BMW M8 Gran Coupe M8 Competition 4dr Step Auto Car Leasing Deals (2025)

263 g/km CO2 emissions
24.6 mpg Fuel efficiency
3.2 secs 0 to 62 mph
625 bhp Engine power
Salary Sacrifice Estimator
- Automatic tailgate operation, remote opening with key, closing by tailgate button or remote control including taillight in LED technology
- Electric boot lid - electrically opening/closing rear tailgate
- Start/stop button in red
- DAB Tuner enables digital radio reception
- Favourite buttons
- Black chrome exhaust tailpipes
- BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line with extended contents includes kidney frame, clasp and air breather in black chrome
- BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line with window frame and mirror base in black high gloss
- Body colour bumpers
- Carbon core - innovative lightweight construction with highly rigid and light carbon elements
- Door handle illumination
- Exhaust system cover panels
- Front and rear bumper system with replaceable deformation elements
- Full ornamental grille with kidney grille bars
- High gloss black kidney grille
- M carbon roof
- M Sport exhaust system
- Model logo on kidney, side strakes, right tailgate and door sill finishers
- Rear boot
- Rear side wing doors
- Soft close automatic (SCA) for doors
- 2 X front 12v power sockets
- Centre console and cupholder storage incl. USB
- Front centre armrest with light, 12V socket and USB and storage compartment
- Front cupholders x 2
- Front door pockets
- Glove compartment
- Instrument and upper door panel in walknappa black leather
- Lashing eyelets in luggage compartment
- Lockable glove compartment with light
- M door sill finishers with illuminated BMW M8 designation
- Steering column with adjustable height and length and activation via control on the steering column
- Through loading function
- Connected package professional - M8
- 3x3 point rear seat belts
- Active front integrated look headrests
- Active protection
- Child seat ISOFIX attachment rear outer seats
- Crash sensor activating central locking release, hazard warning lights, fuel cut off, interior lighting, safety battery terminal clamp and airbags
- Driver and front passenger airbags
- Driver and front passenger knee airbag
- Driver/front passenger side airbags
- Driver/passenger seat occupancy sensor
- Front three point with pyrotechnical belt latch tensioner seat belts, belt force limiter and belt stopper
- Head airbags for first and second row seats
- M Seatbelts with black seat belts with fine M stripes for all seats
- Manual child lock in rear doors
- Passenger airbag deactivation system
- Rear three point with pyrotechnical belt latch tensioner seat belts and belt force limiter
- Side impact protection
- Two tone horn
- Tyre pressure indicator
- Warning triangle and first aid kit
- Alarm system
- Centre lock switch
- Closing system with central locking
- Comfort access system
- Electronic vehicle immobiliser
- Keyless engine start
- Locking wheel bolts
- Vehicle key with exclusive M designation
- HC+NOx: N
- Noise Level dB(A): 71
- Standard Euro Emissions: EURO 6
- WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Comb: 263
- WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Comb - TEH: 265
- WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Comb - TEL: 262
- WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Extra High: 227
- WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - High: 214
- WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Low: 493
- WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Medium: 250
- Camshaft: DOHC
- Catalytic Convertor: True
- CC: 4395
- Compression Ratio: 10.0:1
- Cylinder Layout: V8
- Cylinders: 8
- Cylinders - Bore (mm): 89
- Cylinders - Stroke (mm): 88.3
- Engine Code: S63B44T4
- Engine Layout: NORTH SOUTH
- Fuel Delivery: TWIN TURBO
- Gears: 8 SPEED
- Number of Valves: 32
- Transmission: SEMI-AUTO
- EC Directive 1999/100/EC Applies: False
- WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Comb: 11.5
- WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Comb - TEH: 11.6
- WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Comb - TEL: 11.4
- WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Extra High: 9.9
- WLTP - FC (l/100km) - High: 9.4
- WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Low: 21.6
- WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Medium: 10.9
- WLTP - MPG - Comb: 24.6
- WLTP - MPG - Comb - TEH: 24.4
- WLTP - MPG - Comb - TEL: 24.8
- WLTP - MPG - Extra High: 28.5
- WLTP - MPG - High: 30.1
- WLTP - MPG - Low: 13.1
- WLTP - MPG - Medium: 25.9
- Alternative Fuel Qualifying: False
- Badge Engine CC: 4.4
- Badge Power: 625
- Based On ID: N
- Coin Description: N
- Coin Series: M8 Competition
- Generation Mark: 1
- Insurance Group 1 - 50 Effective January 07: 50E
- NCAP Adult Occupant Protection %: N
- NCAP Child Occupant Protection %: N
- NCAP Overall Rating - Effective February 09: N
- NCAP Pedestrian Protection %: N
- NCAP Safety Assist %: N
- Safety Concerns: False
- Special Edition: False
- Special Order: False
- Standard manufacturers warranty - Mileage: 999999
- Standard manufacturers warranty - Years: 3
- Timing Belt Interval Frequency - Months: N
- Timing Belt Interval Mileage: N
- Vehicle Homologation Class: M1
- 0 to 62 mph (secs): 3.2
- Engine Power - BHP: 625
- Engine Power - KW: 460
- Engine Power - PS: True
- Engine Power - RPM: 6000
- Engine Torque - LBS.FT: 553
- Engine Torque - MKG: 76.5
- Engine Torque - NM: 750
- Engine Torque - RPM: 1800
- Top Speed: 155
- Emissions Test Cycle: WLTP
- RDE Certification Level: RDE 2
- Alloys: True
- Space Saver: False
- Tyre Size Front: 275/35 R20
- Tyre Size Rear: 285/35 R20
- Tyre Size Spare: TYRE REPAIR KIT
- Wheel Style: STAR SPOKE STYLE 813 M
- Wheel Type: 20" ALLOY
- Height: 1420
- Height (including roof rails): N
- Length: 5098
- Wheelbase: 3027
- Width: 1943
- Width (including mirrors): 2137
- Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres): 68
- Gross Vehicle Weight: 2440
- Luggage Capacity (Seats Down): N
- Luggage Capacity (Seats Up): 440
- Max. Loading Weight: 445
- Minimum Kerbweight: 1995
- No. of Seats: 5
- Turning Circle - Kerb to Kerb: 12.9