Brits told to check their pockets for rare 50p coins worth up to £2,280 (2025)

Three 50p coins could be worth much more than their face value if they have specific errors and dates. An expert shared the details of these rare coins and how much they could fetch

UK residents are being urged to check their change for three ordinary-looking coins that might turn out to be worth a small fortune.

According to an expert, these special 50p pieces could rack up to £2,280 if sold collectively.

However, to bag the premium sum the coins must have certain errors or dates that elevate their rarity.

A prolific coin expert, merely known as the Coin Collecting Wizard, who boasts over 220,000 followers online, explained what specifics eagle-eyed collectors should seek.

The first gem to scout for, he remarked, is a 2017-issued 50p that bears the visage of Beatrix Potter's beloved Benjamin Bunny.

While generally the coin would equate to its nominal value, some versions of this coin have an error that collectors highly desire.

"The 2017 Benjamin Bunny 50p is usually just worth face value unless you have a rare rotation error version," expressed the specialist.

"The error Benjamin Bunny coin has the Queen's head printed facing the wrong direction. When a coin is flipped over the Queen's head should be facing to the left, but on a rotation error coin, this would be different."

He illuminated that such a flawed coin could command about £30, which is roughly 60 times its intended worth.

Furthermore, the expert shed light on a second collectible piece, minted for the 2012 London Olympics - the aquatics 50p, picturing a swimmer, gains extra value when the watery lines obscure the swimmer's face, reports Plymouth Live.

The unique lines are only found on the earliest versions of the coin from 2011, as later editions underwent modifications.

"If you stumble upon an aquatic 50p error coin with lines across the face, it could fetch a handsome price," the expert declared.

"A handful of this original design were circulated before it was swiftly altered to show the face above the water."

This particular coin could be worth up to £2,000, he disclosed.

He elaborated: "With such a limited number of the original designs in circulation, the coin's value has significantly escalated."

He also encouraged enthusiasts to watch out for another 50p coin minted in commemoration of the 2012 Olympic Games.

The athletics coin features a child's drawing of a high jump athlete. However, collectors should be on the lookout for the 2009 version, which could command a price of £250 or more.

"Approximately 2.2 million of the athletics 50p coin were minted and released into circulation in 2011," he pointed out.

"But this earlier version was minted in 2009 and holds greater value for collectors. If you have this coin dated 2009, then you've hit the jackpot and can sell it for £250+."

Similar to these 50p coins, the Kew Gardens 50p which was released in 2009 is also worth more than 50p.

The Kew Gardens 50p, was released to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the globally renowned botanic attraction, features an eye-catching pagoda design and has since become highly collectable - and valuable.

Its appeal lies not only in its design but also in its rarity, with just 210,000 released into circulation. The Royal Mint described it as the coin 'collectors go crazy for', and said it has drawn many people into coin collecting.

Because of its rarity, the coin can sell for £140-160 plus with some reaching £250 and more if there in good condition.