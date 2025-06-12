Body language expert reveals how Fergie felt about Easter celebrations (2025)

While Prince Andrew ducked quietly into the Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor this morning, his ex-wifeSarah Fergusonbasked in the knowledge that she's very much back in The Firm.

The Duchess of York, 65, appeared visibly delighted to be stepping out with her former family by marriage.

Sarah Ferguson, who is known widely by the nickname Fergie 'joined' her daughters, Princess Eugenie, 35, and Princess Beatrice, 36, for thetraditional EasterMatins service in the 15th century Windsor chapel in Berkshire on Sunday.

The mother-of-two beamed as she stepped out in a chic monochrome ensemble, consisting of a £600 Veronica Beard Darla jacket, £2,950 Celine Teen Garance bag with £830 Celine Alma Triomphe slingback heels for the occasion.

She accessorised her look with a black headband, gloves and simple pearl earrings, opting to wear her wavy auburn hair down.

The former royal arrived with Princess Anne, 74, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, 70, andwas filmed beaming and waving to crowds before entering the church.

Later, Fergie and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who also married into the royal family, were snapped walking with their arms around each other - a public display of fondness that show's how Fergie is clearly still seen as a core member of the institution.

Despite separating from Andrew 33 years ago and officially divorcing four years after that, Fergie has been welcomed back into the fold in recent years; she joined the family's famous Christmas Day walkabout in 2023 for the first time since 1992.

Body Language expert Judi Jamestold MailOnline today that Fergie appeared to enjoy 'high-profile' engagement with the public, which she was well known for during her marriage with Andrew.

Body Language expert Judi James told FEMAIL that Fergie brought back the 'high-profile' engagement with the public that she was known so well for during her marriage with Andrew

She also said that her passionate expression displayed her enthusiasm to be back as part of the royal fold, however, she was soon put in her place during an awkward interaction with a clergyman.

'Fergie appeared with the kind of high-profile body language signals she was famous for during her marriage, stopping to wave to the crowds after she emerged from her car,' said Judi.

'Her expression looked severe at first as she stopped to chat with Anne's husband Tim before breaking out into laughter and moving off with the kind of animated enthusiasm that suggested a self-appointed-looking acceptance of being back in the fold.'

But although Fergie tried her best to fit in with those still in the Firm, she was still viewed as second best to the Princess Royal.

Judi said: 'She appeared to be rather put in her place by the clergyman who was greeting the royalsand who was already chatting with Anne.

'Fergie went to greet him in right royal style and then chatted but after a few moments the clergyman appeared to walk past her to resume his conversation withPrincess Anne, leaving Fergie standing alone and looking rather awkward.'

Fergie - who still lives in the Royal Lodge with Andrew - has been a solid rock to her ex-husband throughout his controversies.

In December, it wasrevealed that a 'close confidant' of the Duke was an alleged Chinese spy who had been banned from entering the UK after an investigation by MI5, with King Charles said to be 'furious'.

Fergie and Prince Andrew - who still live together at the Windsor Royal Lodge - are seen walking together on Easter Sunday

Fergie was seen laughing hysterically while standing next to her daughter Princess Eugenie

Judi James said that she was viewed as second best to Princess Anne during the service on Sunday See Also Paula Radcliffe set to cheer on cancer survivor daughter's marathon

Prince Andrew shakes hands with the Dean of Windsor Christopher Cocksworth on Sunday

Disgraced Prince Andrew, 65, also attended the Easter service on Sunday, after he was reportedly urged to uninvite himself from Christmas celebrations at Sandringham last year

Speaking to the Sunday times prior to the latest allegations, Fergie professed her undying support for her ex-husband, revealing that she is currently looking after him and 'won't let him down'.

In the joint interview given with her sister Jane, she confessed: 'When Jane left for Australia, I became a carer for Dad. I was left to look after a sad man, which is sort of what I’m doing now.'

Disgraced Prince Andrew, 65, also attended the Easter service on Sunday, after he was reportedly urged to uninvite himself from Christmas celebrations at Sandringham last year.

The Duke of York was seen smiling as he arrived at the church in Berkshire and shook hands with the Dean of Windsor.

This comes as it was revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, as they are spending the weekend with their children in Norfolk.

The service, which runs for one hour from 10.45am until 11.45am, has been a key date in the royal family's calendar for centuries.

On Friday, a source had said the couple are choosing to spend time together as a family before Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louisgo back to school, The Mirror reported.

Fergie stepped out of the car with a serious expression before she broke into laughter while chatting to members of the Firm

The mother-of-two looked ecstatic as she stepped out in a chic monochrome ensemble, consisting of a £600 Veronica Beard Darla jacket, £2,950 Celine Teen Garance bag with £830 Celine Alma Triomphe slingback heels for the occasion

The Waleses, who have a country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate, missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.

Last year saw the King mark his return to public life following treatment for cancer at the traditional Easter service.

Last week, the Queen paid tribute to the King's sense of duty saying he 'loves his work' and wants to do 'more and more and more' as he gets better. Camilla said Charles, 76, who is receiving ongoing treatment for cancer, was 'driven' by helping others and indicated his cancer journey was one of 'recovery'.

Last month, the King experienced temporary side effects following treatment at the London Clinic, which required a short period of hospital observation that day.

Charles's Easter Sunday appearance last year was his first major public one following his cancer diagnosis.

He was applauded by the crowds as he greeted well-wishers who urged him to 'keep going strong'.