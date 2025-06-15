BrickLink Discussion Forum (2025)

Author:The_Boyz_Bricks
Posted:Feb 19, 2024 17:08
Subject:Re: Slopes!
Viewed:51 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:
I may or may not have let my intrusive thoughts win and proceeded to dump 225
litres of slopes onto my table BrickLink Discussion Forum (5)BrickLink Discussion Forum (6)BrickLink Discussion Forum (7)BrickLink Discussion Forum (8)BrickLink Discussion Forum (9)BrickLink Discussion Forum (10)

BrickLink Discussion Forum (11) Wow! If you can sort and catalog them all in one hour I'll give you my
entire store... just kidding BrickLink Discussion Forum (12).

BrickLink Discussion Forum (13)

Author:Nubs_Select
Posted:Feb 19, 2024 17:07
Subject:Re: Slopes!
Viewed:48 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, crispy1007 writes:
In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:
I may or may not have let my intrusive thoughts win and proceeded to dump 225
litres of slopes onto my table BrickLink Discussion Forum (18)BrickLink Discussion Forum (19)BrickLink Discussion Forum (20)BrickLink Discussion Forum (21)BrickLink Discussion Forum (22)BrickLink Discussion Forum (23)

hope this is your next video

it is! BrickLink Discussion Forum (24)BrickLink Discussion Forum (25)BrickLink Discussion Forum (26)BrickLink Discussion Forum (27)BrickLink Discussion Forum (28)BrickLink Discussion Forum (29)BrickLink Discussion Forum (30)

BrickLink Discussion Forum (31)

Author:crispy1007
Posted:Feb 19, 2024 17:05
Subject:Re: Slopes!
Viewed:56 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:
I may or may not have let my intrusive thoughts win and proceeded to dump 225
litres of slopes onto my table BrickLink Discussion Forum (36)BrickLink Discussion Forum (37)BrickLink Discussion Forum (38)BrickLink Discussion Forum (39)BrickLink Discussion Forum (40)BrickLink Discussion Forum (41)

hope this is your next video

BrickLink Discussion Forum (42)

Author:Nubs_Select
Posted:Feb 19, 2024 16:33
Subject:Slopes!
Viewed:244 times
Topic:Off Topic
I may or may not have let my intrusive thoughts win and proceeded to dump 225
litres of slopes onto my table BrickLink Discussion Forum (47)BrickLink Discussion Forum (48)BrickLink Discussion Forum (49)BrickLink Discussion Forum (50)BrickLink Discussion Forum (51)BrickLink Discussion Forum (52)

BrickLink Discussion Forum (53)

BrickLink Discussion Forum (54)

Author:Yo_Yo_Flamingo
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 23:07
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:52 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, zzed writes:
More on topic, Znap.

Znap is what happens when you try to knock off Knex

BrickLink Discussion Forum (59)

Author:zzed
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 21:41
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:58 times
Topic:Off Topic
More on topic, Znap.

BrickLink Discussion Forum (64)

Author:zzed
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 21:25
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:48 times
Topic:Off Topic
It's weird looking back on the 60's when my doll house furniture came
with ashtrays and cigarette lighters attached. Mom bought us bubblegum cigars
and candy cigarettes.

BrickLink Discussion Forum (69)

BrickLink Discussion Forum (70)

Author:wildchicken13
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 20:40
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:42 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, 1001bricks writes:
The Earth is flat.

It is in the Prairies/Plains. BrickLink Discussion Forum (75)

BrickLink Discussion Forum (76)

Author:wildchicken13
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 19:58
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:42 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:
minions movies

Do you mean Despicable Me? That's when they were originally introduced,
although I do think they some separate Minions movies…

BrickLink Discussion Forum (81)

Author:wildchicken13
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 19:56
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:36 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, 1001bricks writes:
Agreed - Who cares about Star Wars anyway?

A lot of people care about Star Wars.

The only Star Wars movie I've seen is The Force Awakens, but I thought
it was pretty good.

But, then again, I am a chicken.

BrickLink Discussion Forum (86)

Author:wildchicken13
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 19:54
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:33 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:
I know some Batteries are worth good money at scrap yards but at least here in
Canada for the rest you put them in a bag on top of your compost container and
a couple times a year they collect them and recycle them

Well, the problem is not so much the batteries as it is the corrosion. These
were just standard AA alkaline batteries, but with all that corrosion in the
battery compartment the device became dysfunctional.

Anyway, I forgot about the whole mess and ended up donating all my old sets to
someone, so hopefully they were able to fix it.

BrickLink Discussion Forum (91)

Author:peregrinator
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 19:11
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:49 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:
I don’t like Star Wars either. Fan fact, I haven’t even seen the any Star Wars
movies.

I'm guessing you're a bit younger than I am, for someone of my generation
not to have seen Star Wars is incredibly rare. For that matter I'm not bothered
by Lego smoking supplies either since almost adult in my family smoked while
I was growing up.

BrickLink Discussion Forum (96)

Author:Speciale
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 18:53
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:49 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:
Found this today under a section called Smoking supplies.


*		BrickLink Discussion Forum (102)lighter01 Lighter, Disposable with Lego Logo
Gear: Smoking Supplies
Marked for Deletion



*		BrickLink Discussion Forum (104)ashtray01 Ashtray, Red Trim and LEGO Logo Open O Style
Gear: Smoking Supplies

Also the 1 at the end of the item name implies that there may be more related
items

What was LEGO thinking when they branded this??


https://www.bricklink.com/catalogList.asp?q=lighter

BrickLink Discussion Forum (105)

Author:WoutR
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 14:51
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:57 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:
Found this today under a section called Smoking supplies.


*		BrickLink Discussion Forum (111)lighter01 Lighter, Disposable with Lego Logo
Gear: Smoking Supplies
Marked for Deletion



*		BrickLink Discussion Forum (113)ashtray01 Ashtray, Red Trim and LEGO Logo Open O Style
Gear: Smoking Supplies

Also the 1 at the end of the item name implies that there may be more related
items

What was LEGO thinking when they branded this??


When these were made, they would have been as common as a branded coffee cup
is today.

BrickLink Discussion Forum (114)

Author:Nubs_Select
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 12:41
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:37 times
Topic:Off Topic
But what do you do with the old one? Just throw it away? BrickLink Discussion Forum (119)

I know some Batteries are worth good money at scrap yards but at least here in
Canada for the rest you put them in a bag on top of your compost container and
a couple times a year they collect them and recycle them

BrickLink Discussion Forum (120)

Author:popsicle
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 09:52
Subject:Re: Often don’t know what you’ve got...
Viewed:48 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, Stuart9 writes:
Very nice.

Just sat on the harbour wall with my wife drinking coffee at a mobile vendor
truck located in Mevagissey before moving to the seaward side of the harbour
wall, the view was uplifting.

The sea was so calm, the sun shining and the coast illuminated, sadly I didn’t
have a camera.

It was so quiet, very few people around and a very friendly dog, it appeared
to be a Labrador ridgeback cross, strange combination.

Really felt like spring, something I’ve been looking forward to, making the most
of everything whilst I can.


Sounds nice and peaceful.

In Off Topic, popsicle writes:

... till it's been gone awhile

Sunshine, comes to mind. It really can make you feel good! Especially after it's
been gone a few weeks, replaced with rain and overcast skies. A very chilly but
sunshiny workout day, finally. Don’t mind the cold at all if I can have the strong
sun's rays on my faceBrickLink Discussion Forum (125)

Across the Puget sound there, you can make out the Olympic Mountain range clearly
today. Though maybe not so much with the pic file reductionBrickLink Discussion Forum (126) It's very picturesque
within that range, and consequently there have been several film and TV productions
shot therein over the years, Twilight films among them.

Have a wonderful dayBrickLink Discussion Forum (127)

BrickLink Discussion Forum (128)

Author:wildchicken13
Posted:Feb 17, 2024 03:41
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:41 times
Topic:Off Topic
In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:
The batteries in ev under good conditions are known to last for only 7 10 years.

Only 710 years!? BrickLink Discussion Forum (133)

In all seriousness, just replace the battery. There's no need to replace
the entire vehicle just because the battery doesn't work.

For example, I have a 2017 MacBook Pro. There was an issue with the battery,
so I paid $200 to have it replaced instead of thousands for a new one.

Of course, $200 could also buy you a decent Windows laptop or Android tablet.

But you do have a point, batteries are toxic. For example, I used to have



*		BrickLink Discussion Forum (135)7898-1 (Inv) Cargo Train Deluxe
815 Parts, 5 Minifigures, 2006
Sets: Train: RC Train
I forgot to take the batteries out; when I opened the battery compartment years
later, it was full of greenish blue corrosion. BrickLink Discussion Forum (136)

Fortunately, it is easy to fix by ordering a new



*		BrickLink Discussion Forum (138)55455c01 (Inv) Electric, Train 9V RC Train Base 6 x 30 with IR Receivers and Battery Compartment
Parts: Electric, Train
But what do you do with the old one? Just throw it away? BrickLink Discussion Forum (139)

BrickLink Discussion Forum (140)

Author:Carissamiss
Posted:Feb 16, 2024 18:47
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:49 times
Topic:Off Topic
I just wanted to say, this was really clever - it made me smile 🙂 smart thinking
Tracyd !

In Off Topic, Tracyd writes:

Dihydrogen monoxide kills around 236,000 people a year. It's one of the deadliest
and most powerful elements on the planet. But you are around it every day.
Like alcohol its only dangerous if you don't respect it.

Another estimae lists it as 320,00 per year. So many deaths.

BrickLink Discussion Forum (145)

Author:Stuart9
Posted:Feb 16, 2024 18:37
Subject:Re: Often don’t know what you’ve got...
Viewed:45 times
Topic:Off Topic
Report:
Just sat on the harbour wall with my wife drinking coffee at a mobile vendor
truck located in Mevagissey before moving to the seaward side of the harbour
wall, the view was uplifting.

The sea was so calm, the sun shining and the coast illuminated, sadly I didn’t
have a camera.

It was so quiet, very few people around and a very friendly dog, it appeared
to be a Labrador ridgeback cross, strange combination.

Really felt like spring, something I’ve been looking forward to, making the most
of everything whilst I can.

In Off Topic, popsicle writes:

... till it's been gone awhile

Sunshine, comes to mind. It really can make you feel good! Especially after it's
been gone a few weeks, replaced with rain and overcast skies. A very chilly but
sunshiny workout day, finally. Don’t mind the cold at all if I can have the strong
sun's rays on my faceBrickLink Discussion Forum (150)

Across the Puget sound there, you can make out the Olympic Mountain range clearly
today. Though maybe not so much with the pic file reductionBrickLink Discussion Forum (151) It's very picturesque
within that range, and consequently there have been several film and TV productions
shot therein over the years, Twilight films among them.

Have a wonderful dayBrickLink Discussion Forum (152)

BrickLink Discussion Forum (153)

Author:enig
Posted:Feb 16, 2024 18:24
Subject:Re: Often don’t know what you’ve got...
Viewed:37 times
Topic:Off Topic
Report:
BrickLink Discussion Forum (158)

Author:The_Boyz_Bricks
Posted:Feb 16, 2024 18:22
Subject:Re: Often don’t know what you’ve got...
Viewed:26 times
Topic:Off Topic
Report:
... till it's been gone awhile

Sunshine, comes to mind. It really can make you feel good! Especially after it's
been gone a few weeks, replaced with rain and overcast skies. A very chilly but
sunshiny workout day, finally. Don’t mind the cold at all if I can have the strong
sun's rays on my faceBrickLink Discussion Forum (163)

Across the Puget sound there, you can make out the Olympic Mountain range clearly
today. Though maybe not so much with the pic file reductionBrickLink Discussion Forum (164) It's very picturesque
within that range, and consequently there have been several film and TV productions
shot therein over the years, Twilight films among them.

Have a wonderful dayBrickLink Discussion Forum (165)


Wow! What a beautiful view!!

BrickLink Discussion Forum (166)

Author:BrickOutLoud
Posted:Feb 16, 2024 18:19
Subject:Re: Often don’t know what you’ve got...
Viewed:30 times
Topic:Off Topic
Report:
BrickLink Discussion Forum (171)

Author:KACL
Posted:Feb 16, 2024 18:18
Subject:Re: Often don’t know what you’ve got...
Viewed:36 times
Topic:Off Topic
Report:
... till it's been gone awhile

Sunshine, comes to mind. It really can make you feel good! Especially after it's
been gone a few weeks, replaced with rain and overcast skies. A very chilly but
sunshiny workout day, finally. Don’t mind the cold at all if I can have the strong
sun's rays on my faceBrickLink Discussion Forum (176)

Across the Puget sound there, you can make out the Olympic Mountain range clearly
today. Though maybe not so much with the pic file reductionBrickLink Discussion Forum (177) It's very picturesque
within that range, and consequently there have been several film and TV productions
shot therein over the years, Twilight films among them.

Have a wonderful dayBrickLink Discussion Forum (178)


What a beautiful view! Thanks for sharing this with us.

Karen

BrickLink Discussion Forum (179)

Author:popsicle
Posted:Feb 16, 2024 17:48
Subject:Often don’t know what you’ve got...
Viewed:204 times
Topic:Off Topic
Report:
Sunshine, comes to mind. It really can make you feel good! Especially after it's
been gone a few weeks, replaced with rain and overcast skies. A very chilly but
sunshiny workout day, finally. Don’t mind the cold at all if I can have the strong
sun's rays on my faceBrickLink Discussion Forum (184)

Across the Puget sound there, you can make out the Olympic Mountain range clearly
today. Though maybe not so much with the pic file reductionBrickLink Discussion Forum (185) It's very picturesque
within that range, and consequently there have been several film and TV productions
shot therein over the years, Twilight films among them.

Have a wonderful dayBrickLink Discussion Forum (186)


BrickLink Discussion Forum (187)

BrickLink Discussion Forum (188)

Author:Tracyd
Posted:Feb 16, 2024 14:58
Subject:Re: Items that make you wonder was Lego thinking?
Viewed:35 times
Topic:Off Topic
Report:
In Off Topic, Tracyd writes:
In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:
In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:
In Off Topic, Saitobricks.ca writes:
In Off Topic, Nubs_Select writes:
And drink wine (but cool). I'm French, what can you do?

How people can enjoy that is beyond me BrickLink Discussion Forum (193)BrickLink Discussion Forum (194)BrickLink Discussion Forum (195) I've tried many different wine
types but they are just so weird BrickLink Discussion Forum (196)BrickLink Discussion Forum (197)BrickLink Discussion Forum (198)

I’ve never drank don’t plan to ether, in my opinion it’s, drink, drank, drunk.

Tbh it almost impressive if you can force your self to think enough to reach
that 3rd state BrickLink Discussion Forum (199)BrickLink Discussion Forum (200)BrickLink Discussion Forum (201)BrickLink Discussion Forum (202) even the smell keeps me 10 feet away

Me too, the stuff stinks soooo bad. They call it alcohol, and alcohol is a form
of poison.

Dihydrogen monoxide kills around 236,000 people a year. It's one of the deadliest
and most powerful elements on the planet. But you are around it every day.
Like alcohol its only dangerous if you don't respect it.

Yes buy why drink poison if you don’t have to?

If you don't drink dihydrogen monoxide you will die. Too much will kill
you thou.

BrickLink Discussion Forum (203)

