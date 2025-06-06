BREAKING: Roads CLOSED as crews tackle building fire - updates (2025)

Officers have closed part of three north Manchester roads while crews tackle a building fire.
Emergency services are in attendance on Alms Hill Road, in Cheetham Hill, this afternoon (April 28).
The road is currently closed in both directions close to Cheetham Hill Road, according to the Inrix traffic monitoring service.
Sections of Cheetham Hill Road and Bellott Street have also been shut, according to Google data.
A post from Inrix said: "Alms Hill Road in both directions closed, heavy traffic due to building fire at A665 Cheetham Hill Road."
Further details about the incident are yet to be confirmed.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further details.
Updates will be posted in this blog as soon as they are available.
This is a live event. Follow the latest updates below.
---
For the latest stories and breaking news visit manchestereveningnews.co.uk. Get the latest headlines, features and analysis that matter to you by signing up to our various Manchester Evening News newsletters here.
You can also get all your favourite content from the Manchester Evening News on WhatsApp. Click here to stay up to date with the latest.
Follow us on X @mennewsdesk for all the latest stories and updates on breaking incidents from across the region and beyond, as well as on our Facebook page here.
If you prefer reading our stories on your phone, consider downloading the Manchester Evening News app here, and our newsdesk will make sure every time an essential story breaks, you'll be the first to hear about it.
Key Events
Crews called to fire at derelict building
Ramazani Mwamba
End of live blog
This post concludes the coverage of this incident.
Ramazani Mwamba
More pictures from the scene
Ramazani Mwamba
Pictures from the scene
Our photographer Sean has captured fire crews working on the affected building which appears to be behind a shop and a former after school club.
KEY EVENT
Crews called to fire at derelict building
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) were called to a fire at a derelict commercial building on Alms Hill Road.
Three fire engines attended the scene and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were present to help cordon the area.
Firefighters are currently still on site.
A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At around 12.10pm today (Monday 28 April), three fire engines from Salford, Blackley and Philips Park fire station attended a fire to a derelict commercial building on Alms Hill Road, Manchester.
“Crews wearing breathing apparatus arrived quickly and used three hose reels to extinguish the fire.
"Greater Manchester Police were in attendance to help cordon the area. Firefighters remain in attendance at this time."
Ramazani Mwamba
Emergency services approached for comment
The M.E.N has approached Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue for more information regarding this incident.
Updates will be published in the blog as soon as they are available.
Stephen Topping
Other roads closed
Google Maps is showing closures on Cheetham Hill Road and Bellott Street this afternoon, near to Alms Hill Road.
Stephen Topping
Road shut
Alms Hill Road, in Cheetham Hill, has been closed in both directions due to an ongoing building fire.
The incident is understood to be close to the A665 Cheetham Hill Road.
There is reportedly heavy traffic in the surrounding area while emergency services deal with the incident.
Further details about the incident are yet to be confirmed.
Updates will be posted in this blog as soon as they are available.