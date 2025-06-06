BREAKING: Roads CLOSED as crews tackle building fire - updates (2025)

Officers have closed part of three north Manchester roads while crews tackle a building fire.

Emergency services are in attendance on Alms Hill Road, in Cheetham Hill, this afternoon (April 28).

The road is currently closed in both directions close to Cheetham Hill Road, according to the Inrix traffic monitoring service.

Sections of Cheetham Hill Road and Bellott Street have also been shut, according to Google data.

A post from Inrix said: "Alms Hill Road in both directions closed, heavy traffic due to building fire at A665 Cheetham Hill Road."

Further details about the incident are yet to be confirmed.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further details.

Updates will be posted in this blog as soon as they are available.

This is a live event. Follow the latest updates below.

