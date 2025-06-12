Boden's 'fabulous print' dress reduced by £30 hailed a 'go-to' for summer (2025)

"The fit on this dress is very flattering - love the length, the jersey fabric, the fitted waist, and the long sleeves"

Boden shoppers are heaping praise on a printed midi dress that's been hailed as 'perfect' for spring and summer. Those who have already got their hands on the 'flattering' piece insist that it is 'very stylish' and gets compliments wherever they go.

The Marcia Jersey Midi Shirt Dress typically retails for £98 but shoppers can pick it up with a discount for 30%, for a limited time. That brings the price down to just £68.80, offering a saving of just under £30.

The dress is available in a range of sizes, from four to 22, as well as tall, regular and petite lengths. It's available in a range of others patterns and colours, including a pink and black floral design, a solid black version, a lucky clover print, and an alternative multicoloured paisley style.

The dress has been cut in a feminine fit and flare shape with a length designed to finish at the knee. It's machine washable and finished off with a removable belt that can cinch the waist or be worn loose, depending on your desired silhouette, as well as handy side pockets to carry small essentials.

Boden's Marcia Jersey Midi Shirt Dress boasts an overall star-rating of 4.2 out of five based on 175 reviews. One shopper said: "Fabric is soft with a lovely drape. Had someone rush up to me to compliment it the first time I wore it."

A second wrote: "The Marcia dress is my go-to style. The shirt neck and flared skirt, finishing at low calf, look very stylish.

"Fabric is a nice heavy jersey and the purple colour is slightly darker than the online pictures, being a rich jewel shade. The dress will be useful for casual and slightly more formal wear and I will get lots of use from it. Fit is spot on."

Somebody else said: "Beautifully bright, fabulous print. Soft comfortable jersey material which hangs lightly and doesn't cling. Will be perfect for spring wearing."

One shopper, however, was not impressed with the Marcia Jersey Midi Shirt Dress at all, hailing it as 'underwhelming' and giving it a three-star review. It reads: "An overall underwhelming dress. Cheap Jersey material, not particularly flattering cut.

"I ordered the 8 long but it's like they just added some extra length at the bottom instead of making torso longer as well, as if somehow taller women are standard sized torso so with super long legs. Normally get better from Boden."

But another loved their latest Boden purchase, adding: "The fit on this dress is very flattering - love the length, the jersey fabric, the fitted waist, and the long sleeves. I ordered this dress initially in the blue and white stripe but the pattern didn't suit me. I reordered in the multi-coloured botanical print which is gorgeous and works well with my colouring and for the occasion."

Elsewhere, White Stuff is offering up to 70% off hundreds of lines in its spring sale. Included is the Megan Midi Jersey Dress, now £26 down from £65 and the Ava Jersey Shirt Dress, reduced to £18. At Nobody's Child, the Denim Balloon Sleeve Astra Midi Dress is now £26 instead of £85.