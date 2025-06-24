Bold Runner Ready To Run a top race (2025)

Set to contest the feature race on April 6, the New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run 2023 Graduate Cup (1,400m), Bold Runner and Dream Ma flexed their muscles at the trials held on the morning of April 2.

And, from what track-watchers saw of the pair, it is perhaps safe to say that the two will be among the runners carrying support at the betting windows.

First to show off was Bold Runner. The Contributer three-year-old lined up in the second trial with a set of blinkers fitted on.

It did not seem to bother him and he showed some early cheek, disputing the lead with Warrior Sixty-One.

The pair were locked together for most of the 1,000m trip and, in a heads up-heads-down surge to the line, Warrior Sixty-One beat Bold Runner by a shorthead.

They did the trip in a moderate time of 1min 02.57sec. But most of it was eaten up by the slow pace into the home stretch.

Trained by Ananthen Kuppan, Bold Runner could develop into something useful.

That became evident when, on Sept 22, he pulled off a fighting win on debut.

Ridden by Ruzaini Supien, who rode a masterful race, they beat Yes Man who had the services of former Kranji hoop, Bernardo Pinheiro.

The winning margin was a neck. But there was more to it than the narrow margin seemed to suggest.

After a couple of placings, he was disappointing at his last race start on Dec 22, although a vet's check after the race revealed lameness in his off fore.

Rested since then, Bold Runner made his first appearance of the 2025 season in the trial on April 2. Remembering that he won on debut, we know that he races well when "fresh". So, keep that in mind when you are in the betting queue on April 6.

Lining up in the fourth trial of the morning, Dream Ma was not extended when finishing third to Big Asia and Ghost Raja.

Again, and like in the other trials run on the day, no speed records were broken and in the one involving Dream Ma, the winner clocked 1min 02.95sec.

From Winson Cheng Han Yong's yard, Dream Ma has raced twice in Malaysia and he made the board once, finishing fourth to Achilles Pegasus in a race over the "Ready To Run" trip of 1,400m.

Still wet behind the ears as could be seen at his trial, the son of Headwater can mature into an honest brawler, and could toss in an inspired show in that 3YO race.

Also impressive at the trials and about to show his worth in the races coming up on April 6 was Thunder Hero.

He took fourth in the third hit-out of the morning which was won by Forever Sixty-One.

But it was a blanket finish with five horses chasing honours. Forever Sixty-One eventually got the nod, beating The Wild Chief by a nostril with Selangor Star a further neck away in third.

But it was Thunder Hero who went away with the most ticks to his name.

A last-start winner on Jan 12, the Belardo five-year-old was at his first trial in over 80 days.

Ridden by Shafiq Rizuan, he dictated things right until the final 100m when challenged by a surge of gallopers.

But by then he had done enough and Shafiq was in no mood for heroics.

Never asking his mount for more, he was content just keeping Thunder Hero "interested".

Watch for him in the Class 5B (1,150m) on April 6. He could pick up where he left off.

The fastest time of the morning was returned by Elite Boy. He ran the trip in 1min 0.87sec.

Trained by Richard Lim, Elite Boy is one of the latest to join Lim's Selangor yard.

The Ribchester four-year-old could win a race sooner rather than later.

Racing as Pendle Hill in Australia, when prepared by trainer Aaron Purcell, Elite Boy won a 1,700m race at Warrnambool in Victoria on Sept 12.

Earlier in his Australian career, he took third in a 1,400m race at Bendigo.

A handsome chestnut, Elite Boy has copped a fair amount of work. He has had two hit-outs over the 1,000m straight course on the Selangor training track.

From his sprint on April 2, it is quite apparent that he possesses good early speed and that he does not like to be hustled when in the lead.

So, watch him on his Malaysian debut. We could be looking at an all-the-way win.

