • Space Saver: False
  • Tyre Size Front: 275/35 R20
  • Tyre Size Rear: 285/35 R20
  • Tyre Size Spare: TYRE REPAIR KIT
  • Wheel Style: STAR SPOKE STYLE 813 M
  • Wheel Type: 20" ALLOY
  • Height: 1353
  • Height (including roof rails): N
  • Length: 4867
  • Wheelbase: 2827
  • Width: 1907
  • Width (including mirrors): 2137
  • Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres): 68
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2440
  • Luggage Capacity (Seats Down): N
  • Luggage Capacity (Seats Up): 350
  • Max. Loading Weight: 415
  • Minimum Kerbweight: 2025
  • No. of Seats: 4
  • Turning Circle - Kerb to Kerb: 12.2
BMW M8 Convertible M8 Competition 2dr Step Auto Car Leasing Deals (2025)

References

Top Articles
Lady Gaga's "The Mayhem Ball": How to Get Tickets
JoJo Siwa's LGBTQIA+ Journey on Celebrity Big Brother UK Explained
Pakistan’s minerals could help fix trade imbalance with US: Aurangzeb
Latest Posts
Inside Premier League scouting: How AI is shaping transfer decisions
Aston Villa in shock 'internal' talks to make 'approach' to sign Man City star amid two 'priorities'
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Allyn Kozey

Last Updated:

Views: 6373

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Allyn Kozey

Birthday: 1993-12-21

Address: Suite 454 40343 Larson Union, Port Melia, TX 16164

Phone: +2456904400762

Job: Investor Administrator

Hobby: Sketching, Puzzles, Pet, Mountaineering, Skydiving, Dowsing, Sports

Introduction: My name is Allyn Kozey, I am a outstanding, colorful, adventurous, encouraging, zealous, tender, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.