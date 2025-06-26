BMW M8 Saloon M8 Competition 4dr Step Auto Lease - Select Car Leasing (2025)

  • Automatic tailgate operation, remote opening with key, closing by tailgate button or remote control including taillight in LED technology
  • BMW ConnectedDrive online services
  • BMW Drive recorder
  • BMW Live cockpit professional with HUD
  • BMW Teleservices
  • BMW legal emergency call
  • Bluetooth Hands free facility with USB audio interface and Voice Control
  • Brake pad wear indicator warning light
  • Check control system
  • Condition based service
  • Cruise control with brake assist
  • Electric boot lid - electrically opening/closing rear tailgate
  • Enhanced bluetooth telephony with wireless charging
  • Front/rear park distance control (PDC)
  • Integrated owner's handbook
  • Light on warning
  • M servotronic
  • Oil sensor for level and grade
  • PAS
  • Parking assistant plus with 360 degree surround view camera system and remote 3D view
  • Personal Profile
  • Rev counter
  • Service interval indicator
  • Start/stop button in red
  • Wi-Fi hotspot
  • iDrive controller with shortcut buttons

  • Adaptive M suspension
  • Double wishbone front axle
  • Dynamic Damper Control
  • M Sport differential
  • M Twin power turbo 8 cylinder
  • Petrol Particulate Filter
  • Steptronic sport transmission with eight speed automatic and gearshift paddle switches on the steering wheel
  • xDrive (permanent all-wheel drive, variable torque distribution, including DSC to control traction interventions)

  • DAB Tuner enables digital radio reception
  • Favourite buttons
  • Harman kardon surround sound loudspeaker system

  • BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line with extended contents includes kidney frame, clasp and air breather in black chrome
  • BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line with window frame and mirror base in black high gloss
  • BMW icon adaptive LED headlights
  • Black chrome exhaust tailpipes
  • Body colour bumpers
  • Carbon core - innovative lightweight construction with highly rigid and light carbon elements
  • Climate comfort windscreen, infrared reflecting with burglary-deterrent acoustic film
  • Door handle illumination
  • Dynamic brake lights
  • Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors
  • Electric front windows
  • Exhaust system cover panels
  • Exterior mirror housing in M typical double web design finished in black chrome
  • Follow me home headlight function
  • Frameless interior mirror
  • Front and rear bumper system with replaceable deformation elements
  • Full ornamental grille with kidney grille bars
  • Heat protection/Sun protection glazing - Tinted green tempered safety glass all around/Laminated safety glass windshield
  • Heated rear window
  • Heated windscreen washer jets
  • High beam assistant
  • High gloss black kidney grille
  • LED daytime running lights
  • LED rear lights
  • M Sport exhaust system
  • M carbon roof
  • M rear spoiler in high gloss black
  • Metallic paint
  • Model logo on kidney, side strakes, right tailgate and door sill finishers
  • Rain sensor with automatic intermittent windscreen wipers control and headlights activation
  • Rear boot
  • Rear side wing doors
  • Soft close automatic (SCA) for doors
  • Sun protection glass - strongly tinted glass in the rear of the vehicle from the B pillar back
  • Thermally insulated windscreen
  • Third LED technology brake light in rear window
  • Welcome lights in interior and door handle area
  • 2 X front 12v power sockets
  • 3 seat bench in 2nd row
  • 4 way electrically adjustable lumbar support for driver and front passenger
  • 4 zone control automatic air conditioning
  • Automatic interior light soft on/soft off system
  • BMW Individual headliner alcantara anthracite
  • Centre console and cupholder storage incl. USB
  • Driver and front passenger seat heating
  • Dynamic ambient interior lighting
  • Electrically adjustable sport seat with memory on driver and passenger with decorative stitching in contrast colour
  • Entry lights on doors
  • Front centre armrest with light, 12V socket and USB and storage compartment
  • Front cupholders x 2
  • Front door pockets
  • Front reading lights
  • Full leather Merino/Alcantara upholstery
  • Glove compartment
  • Height adjustable headrests with integrated headrest look
  • Instrument and upper door panel in walknappa black leather
  • Interior light front centre above interior mirror
  • Lashing eyelets in luggage compartment
  • Lockable glove compartment with light
  • Luggage compartment light
  • M door sill finishers with illuminated BMW M8 designation
  • M sport leather steering wheel including multifunction controls
  • Microfilter and active carbon filter
  • Rear headrests
  • Rear heated seats
  • Split folding rear seat with 50:50 configuration
  • Steering column with adjustable height and length and activation via control on the steering column
  • Sunvisors with front ticket pocket and illuminated mirrors
  • Through loading function
  • Velour floormats

  • Connected package professional - M8
  • Driving assistant pack - M8

  • 3x3 point rear seat belts
  • ABS/EBD
  • Active front integrated look headrests
  • Active protection
  • Child seat ISOFIX attachment rear outer seats
  • Compound structure brake discs
  • Crash sensor activating central locking release, hazard warning lights, fuel cut off, interior lighting, safety battery terminal clamp and airbags
  • DSC - Dynamic Stability Control
  • Driver and front passenger airbags
  • Driver and front passenger knee airbag
  • Driver/front passenger side airbags
  • Driver/passenger seat occupancy sensor
  • Dynamic Traction Control - DTC
  • Electromechanical parking brake with automatic drive away release and auto hold function
  • Front three point with pyrotechnical belt latch tensioner seat belts, belt force limiter and belt stopper
  • Head airbags for first and second row seats
  • Integrated brake system with two selectable brake pedal characteristics
  • M Compound brake in high gloss red with M designation
  • M Seatbelts with black seat belts with fine M stripes for all seats
  • Manual child lock in rear doors
  • Passenger airbag deactivation system
  • Rear three point with pyrotechnical belt latch tensioner seat belts and belt force limiter
  • Side impact protection
  • Two tone horn
  • Tyre pressure indicator
  • Warning triangle and first aid kit

  • Alarm system
  • Centre lock switch
  • Closing system with central locking
  • Comfort access system
  • Electronic vehicle immobiliser
  • Keyless engine start
  • Locking wheel bolts
  • Vehicle key with exclusive M designation

  • Carbon fibre interior trim finishers

  • 20" Star spoke bicolour alloy wheels - style 813M
  • Tyre repair kit
  • 0 to 60 mph (secs) False
  • 0 to 62 mph (secs) 3.2
  • Engine Power - BHP 625
  • Engine Power - KW 460
  • Engine Power - PS True
  • Engine Power - RPM 6000
  • Engine Torque - LBS.FT 553
  • Engine Torque - MKG 76.5
  • Engine Torque - NM 750
  • Engine Torque - RPM 1800
  • Top Speed 155

  • Alloys? True
  • Space Saver? False
  • Tyre Size Front 275/35 R20
  • Tyre Size Rear 285/35 R20
  • Tyre Size Spare TYRE REPAIR KIT
  • Wheel Style STAR SPOKE STYLE 813 M
  • Wheel Type 20" ALLOY

  • Alternative Fuel Qualifying False
  • Badge Engine CC 4.4
  • Badge Power 625
  • Based On ID N
  • Coin Description N
  • Coin Series M8 Competition
  • Generation Mark 1
  • Insurance Group 1 - 50 Effective January 07 50E
  • NCAP Adult Occupant Protection % N
  • NCAP Child Occupant Protection % N
  • NCAP Overall Rating - Effective February 09 N
  • NCAP Pedestrian Protection % N
  • NCAP Safety Assist % N
  • Safety Concerns? False
  • Special Edition False
  • Special Order False
  • Standard manufacturers warranty - Mileage 999999
  • Standard manufacturers warranty - Years 3
  • Timing Belt Interval Frequency - Months N
  • Timing Belt Interval Mileage N
  • Vehicle Homologation Class M1

  • Camshaft DOHC
  • Catalytic Convertor True
  • CC 4395
  • Compression Ratio 10.0:1
  • Cylinder Layout V8
  • Cylinders 8
  • Cylinders - Bore (mm) 89
  • Cylinders - Stroke (mm) 88.3
  • Engine Code S63B44T4
  • Engine Layout NORTH SOUTH
  • Fuel Delivery TWIN TURBO
  • Gears 8 SPEED
  • Number of Valves 32
  • Transmission SEMI-AUTO

  • EC Directive 1999/100/EC Applies False
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Comb 11.5
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Comb - TEH 11.6
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Comb - TEL 11.4
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Extra High 9.9
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - High 9.4
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Low 21.6
  • WLTP - FC (l/100km) - Medium 10.9
  • WLTP - MPG - Comb 24.6
  • WLTP - MPG - Comb - TEH 24.4
  • WLTP - MPG - Comb - TEL 24.8
  • WLTP - MPG - Extra High 28.5
  • WLTP - MPG - High 30.1
  • WLTP - MPG - Low 13.1
  • WLTP - MPG - Medium 25.9

  • Emissions Test Cycle WLTP
  • RDE Certification Level RDE 2

  • Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres) 68
  • Gross Vehicle Weight 2440
  • Luggage Capacity (Seats Down) N
  • Luggage Capacity (Seats Up) 440
  • Max. Loading Weight 445
  • Minimum Kerbweight 1995
  • No. of Seats 5
  • Turning Circle - Kerb to Kerb 12.9

  • HC+NOx N
  • Noise Level dB(A) 71
  • Standard Euro Emissions EURO 6
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Comb 263
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Comb - TEH 265
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Comb - TEL 262
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Extra High 227
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - High 214
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Low 493
  • WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Medium 250

  • Height 1420
  • Height (including roof rails) N
  • Length 5098
  • Wheelbase 3027
  • Width 1943
  • Width (including mirrors) 2137

  • Maximum Charging Rate - kW 3.7
