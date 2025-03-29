Brand behind viral lash serum launch new LED face mask (2025)

SHOPPING – Contains affiliated content. Products featured in this Shopping Finder article are selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, Dailymail.co.uk will earn an affiliate commission. Click herefor more information.

The British brand behind a viral eyelash growth serum which sells every ten seconds globally has launched an LED face mask for fighting fine lines and pigmentation.

UKLASH has unveiled their LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Mask an anti-ageing light therapy device to help you achieve your skin goals faster with zero downtime - and at a fraction of the cost of professional treatments.

UKSKIN LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Mask The new LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Mask harnesses red and near-infrared light to smooth fine lines, even skin tone, and boost radiance with just 10 minutes per session. Clinically proven with 98 per cent firmer skin results, this mask delivers pro-level anti-ageing at a fraction of the cost of salon treatments at home. £199 Shop

One mask, endless benefits: Fight fine lines and pigmentation for a radiant glow in as little as four weeks

The facial device, priced at £199, should be used three to five times a week for 10 minutes per session for optimal results and has red and near-infrared lights.

Nima Pourian, CEO & Founder of UKLASH, explained to MailOnline how different wavelengths of light penetrate the skin at varying depths, each activating specific skin-enhancing benefits.

'The UKSKIN LED Mask uses medical-grade red light at 630nm and near-infrared light at 830nm, a clinically proven combination for stimulating collagen, enhancing skin repair, and improving elasticity,' he said.

Red light at 630nm is particularly effective in boosting fibroblast activity in the dermis, the layer responsible for collagen and elastin production.

Meanwhile, near-infrared light at 830nm penetrates into the deeper layers, accelerating cellular renewal and improving overall skin function.

Say goodbye to pigmentation and dark spots: This mask delivers visible results results fast

Backed by over two decades of expertise, the UKSKIN Mask uses LED technology to deliver clinically proven skincare results

'Think of it like charging a battery - red and near-infrared light energise mitochondria, the powerhouse of skin cells, allowing them to work more efficiently. This helps to firm, brighten, and rejuvenate the skin over time,' Nima added.

The non-invasive skin treatment, developed by a team of 'LED skincare experts with over 25 years of experience', uses 112 medical-grade LEDs with dual wavelengths and offers an at-home salon experience with clinically proven results in as little as four weeks.

An impressive 98 per cent of participants noticed firmer-looking skin, while 96 per cent saw fine lines fade away. And it gets better - 95 per cent reported a brighter complexion and a more even skin tone.*

The mask's 112 medical-grade LEDs (633nm red, 830nm near-infrared) use low light therapy to boost collagen, rejuvenate cells, and enhance skin firmness, brightness, and balance See Also This travel-friendly LED mask is under £200 and I'm obsessed with it

'Beyond this, continued use helps to maintain long-term skin health, making it an easy and effective addition to any skincare routine,' Nima shared.

Before and after photos have shown a drastic reduction in pigmentation and wrinkles and influencers have wasted no time sharing photos and videos of themselves using the UKSKIN LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Mask.

Given the hype, we wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out fast.

How does the UKSKIN LED Mask compare to salon treatments? Nima explains that 'professional LED treatments rely on specific wavelengths and intensities to achieve the best results.' These treatments typically use larger LED panels positioned further from the face, delivering light in a clinical setting. The UKSKIN LED Mask is designed to replicate these in-clinic benefits. As Nima states, 'The UKSKIN LED Mask is designed to replicate the benefits of in-clinic treatments, using medical-grade LEDs at clinically proven wavelengths for maximum skin impact. The UKSKIN LED Mask replicates in-clinic benefits with medical-grade LEDs at clinically proven wavelengths for maximum skin impact (Pictured:Nima Pourian, CEO & Founder of UKLASH) 'While salon treatments use larger LED panels positioned further from the face, our mask delivers the same intensity at a closer range, ensuring the skin receives an optimal dose of light. With consistent use, the mask provides an effective, at-home alternative to in-clinic treatments.' Safety is also a priority. According to Nima, 'The mask is designed to be completely safe for at-home use and meets both EU and FDA safety regulations. 'It features a non-thermal, low-risk design that allows users to experience professional-grade LED therapy without concerns about overheating or UV exposure.' Additionally, the mask is designed for convenience. 'The mask is lightweight, travel-friendly, and includes international plug adaptors, making it easy to maintain a consistent routine wherever you go.'

After spotting a post on the brand's official Instagram announcing the launch, one excited fan commented, 'It's going to be so good,' while another exclaimed, 'I need one FOR YESTERDAY'.

The new product launch comes just two weeks after UKLASH made its debut into skincare with the launch of UKSKIN Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum, already hailed by fans as the 'best eye serum' that 'really works for dark circles and puffiness'.

Despite this exciting expansion, UKLASH remains best known for its cult-favorite Eyelash Growth Serum (£38).

A bestseller worth the hype: UKLASH is best known for its cult-favorite Eyelash Growth Serum (£38)

Infused with a blend of growth-stimulating peptides and conditioning pro-vitamin B5, the serum helps enhance the look of lash length, thickness and fullness in a matter of weeks.

Since its 2018 launch, the serum has amassed over 40,000 five-star reviews from 'genuinely astounded' shoppers who rave about the 'insane results.'

It has even gained a celebrity following, with fans like Molly-Mae Hague and Sophie Habboo singing its praises.

*Clinical trial with 44 participants who conducted three treatments per week for four weeks.