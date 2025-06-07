Brits could be fined £5000 for simple mistake with a common item in the airport (2025)

If you vape, you’ll need to check these rules to avoid a hefty fine at the airport. Last week, Gatwick Airport was evacuated following a fire alarm, initially rumoured to have been triggered by a vape - an explanation later denied by an airport spokesperson. If you are a passenger who breaks the rules and decides to vape on the plane, you'll likely face a hefty fine which in the UK can be as much as £5000, reports The Mirror. Other consequences may include being banned from flying with the airline in the future, and even criminal charges. Meanwhile, UK searches for “How many vapes can I take on a plane?” have risen by 60%, and interest in “Can you put disposable vapes in your suitcase?” has nearly tripled, highlighting growing confusion among British travellers about vape-related travel rules.

Regarding e-liquids, stick to the standard travel rules: bottles no larger than 100ml, all stored in a clear plastic bag. All UK Airports prohibit smoking within the terminals, but most airports have designated smoking areas outside the terminals - look for the signs or check the airport’s smoking policy online before you travel. If you're flying from a UK airport, keep in mind that there are no designated smoking or vaping areas once you’ve passed security. So, if you need a last-minute puff, make sure to do it before heading through check-in and pack everything up properly before your flight. You can’t vape on a plane. Vaping is treated the same as smoking, and getting caught could land you with serious fines or even legal trouble. While airport and airline rules on carrying vapes may vary, one thing is universal: using a vape on board is strictly prohibited, including disposables. If you’re on a long-haul flight or struggle with cravings, consider using nicotine pouches - they are easy to use and will keep you out of trouble until you’re safely past border control at your destination. While they’re considered electronic devices, charging them mid-flight might raise suspicions. It’s best to ensure your vape is fully charged before you leave, so you don’t risk running it down before boarding. If you need to charge it before the flight, check the airport’s policy online to see if they allow it in designated areas. Once you're good to go, make sure your device is turned off and packed safely in your carry-on before boarding. That way, you’ll be all set to vape once you’ve landed and exited the terminal. Vaping is legal in the UK, but other countries have varying rules on vape possession and purchase of devices and e-liquids, so it’s essential to check the regulations of your destination before you pack it in your bag. See Also British doctor suspended for praising Hitler during antisemitic rant