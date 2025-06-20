Breastfeeding on a Plane: Essential Do’s and Don’ts for Moms on the Go (2025)

Traveling can be fun especially when you are lucky to avail cheap flight bookings online but what if you’re traveling with your infant baby? Feeding your baby at 30,000 feet might seem like a daunting, but proper preparation and awareness can make the experience seamless.

So, are you planning your first trip with your little one? Traveling with a baby takes careful planning, so start early! Look for the best hotel deals online to ensure a comfortable and stress-free stay for you and your little one.

Some dos and don’ts of breastfeeding on a plane to ensure both you and your baby are comfortable throughout the journey.

Dos of Breastfeeding on a Plane:

1. Choose Accessible and Comfortable Clothing

Choose comfortable and easy-access clothes for breastfeeding. Wearing button-down shirts or lightweight nursing tops can provide ease and discretion while feeding your baby.

2. Go for Window Seat

Whenever possible, always choose a window seat because it adds privacy and can also minimize the disturbances from other passengers moving through the aisle. Whereas, you can also choose an aisle seat at your convenience.

3. Breastfeed During Takeoff and Landing

Breastfeeding during takeoff and landing on a plane can be calming for infants as it can be comforting when there are unusual people, noises, and sounds on a plane. It can also help alleviate ear discomfort caused by changes in cabin pressure. Whether you are breastfeeding or bottle-feeding, it is said that sucking and swallowing aid in balancing ear pressure in babies.

Also Read: Traveling with a Baby? Know What Airline Ticketing Policies Are

4. Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water on a plane to maintain your milk supply and overall comfort because cabin air can be very dehydrating.

5. Carry a Breast Pump if needed

If by any chance, you’re traveling without your baby and you need to pump during your flight, make sure your pump is TSA-compliant. Carrying a portable, battery-operated pump would be more convenient.

6. Pack all your Essentials in Carry-On

Make sure that your carry-on bag contains everything you might need for breastfeeding, including extra clothes for both you and your baby, a soft blanket or scarf for covering up (if you desire), nursing pads, storage bags or containers for expressed milk, and a breast pump battery operated or manual (if needed).

7. Familiarize Yourself with Airline Policies

It’s wise to check the airline policies beforehand to understand any specific accommodations or guidelines even though most airlines support breastfeeding mothers.

8. Be Confident

Always remember that breastfeeding is a natural process and a protected right. Feel empowered to breastfeed your baby because many airlines support breastfeeding mothers.

Don’ts of Breastfeeding on a Plane

1. Don’t skip Feedings

Stick to your regular feeding schedule to keep your baby satisfied and also yourself comfortable. As there is no need to skip your feedings, it can lead to discomfort to engorgement.

2. Don’t ignore Milk Storage Guidelines

Ensure bottles and bags are properly labeled and remember to follow TSA regulations, when traveling with breast milk or carrying any other liquids. Also, carry ice packs or insulated storage bags to keep milk fresh.

3. Don’t Overpack your Carry-On

Try to avoid overpacking your carry-on bags, so you can easily have access to what you need.

4. Don’t hesitate to ask for assistance

Don’t hesitate to ask for help as flight attendants are trained to assist passengers, including breastfeeding mothers. Whether you need hot water, assistance with storage for breast milk, or an extra blanket, they will be there to help you throughout your journey.

Tips for Flying with a Baby

Wisely Schedule Your Flights: To reduce disruptions, choose flights that align with your infant’s sleep schedule.

To reduce disruptions, choose flights that align with your infant’s sleep schedule. Communicate with Security: Be aware of their screening process for liquids and inform TSA agents if you’re traveling with breast milk.

Be aware of their screening process for liquids and inform TSA agents if you’re traveling with breast milk. Use a Baby Carrier: Use a baby carrier because it allows you to move hands-free through the airport and also keeps your baby close to you.

Also Read: Confirmed Flight Ticket – Mandatory for Visa or Not

Breastfeeding and Traveling Internationally

When flying internationally, examine the destination country’s requirements for breast milk transport. To facilitate a smooth screening process, carefully label milk storage bags and alert security agents about your breast milk.

Plan Your Journey with Ease

You can make breastfeeding on a plane by following these dos and don’ts for a stress-free experience. With thoughtful planning and preparations, flying with your baby can also be a comfortable and memorable experience for you.

FAQs – Breastfeeding on a plane

What are the rules on flying with breast milk?

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) permits breast milk, formula, and ice packs through airport security regardless of the 3.4-ounce liquid limit.

What is the best position to breastfeed on a plane?

Position your baby near to you, hips flexed, so they do not need to turn their head to access your breast. Their body should be so close that they can touch you.

Does traveling affect breast milk supply?

Travel, particularly long-haul flights, may temporarily reduce your milk production owing to dehydration, stress, or disturbed feeding routines. Staying hydrated, relaxing, and feeding or pumping on a regular basis can all help to keep the supply stable.

Is it OK to breastfeed on a plane?

Yes, it is perfectly acceptable to breastfeed on a plane. Many airlines support breastfeeding mothers onboard.

When to feed a baby on a flight?

Breastfeed your baby during takeoff and landing to help with ear pressure. It can keep your baby calm and comfortable throughout the flight.

Can I breastfeed my baby during take-off and landing?

Yes, breastfeeding your baby during take-off and landing is highly recommended. It is said that sucking and swallowing aid in balancing ear pressure in babies.

How do you go on a trip while breastfeeding?

Pack basics like a breast pump (if needed), milk storage bags, a cooler bag, and a nursing cover for privacy (if desired). Stay hydrated and attempt to maintain your regular feeding or pumping routine as much as possible.

Does altitude affect breast milk?

No, altitude does not influence breast milk production. However, dehydration and stress from travel might affect your milk production, so stay hydrated and relaxed.

