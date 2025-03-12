Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (2025)

Table of Contents
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Premier Collection Bo-Katan Limited Edition Statue Diamond Select Toys: Star Wars References

SpecialOpsUnit

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (3)
Joined
Sep 1, 2005
Messages
5,793
Reaction score
1,336
Location
New York
  • Feb 18, 2021
  • #2

Last edited:

DarthRican

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (6)
Joined
Jun 27, 2005
Messages
516
Reaction score
113
Location
Lexington, SC
  • Feb 18, 2021
  • #3

Great looking statue. I am really happy with 1/7 statues, they are great pieces at a good price.

T

The_kessel_run

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (7)
Joined
Jun 22, 2017
Messages
407
Reaction score
252
Location
Nottingham
  • Feb 18, 2021
  • #4

Not a fan of the flame/smoke effect but at least it's minimal on this one.

I don't know why but the helmet freaks me out slightly Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (8)

Skywalker13

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (10)
Joined
Jul 2, 2020
Messages
175
Reaction score
214
Location
Barcelona
  • Feb 18, 2021
  • #5

I would prefer a minibust hope to see it soon

DarthWenger

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (14)
Joined
Sep 1, 2006
Messages
2,360
Reaction score
347
Location
Hertfordshire, UK
  • Feb 18, 2021
  • #7

Nice looking statue and fits in with the other Premier statues but it’s 1/7 so it’s not for me personally. Also not a great fan of flame effects. I’ll wait for a minibust.

B

Boba_Fat

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (19)
Joined
Mar 13, 2002
Messages
387
Reaction score
75
  • Feb 19, 2021
  • #9

Easy pass. Give me a trooper statue and I'll buy it in a heartbeat.

N

Nipshank

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (20)
Joined
Dec 12, 2012
Messages
2,720
Reaction score
817
Location
Alberta
  • Feb 19, 2021
  • #10

I could do without the jet blast, honestly it never looks real and just shouldn't be done unless you can actually execute it properly. The blasts don't seem to line up 100% with the ground impacts and her jetpack is blasting crooked flames due to her body positioning.
I like the body pose, I like the statue overall especially the portrait. Best portrait on a 1/7 statue yet I think seeing as Ahsoka looks high AF and the portrait on the Asajj bust is just terrible.
I'm on the fence on whether to buy or not.

General Hoth

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (22)
Joined
Feb 4, 2020
Messages
922
Reaction score
824
Location
Canada
  • Feb 20, 2021
  • #11

This one is a pass for me too. I am looking forward to seeing the SS 1/6 figure though.

N

Nipshank

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (23)
Joined
Dec 12, 2012
Messages
2,720
Reaction score
817
Location
Alberta
  • Feb 20, 2021
  • #12

I literally stared at it for 10 min today online. Still on the fence but love the portrait and pose.

MatVaderFan

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (25)
Joined
Jan 17, 2019
Messages
162
Reaction score
114
Location
Pennsylvania, USA
  • Feb 23, 2021
  • #13

I really like the look of this, just wish it wasn’t 1/7 scale Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (26)

B

bobafett21

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (27)
Joined
Apr 22, 2017
Messages
320
Reaction score
221
  • Feb 23, 2021
  • #14

With the pricing of the 1/6 scale now, I am much more interested in 1/7 scale. Citing $350 for new Mandalorian 1/6 scale. vs $175 current high for pricing of 1/7 scale.

Sith_Apprentice

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (29)
Joined
Aug 11, 2003
Messages
2,318
Reaction score
839
Location
ChuckNorrisville
  • Feb 23, 2021
  • #15

Kind of nice, but it resembles too much a Hasbro Unleashed figure.

Sith74

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (31)
Joined
Aug 13, 2015
Messages
242
Reaction score
45
Location
Germany
  • Feb 28, 2021
  • #16

Ordered her, along with ANH Vader bust and finally also the Mando MK3 statue.

Hope the 1/7 delievers shelf presence, as the 1/8 Statues of I-88, Bossk and Shoretrooper were kind of too small, compared to my 1/6 statues, the Mando MK1 should arrive soon to tell...

BTW As Bo is a not so tall female, this could maybe also work with other 1/6 statues?

Force Strong

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (33)
Joined
Dec 16, 2020
Messages
728
Reaction score
838
Location
Manchester
  • Mar 6, 2021
  • #17

I'm not into this scale nor the character. I dig the show and all, but I have enough female characters in my collection. Happy for those that like it, though.

Jang0

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (35)
Joined
Jul 5, 2012
Messages
1,996
Reaction score
9
Location
Kamino
  • May 2, 2021
  • #18

Sorry if I missed the thread for this but I couldn't find one. I've liked Bo-Katan since she was introduced in Clone Wars and this is a dynamic statue.

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (36)

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (37)

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (38)

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (39)

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (40)

J

jwh1974

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (41)
Joined
May 15, 2013
Messages
662
Reaction score
301
Location
Birmingham, AL
  • May 2, 2021
  • #19

https://forum.rebelscum.com/threads/bo-katan-premier-collection-1-7-scale-statue.1146632/

Stitchtano

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (43)
Joined
Jul 28, 2021
Messages
27
Reaction score
21
Location
UK
  • May 30, 2022
  • #20

Mine arrived today. Sadly damaged, one of the flames on the back of her jetpack snapped clean off in the box. Sigh.

pmeguy

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (45)
Joined
Jan 3, 2014
Messages
200
Reaction score
442
  • Nov 14, 2022
  • #21

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (46)

Diamond Select Toys: Star Wars

Star Wars items from Diamond Select Toys

www.amazon.com

Absolute steal for this statue at $112 in the Diamond Select Store on Amazon. I love mine and thought I got a bargain at $130.

You must log in or register to reply here.

Bo-Katan Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (2025)

References

Top Articles
James Tien Chuen Quit Smoking
Soukou Kihei Votoms: Woodo-Hen Season 2 Ep 3
B-Gata H-Kei Manga Chapter After Anime
Latest Posts
Bidding The World Farewell Full Movie Youtube
See You Tomorrow. Manga 92
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Eusebia Nader

Last Updated:

Views: 5970

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Eusebia Nader

Birthday: 1994-11-11

Address: Apt. 721 977 Ebert Meadows, Jereville, GA 73618-6603

Phone: +2316203969400

Job: International Farming Consultant

Hobby: Reading, Photography, Shooting, Singing, Magic, Kayaking, Mushroom hunting

Introduction: My name is Eusebia Nader, I am a encouraging, brainy, lively, nice, famous, healthy, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.