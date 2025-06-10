Bohol Rep. Aumentado sues husband's opponent, two others (2025)

Rep. Maria Vanessa Aumentado of the second district of Bohol submits her complaint-affidavit to Quezon City Assistant City Prosecutor Edward Jason P. Seijo (seated). She was accompanied by her legal counsel, Atty. Lord R. Marapao IV (left), and legislative staff, Atty Melita Adame (right). | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Rep. Maria Vanessa Aumentado has filed four separate libel complaints against the opponent of her husband, reelectionist Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado, and two others for allegedly spreading defamatory and slanderous statements against her and members of her family.

Aumentado is also asking millions worth of damages from Atty. Dan Neri Lim, former Tagbilaran City Mayor and a candidate for Bohol governor in the May elections, his son Dan Ismael, and Arlene Karaan, Lim’s personal assistant and former barangay captain of Poblacion 2 in Tagbilaran City.

Moreover, she filed an election case against Lim and Karaan before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) head office in Intramuros, Manila.

As of this writing, the three accused are yet to comment on the filing of complaints against them.

Libel complaint

Aumentado visited the Office of the Quezon City Prosecutor on April 15 to file her complaint against Atty. Lim and Karaan.

In her complaint, the Congresswoman alleged that the two uttered “defamatory and slanderous” statements as they made insinuations that another man is the father or her youngest child. The said accusation was made during their radio program on March 26, 2025 and aired on social media platforms.

Aumentado said that “they have, in effect, maliciously insinuate that she is unfaithful to her husband, Governor Aris Aumentado, and has brought a spurious child into their marriage.”

She alleged that Lim and Karaan have cast aspersions on her person, tarnished her reputation, and subjected her to public scorn and disgrace.

In addition, Aumentado said that their “malicious imputations caused her sleepless nights, serious anxiety, mental anguish, loss of appetite and deep sense of dishonor not only as a public official, but more importantly as a mother and a wife.”

For this, she is also seeking millions worth of damages.

Election case

As to the election case that she filed, Aumentado alleged that Lim and Karaan violated Comelec Resolution No. 1116 or the Anti-Discrimination and Fair Campaigning Guidelines for the 2025 National and Local Election and BARMM Parliamentary Elections (NLBPE) and/its related laws and jurisprudence.

She alleged that the two committed “gender-based harassment, willful and malicious utterances of lewd statements, and unwanted sexual, misogynistic, and sexist remarks during this election period.”

Aumentado said that the two publicly mocked and ridiculed her by discussing on air the kind of undergarments that she wears, something that is “offensive to her personal dignity.”

The Congresswoman said that “their vulgar and sexist remarks were clearly intended to humiliate her by reducing her to the brand and cost of her intimate apparel.”

She claimed that Atty. Lim’s and Karaan’s “calculated public tirade were certainly uncalled for and in bad taste, it was done in utter disrespect to her dignity as a woman, and a clear violation to Comelec’s anti-discrimination policy.”

Cyber libel

As for Dan Ismael, Aumentado filed a complaint for three counts of cyber libel before the Quezon City Prosecutors Office against him for making “incessant posts” on social media.

In his posts, Dan Ismael allegedly accused Aumentado of being corrupt and guilty of malversation, accusations that she said were meant to malign, tarnish, and besmirch her integrity as a public servant.

Aumentado, who is represented by Lawyer Lord R. Marapao IV, said that she filed the complaints against the Lim, Karaan and Dan Ismael because she wanted to put emphasis on accountability as she also addressed the “malicious lies” against her through the proper legal channels.

She expressed hope that the three will be held liable for the charges against them.

