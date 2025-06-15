Box Office: Snow White surges on discount Tuesday; Is it just a bargain watch for viewers? We decode (2025)

Is Snow White being viewed by the audience as a movie that is only worthy of watching at discount prices? The Disney tentpole’s performance on Tuesday Discount Day in the domestic market suggests so!

The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer earned USD 3.9 million at the North American box office on Tuesday, jumping 55.4 percent from Monday. At the same point in their runs, Maleficentmade USD 4 million with a 77.7 percent hike, Dumbo earned USD 4.7 million with a 63.2 percent rise, Jungle Cruise raked in the same amount with a 26.1 percent growth, and Wonka grossed USD 5.9 million with a 47.5 percent surge.

Five days into release, Snow White’s U.S. collection stands at USD 48.8 million.

For those uninitiated, the highly anticipated live-action remake of the Mouse House’s iconic 1937 animation Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was made on a hefty USD 250 million budget, which does not include marketing costs. With this price tag, it is imperative for the film to bring in USD 550 million just to break even. The road to profitability for the feature looks far out of reach as of now.

Notably, Snow White doesn’t have a long window for a competition-free run in theaters. Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie is set to invite family audiences to cinemas starting April 4. Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Meyer, Jennifer Coolidge, and more, the title is forecasted to register an opening weekend business in the range of USD 55 to USD 75 million. If the figures manifest, it will obviously be at the cost of Snow White.

Advertisement

For those not in the loop, Disney’s latest entry was doomed since its inception, given myriad controversies it had to field before its debut. First, the studio got criticized for its colorblind casting—bringing a Latina actress on board to play its fairest princess. Then, its choice for the titular character made things worse by making fun of the original iteration of the tale. Moreover, Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, invited trouble by openly expressing her Zionist views.

Per a recent Deadline report, Disney had to spend additional dollars to amp up the latter’s security amid the chaos and had to hire a social media guru for the former. All this only ballooned the film’s production cost further.

A sign of relief for Snow White, at least for now, could be that Disney's2024 outing, Mufasa: The Lion King, which was initially written off by movie pundits, went on to gross over USD 700 million worldwide. Snow White will be hoping to replicate the film’s sluggish but steady hold at the box office.

Advertisement

Have you watched the film in theaters yet? Do let us know!