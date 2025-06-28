Brit firm offering holidays to dangerous country despite warning 'do not travel' (2025)

A war-torn nation which was once an area of operations where British soldiers served - a war in which 179 of them lost their lives - is now being touted as a tourist destination by a London-based firm.

Iraq is regarded as one of the most dangerous countries in the world, and the British government advises against travelling there with their latest warning stating, "FCDO advises against all but essential travel to parts of Iraq".

The Foreign Office also has several recommendations in the country about places to not travel at all including the notorious Sadr City area of Baghdad which was a notoriously problematic place for allied soldiers during the Iraq war. They also recommend avoiding travel anywhere within 30km of federal Iraq's borders with Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

‌



There is no doubt that Iraq is a beautiful country containing the historical region of Mesopotamia and the former kingdom of Babylon including the fabled gardens - but even though the war is officially over, it remains a hotbed of dangerous activity to this day.

However, for those that are not of the faint of heart - travel company Wild Frontiers is giving British tourists the opportunity to explore the country. This comes with the launch of its new tour, named Iraq: Babylon & Beyond, according to The Daily Mail.

Article continues below See Also Americans go to Lidl for first time and their reaction is priceless

Travellers who sign up to the 15-day trip will see some amazing sights amidst the constant threat of danger. They will visit the world’s first city, Uruk, the ancient citadel of Erbil, and Al-Qurnah – believed by many to be the site of the fabled Garden of Eden. They’ll also explore the iconic city of Babylon and the archaeological museum in Baghdad which is revered by many across the globe.

Foodies can look forward to sampling Baghdad’s famous sandwiches and discovering its touted ‘unexpectedly vibrant’ dining options. The tour also promises plenty of wildlife with brave punters promised the chance to see flamingos, pelicans and herons on a boat trip through the Iraqi Marshlands where they will meet the Marsh Arabs who live there. They'll also get the chance to observe the locals harvesting reeds and rice, fishing and herding water buffalo.

Due to the FCDO warnings against all travel to most of Iraq and all but essential travel to the remainder of the country, including Baghdad - special insurance will be required for the trip.

‌



Wild Frontiers’ Director of Product and Operations Marc Leaderman, said: "We first started offering trips to Iraq in 2013 but pulled the trip the following year after the security situation deteriorated.

"Ten years on, Iraq is undergoing a period of increased stability and when I visited recently I found a huge excitement and energy about the future. Iraq is not only the home of ancient Mesopotamia with plenty to offer lovers of archaeological sites such as Ur, Uruk and Babylon, but it is also where you'll find vibrant holy shrines in Najaf, Karbala and Lalish, the atmospheric tea-houses of Baghdad and Erbil, impressive UNESCO reconstruction work in old Basra and Mosul as well as the gentle waterways of the Marsh Arabs and the stunning mountain home of the Kurds.

Article continues below

"Oraq is not a destination for everyone - and travelling there will require contravening FCDO advice and securing special insurance - but the rewards of visiting this diverse land at this pivotal time make it the perfect destination for the more adventurous traveller."

More information about the tour, can be found at Wild Frontiers’ website. where prices start from £5,495 for two people sharing and excludes international flights.