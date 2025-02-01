Body Art & the Story of You (2025)

AboutIllustrationAshes to AnimalsPyrographyPrintmakingSketchbookFan ArtImpressions of LossArt education Building upon my enthusiasm for the art of tattooing both as a client and an artist, I want to create a welcoming space steeped in informed consent for those that may come to me in the future desiring tattoos that can provide a reclamation of oneself. This work will initially involve starting to learn how to use a coil machine and stick and poke material on fake skin. Additionally, I will conduct surveys and interviews with people about how their personalized tattoos have led them to more self-appreciation, connections to important people or events in their life, or their processing of trauma.Embarking upon this research and starting to learn tattooing skills will help drive my journey in not only becoming a tattoo artist, but also one that can provide comfort and peace for those looking for meaningful tattoos. "They reflect my heritage, children, life interests, and life journey." "I got my first tattoo 30 years ago and just started getting more after going through a separation and divorce. It took me that long to come up with something that I really wanted. I finally thought of the Phoenix as it would represent a rebirth for me." "Originally, I knew I wanted a tattoo but I was not sure what to get. I knew I wanted a tattoo while I was in college as a reminder of my youth and hopefulness at the time. I ended up picking out a flash tattoo of a bonsai tree for my first one. First, I liked the way the lines looked and thought it would fit the space on my forearm well. Secondly, the tree reminded me not only of nature, but of the specific trees where I grew up. Now that I no longer live at home it is really nice to have a reminder of where I am from." "I got my first tattoo when I was going through a difficult time in my personal life and my world felt like it was crashing all around me. I needed to remind myself to get outdoors (my favorite place) and enjoy nature because it would always make me feel better, more centered and more at ease. It is a sun, the mountains and the ocean…some of my favorite things in life that I always find solice in. I look at this tattoo daily and it is a good reminder to stay true to myself and do what I love to keep myself going" "The second tattoo I got during Covid when the world was full of uncertainty. I started doing a lot of yoga each week and found my practice and breathing were ways I could calm my body and my mind. I often needed to remind myself to breath so my tattoo means breath in Sanskrit and I look at it so often to remind myself to do just that I have only been to the tattoo artist twice but I found both times were very emotional for me, empowering too. I loved that I was doing something for me, by myself, and something that had a deep meaning to my mind, heart and soul. I can't wait to go back this summer. It is such a personal experience that it is hard to explain to those who don't have any." "I have a memorial to 3 people that passed away at young ages. The tattoo is 3 blue stars that are that interconnect to form a triangle. There are their initials next to each stars. There is a poem that I wrote that forms a circle around the stars/ triangle. I do feel like all my tattoos are somehow personal or tied to a moment or thing in my life. People use to always ask aren't you gonna regret those when you are old. I still don't, because each one brings me to a moment or memory or feelings." Jeremiah 29:11 … and it ends with "plans to give you a future and a hope". My students in China drew the hope symbol for me in Kanji. I lost both of my parents within 5 weeks in December 2010 and January 2011. I got my tattoo "hope" February 2011." "I have a peanut and walnut tattoo on my wrist. I have twins and I have always called them peanut and walnut. When I went to get a tattoo, I decided on the those images rather than initials or names. I had a great experience getting my tattoo. I also have a different appreciation for tattoos as a form of art. I find myself looking at others tattoos and wondering what the meaning is behind them." "I quickly realized that when I was feeling down I could go sit in a chair, feel physical pain and kind of reflect on it. It’s nice to have it as kind of journal to specific times in my life I can look back on and revisit. Sometimes now I’ll get dumb but detailed tattoos. Not sure if thats to look back at those moments in time and smile or it’s to bring a smile to others faces when they come up. Even more likely it’s probably so I can just say it’s dumb and doesn’t mean anything when people ask." "I always get a tattoo day of (never an appointment) I’ll go to 5 tattoo shops in a day to get it then if necessary. Probably as a way to process something, get it stamped and start the healing process literally and figuratively. I have lots of stories and lots of more space and time to figure it out. Sometimes I tell people I hate and regret them all. Realistically what I’m saying is that they are in the past and I’m learning and moving forward." "I got this tattoo after my younger brother died from an accidental overdose." "I have plans for additional tattoos. All will have significant meaning linked to a person or event in my life." "3 of my tattoos are complimentary tattoos that I share with a family member. My wife and I got special tattoos to commemorate our 25th wedding anniversary; we each have half of a laurel wreath shaped into a heart that complete each other. My daughter and I have matching tattoos but in different locations that are wind blowing through leaves or leaves dancing in the wind to symbolize the word psithurism since I was told her that trees were talking to each other when the wind blew through them. My son and I each have part of the music of a duet on our arms in similar locations. I have the melody part and his is the harmony. The music is from a Sondheim musical important to both of us and the lyrics to that section for anyone who recognizes it is " like father, like son". we chose not to include the lyrics as it is more special if anyone knows it without the words. Finally, I have a half sleeve of Chewbacca as he was always my favorite character and was my nickname as a child. One of the images in the piece is him holding C3-POs head referencing "Alas poor Yorick" from Hamlet which symbolizes my passion for theater, as well." "I have a fire and EMS tattoo on my shoulder to show my appreciation to my love of my job." "have a tattoo of my daughter holding my finger 2 days after she was born to show my love for her and her perseverance to her health." "My tattoo is of mount sunapee where I have spent many days at snowboarding with friends, and family. I have many happy memories there." "One is my dog :) I have several bride of Frankenstein style tattoos on a sleeve. One says "never say die" and it's because I survived a pulmonary embolism. One is Linda Belcher as bride of "Bobenstein" because Bob's burgers is a comfort show that always makes me feel better. I have a crow on my other arm with a quote from agent Carter that says "I know my value". Also got after the divorce and it was sort of me taking back my life." "Tattoos for me became really important after I was sexually assaulted because it was a way for me to control my body. If I could add a permanent part of my body which the abuser had never seen then I could not be owned by them." "All of my tattoos have some relation to nature because I wanted to stay as connected to the earth and life as possible. My first tattoo was the Loch Ness monster. I got it after I moved to Scotland for university. To me it obviously symbolizes Scotland but I also felt like it represented the part of me which felt like a mystery until I found it in Scotland. My confidence and my self assuredness revealed itself after my move and that’s what I see in my Nessie tattoo. I think also the act of getting the tattoo was a reclaiming of my body which I had a negative relationship with for so long. My fifth tattoo was flowers from france, I just wanted to commemorate my trip to Paris which was really impactful on my life. My sixth tattoo was from my next trip to Paris and it was the French national animal, a rooster. I love this tattoo because it’s silly and represents the first summer I had after leaving my abusive relationship and finding new joys. It also further connects me to Paris which is my favorite city. My seventh tattoo was a swan from Copenhagen. I really connected with the swan and I love bird tattoos because I feel well represented by birds. My final tattoo I had been wanting for years. It’s a pine tree along my spine. I had been wanting this but had waited because a pine tree is my favorite tree but I didn’t want to get it until I felt I had found my confidence. When I moved to Paris I got the tattoo. I feel like it marks the moment I finally learned that I will always be growing but I can hold onto the confidence and joy of my life. The pine tree doesn’t whither during the winter it stays strong and beautiful. Although I may want more tattoos in the future, I am happy with putting a pause on it for awhile because of this nice ending note."