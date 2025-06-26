BOMB Magazine | Crystal Pite and Simon McBurney by Ivan Talijancic  (2025)

SM There’s a lot of impulse in making work. There’s an intuition that helps decide if something is “right.” We’re two people looking at the same thing, and both of us sense that. It’s like having your eyes open to something else, all of a sudden. A lot of new possibilities are brought out when working with someone like Crystal.

CP We have a constant feedback loop. It’s like tossing a ball back and forth when we’re in the studio. One of us plants the seed, the other adds water. Fluid, easy, intuitive, the process is organic between us. There’s also something very helpful in sitting back sometimes and being the observer when the other person is taking the leading position. In our own companies, we’re in a leading position all the time, but in this collaboration, we can alternate roles. Leadership happens in a different part of the brain than the creative part. It’s a joy to play with that.

IT At the core of this body of work is ostensibly one of the most salient issues at this juncture in our history: the climate emergency and its ramifications on all life on Earth. What was the impetus for this? What were the conversations that inspired you to explore this thematic terrain? Can you offer some insight as to how these notions are then manifested in the work that was on stage in Manchester?

CP Straight away, we decided we wanted to make something centered on the climate crisis—

SM —which is not separable from human crisis. We are all inescapably part of this living world.

CP The idea was to have me in the driver’s seat for part one. Simon would be the driver for part two. Then, we would work jointly for part three.

SM I had the idea of a simple list of extinctions. I imagined Crystal would take it into a more organic direction, but the more we looked at the list, the more right it seemed to have a simple list of extinctions because that’s what we do, as humans: we label and list, like in a museum.