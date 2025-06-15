BrickLink Discussion Forum (2025)

Redisplay Messages: Compact | Brief | All | Full Show Messages: All | Without Replies Author: The_Boyz_Bricks Posted: Feb 19, 2024 17:08 Subject: Re: Slopes! Viewed: 51 times Topic: Off Topic Report: View Cancel Reply In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:



litres of slopes onto my table

I may or may not have let my intrusive thoughts win and proceeded to dump 225litres of slopes onto my table

Wow! If you can sort and catalog them all in one hour I'll give you my

In Off Topic, crispy1007 writes:





litres of slopes onto my table

I may or may not have let my intrusive thoughts win and proceeded to dump 225litres of slopes onto my table

hope this is your next video

In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:

it is!

In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:



litres of slopes onto my table

I may or may not have let my intrusive thoughts win and proceeded to dump 225litres of slopes onto my table

I may or may not have let my intrusive thoughts win and proceeded to dump 225

litres of slopes onto my table

litres of slopes onto my table

In Off Topic, zzed writes:

More on topic, Znap.



with ashtrays and cigarette lighters attached. Mom bought us bubblegum cigars

and candy cigarettes.

In Off Topic, 1001bricks writes:

The Earth is flat.



In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:

minions movies



Do you mean Despicable Me? That's when they were originally introduced,

In Off Topic, 1001bricks writes:

Agreed - Who cares about Star Wars anyway?



A lot of people care about Star Wars. The only Star Wars movie I've seen is The Force Awakens, but I thought

In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:

Well, the problem is not so much the batteries as it is the corrosion. These

were just standard AA alkaline batteries, but with all that corrosion in the

battery compartment the device became dysfunctional. Anyway, I forgot about the whole mess and ended up donating all my old sets to

someone, so hopefully they were able to fix it.

I know some Batteries are worth good money at scrap yards but at least here in

Canada for the rest you put them in a bag on top of your compost container and

a couple times a year they collect them and recycle them



Well, the problem is not so much the batteries as it is the corrosion. These

were just standard AA alkaline batteries, but with all that corrosion in the

battery compartment the device became dysfunctional. Anyway, I forgot about the whole mess and ended up donating all my old sets to

In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:

I'm guessing you're a bit younger than I am, for someone of my generation

not to have seen Star Wars is incredibly rare. For that matter I'm not bothered

by Lego smoking supplies either since almost adult in my family smoked while

I was growing up.

I don’t like Star Wars either. Fan fact, I haven’t even seen the any Star Wars

movies.



I'm guessing you're a bit younger than I am, for someone of my generation

not to have seen Star Wars is incredibly rare. For that matter I'm not bothered

by Lego smoking supplies either since almost adult in my family smoked while

* lighter01 Lighter, Disposable with Lego Logo

Gear : Smoking Supplies

Marked for Deletion





* ashtray01 Ashtray, Red Trim and LEGO Logo Open O Style

Gear : Smoking Supplies

Also the 1 at the end of the item name implies that there may be more related

https://www.bricklink.com/catalogList.asp?q=lighter

In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:





* lighter01 Lighter, Disposable with Lego Logo

Gear : Smoking Supplies

Marked for Deletion





* ashtray01 Ashtray, Red Trim and LEGO Logo Open O Style

Gear : Smoking Supplies

Also the 1 at the end of the item name implies that there may be more related

When these were made, they would have been as common as a branded coffee cup

is today.

When these were made, they would have been as common as a branded coffee cup

I know some Batteries are worth good money at scrap yards but at least here in

Canada for the rest you put them in a bag on top of your compost container and

a couple times a year they collect them and recycle them

But what do you do with the old one? Just throw it away?

I know some Batteries are worth good money at scrap yards but at least here in

Canada for the rest you put them in a bag on top of your compost container and

a couple times a year they collect them and recycle them Author: popsicle Posted: Feb 17, 2024 09:52 Subject: Re: Often don’t know what you’ve got... Viewed: 48 times Topic: Off Topic Report: View Cancel Reply In Off Topic, Stuart9 writes:

Very nice. Just sat on the harbour wall with my wife drinking coffee at a mobile vendor

truck located in Mevagissey before moving to the seaward side of the harbour

wall, the view was uplifting. The sea was so calm, the sun shining and the coast illuminated, sadly I didn’t

have a camera. It was so quiet, very few people around and a very friendly dog, it appeared

to be a Labrador ridgeback cross, strange combination. Really felt like spring, something I’ve been looking forward to, making the most

of everything whilst I can.

Sounds nice and peaceful. In Off Topic, popsicle writes: ... till it's been gone awhile Sunshine, comes to mind. It really can make you feel good! Especially after it's

been gone a few weeks, replaced with rain and overcast skies. A very chilly but

sunshiny workout day, finally. Don’t mind the cold at all if I can have the strong

sun's rays on my face Across the Puget sound there, you can make out the Olympic Mountain range clearly

today. Though maybe not so much with the pic file reduction It's very picturesque

within that range, and consequently there have been several film and TV productions

shot therein over the years, Twilight films among them. Have a wonderful day Author: wildchicken13 Posted: Feb 17, 2024 03:41 Subject: Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking? Viewed: 41 times Topic: Off Topic Report: View Cancel Reply In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:

The batteries in ev under good conditions are known to last for only 7 10 years.



Only 710 years!? In all seriousness, just replace the battery. There's no need to replace

the entire vehicle just because the battery doesn't work. For example, I have a 2017 MacBook Pro. There was an issue with the battery,

so I paid $200 to have it replaced instead of thousands for a new one. Of course, $200 could also buy you a decent Windows laptop or Android tablet. But you do have a point, batteries are toxic. For example, I used to have



* 7898-1 ( Inv ) Cargo Train Deluxe

815 Parts, 5 Minifigures, 2006

Sets : Train : RC Train I forgot to take the batteries out; when I opened the battery compartment years

later, it was full of greenish blue corrosion. Fortunately, it is easy to fix by ordering a new



* 55455c01 ( Inv ) Electric, Train 9V RC Train Base 6 x 30 with IR Receivers and Battery Compartment

I just wanted to say, this was really clever - it made me smile 🙂 smart thinking

Tracyd ! In Off Topic, Tracyd writes: Dihydrogen monoxide kills around 236,000 people a year. It's one of the deadliest

and most powerful elements on the planet. But you are around it every day.

Like alcohol its only dangerous if you don't respect it.

Another estimae lists it as 320,00 per year. So many deaths.

Tracyd ! In Off Topic, Tracyd writes: Dihydrogen monoxide kills around 236,000 people a year. It's one of the deadliest

and most powerful elements on the planet. But you are around it every day.

Like alcohol its only dangerous if you don't respect it.



Another estimae lists it as 320,00 per year. So many deaths. Another estimae lists it as 320,00 per year. So many deaths. Author: Stuart9 Posted: Feb 16, 2024 18:37 Subject: Re: Often don’t know what you’ve got... Viewed: 45 times Topic: Off Topic Report: View Cancel Reply Very nice. Just sat on the harbour wall with my wife drinking coffee at a mobile vendor

truck located in Mevagissey before moving to the seaward side of the harbour

wall, the view was uplifting. The sea was so calm, the sun shining and the coast illuminated, sadly I didn’t

have a camera. It was so quiet, very few people around and a very friendly dog, it appeared

to be a Labrador ridgeback cross, strange combination. Really felt like spring, something I’ve been looking forward to, making the most

of everything whilst I can. In Off Topic, popsicle writes: ... till it's been gone awhile Sunshine, comes to mind. It really can make you feel good! Especially after it's

been gone a few weeks, replaced with rain and overcast skies. A very chilly but

sunshiny workout day, finally. Don’t mind the cold at all if I can have the strong

sun's rays on my face Across the Puget sound there, you can make out the Olympic Mountain range clearly

today. Though maybe not so much with the pic file reduction It's very picturesque

within that range, and consequently there have been several film and TV productions

Wow. Thank you for sharing. Enjoy it!

... till it's been gone awhile Sunshine, comes to mind. It really can make you feel good! Especially after it's

been gone a few weeks, replaced with rain and overcast skies. A very chilly but

sunshiny workout day, finally. Don’t mind the cold at all if I can have the strong

sun's rays on my face Across the Puget sound there, you can make out the Olympic Mountain range clearly

today. Though maybe not so much with the pic file reduction It's very picturesque

within that range, and consequently there have been several film and TV productions

Wow! What a beautiful view!!

Beautiful View!

... till it's been gone awhile Sunshine, comes to mind. It really can make you feel good! Especially after it's

been gone a few weeks, replaced with rain and overcast skies. A very chilly but

sunshiny workout day, finally. Don’t mind the cold at all if I can have the strong

sun's rays on my face Across the Puget sound there, you can make out the Olympic Mountain range clearly

today. Though maybe not so much with the pic file reduction It's very picturesque

within that range, and consequently there have been several film and TV productions

What a beautiful view! Thanks for sharing this with us. Karen

What a beautiful view! Thanks for sharing this with us. Karen Author: popsicle Posted: Feb 16, 2024 17:48 Subject: Often don’t know what you’ve got... Viewed: 204 times Topic: Off Topic Report: View Cancel Reply ... till it's been gone awhile Sunshine, comes to mind. It really can make you feel good! Especially after it's

been gone a few weeks, replaced with rain and overcast skies. A very chilly but

sunshiny workout day, finally. Don’t mind the cold at all if I can have the strong

sun's rays on my face Across the Puget sound there, you can make out the Olympic Mountain range clearly

today. Though maybe not so much with the pic file reduction It's very picturesque

within that range, and consequently there have been several film and TV productions

shot therein over the years, Twilight films among them. Have a wonderful day

Author: Tracyd Posted: Feb 16, 2024 14:58 Subject: Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking? Viewed: 35 times Topic: Off Topic Report: View Cancel Reply In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:











And drink wine (but cool). I'm French, what can you do?



How people can enjoy that is beyond me I've tried many different wine

types but they are just so weird

How people can enjoy that is beyond meI've tried many different winetypes but they are just so weird

I’ve never drank don’t plan to ether, in my opinion it’s, drink, drank, drunk.

In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:I’ve never drank don’t plan to ether, in my opinion it’s, drink, drank, drunk.

Tbh it almost impressive if you can force your self to think enough to reach

that 3rd state even the smell keeps me 10 feet away

In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:Tbh it almost impressive if you can force your self to think enough to reachthat 3rd stateeven the smell keeps me 10 feet away

Me too, the stuff stinks soooo bad. They call it alcohol, and alcohol is a form

of poison.

In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:Me too, the stuff stinks soooo bad. They call it alcohol, and alcohol is a formof poison.

Dihydrogen monoxide kills around 236,000 people a year. It's one of the deadliest

and most powerful elements on the planet. But you are around it every day.

Like alcohol its only dangerous if you don't respect it.

In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:Dihydrogen monoxide kills around 236,000 people a year. It's one of the deadliestand most powerful elements on the planet. But you are around it every day.Like alcohol its only dangerous if you don't respect it.

Yes buy why drink poison if you don’t have to?

In Off Topic, Tracyd writes:Yes buy why drink poison if you don’t have to?

If you don't drink dihydrogen monoxide you will die. Too much will kill

