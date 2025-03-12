Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (2025)

B
SpecialOpsUnit
- Feb 18, 2021
- #2
Awesome. Glad they went with her TCW armor and not her Mandalorian armor set.
Probably pick it up along close to release, will look nice with the Ahsoka premier statue they did. Head sculpt isn't terrible but the helmet look is the way to go for me.
EDIT: Looks like it was a Starwars.com reveal
https://www.starwars.com/news/gentle-giant-ltd-bo-katan-statue-exclusive-reveal
Last edited:
- Feb 18, 2021
- #3
Great looking statue. I am really happy with 1/7 statues, they are great pieces at a good price.
- Feb 18, 2021
- #4
Not a fan of the flame/smoke effect but at least it's minimal on this one.
I don't know why but the helmet freaks me out slightly
- Feb 18, 2021
- #5
I would prefer a minibust hope to see it soon
- Feb 18, 2021
- #6
Despite saying it was going up for Premier Guild Members at 12:00am (Eastern) tonight, it's up for Pre-Order right now.
- Feb 18, 2021
- #7
Nice looking statue and fits in with the other Premier statues but it’s 1/7 so it’s not for me personally. Also not a great fan of flame effects. I’ll wait for a minibust.
- Feb 19, 2021
- #8
Up at BBTS.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Premier Collection Bo-Katan Limited Edition Statue
BigBadToyStore has a massive selection of toys (like action figures, statues, and collectibles) from Marvel, DC Comics, Transformers, Star Wars, Movies, TV Shows, and More
www.bigbadtoystore.com
B
- Feb 19, 2021
- #9
Easy pass. Give me a trooper statue and I'll buy it in a heartbeat.
- Feb 19, 2021
- #10
I could do without the jet blast, honestly it never looks real and just shouldn't be done unless you can actually execute it properly. The blasts don't seem to line up 100% with the ground impacts and her jetpack is blasting crooked flames due to her body positioning.
I like the body pose, I like the statue overall especially the portrait. Best portrait on a 1/7 statue yet I think seeing as Ahsoka looks high AF and the portrait on the Asajj bust is just terrible.
I'm on the fence on whether to buy or not.
- Feb 20, 2021
- #11
This one is a pass for me too. I am looking forward to seeing the SS 1/6 figure though.
- Feb 20, 2021
- #12
I literally stared at it for 10 min today online. Still on the fence but love the portrait and pose.
- Feb 23, 2021
- #13
I really like the look of this, just wish it wasn’t 1/7 scale
- Feb 23, 2021
- #14
With the pricing of the 1/6 scale now, I am much more interested in 1/7 scale. Citing $350 for new Mandalorian 1/6 scale. vs $175 current high for pricing of 1/7 scale.
- Feb 23, 2021
- #15
Kind of nice, but it resembles too much a Hasbro Unleashed figure.
- Feb 28, 2021
- #16
Ordered her, along with ANH Vader bust and finally also the Mando MK3 statue.
Hope the 1/7 delievers shelf presence, as the 1/8 Statues of I-88, Bossk and Shoretrooper were kind of too small, compared to my 1/6 statues, the Mando MK1 should arrive soon to tell...
BTW As Bo is a not so tall female, this could maybe also work with other 1/6 statues?
- Mar 6, 2021
- #17
I'm not into this scale nor the character. I dig the show and all, but I have enough female characters in my collection. Happy for those that like it, though.
- May 2, 2021
- #18
Sorry if I missed the thread for this but I couldn't find one. I've liked Bo-Katan since she was introduced in Clone Wars and this is a dynamic statue.
- May 2, 2021
- #19
https://forum.rebelscum.com/threads/bo-katan-premier-collection-1-7-scale-statue.1146632/
- May 30, 2022
- #20
Mine arrived today. Sadly damaged, one of the flames on the back of her jetpack snapped clean off in the box. Sigh.
- Nov 14, 2022
- #21
Absolute steal for this statue at $112 in the Diamond Select Store on Amazon. I love mine and thought I got a bargain at $130.
- Nov 23, 2022
- #22
$77.49 on Entertainment Earth: https://www.entertainmentearth.com/product/star-wars-clone-wars-bokatan-17-scale-statue/dc84280
