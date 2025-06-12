Broncos' perfect 2025 NFL Draft fit (2025)

The Denver Broncos selected Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. That decision led to them breaking into the playoffs for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 in 2016. The team lost their lone postseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but with a season of experience under his belt, Nix is ready to take the next leap forward and lead his team to further success. Another big draft performance could catapult the Broncos into true Super Bowl contention. So, what are Denver's biggest positional needs, and what prospect perfectly fits what they have going on as a team?

Broncos' positional needs

The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL. On offense, Nix brought them to levels that they hadn't seen since Peyton Manning was quarterbacking the team. Even so, he didn't have a lot to work with. The Broncos are desperate for more help at the skill positions on offense.

Most notably, they were one of the worst rushing teams in the league last year, which forced Nix to carry an unfair burden as a ball carrier on top of the work that he did throwing the football. Javonte Williams, the starting running back from last year's team, has already left the squad for the Dallas Cowboys.

That leaves Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin atop the depth chart in Denver's backfield. Both players are more of situational running backs, so the Broncos need a bell-cow ball carrier. An elite running back would take some of the burden off of the shoulders of their young quarterback while simultaneously further opening things up in the passing game.

Additionally, another receiving threat would be beneficial in Denver. Teams want to surround young quarterbacks with all of the weapons that they can. That is why Evan Engram was signed to fill the glaring need at tight end that the Broncos had entering free agency. Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims are solid receiving options, but the team could use one more pass-catcher.

Broncos' perfect 2025 NFL Draft fit

Of all of the playoff-caliber teams in the NFL, the Broncos' obvious need at the running back position is one of the most glaring in football. Luckily, the running back position is not only one of the deepest in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but this year is also one of the deepest running back classes in recent memory.

The Broncos have a plethora of running backs to choose from this year, whether it be in the first round, in the middle of the draft, or later in the draft via hidden gems. There is no running back who stands out more than Ashton Jeanty, though. Jeanty is one of the best running back prospects in recent memory.

The Boise State product is fresh off of finishing second in Heisman voting. The 2,601 yards he ran for last season were the second most in college football history, only trailing Barry Sanders in 1988. Sanders established himself as one of the greatest college football players ever when he ran for 2,628 yards.

Jeanty's 2024 performance firmly established his junior season as one of the best single seasons ever. Jeanty combines strength and speed unlike few other ball carriers ever have. The Broncos have other options at running back. They've shown interest inOmarion Hampton with their first-round pick. No option will be better than Jeanty, though.

While Jeanty is projected to be selected before the Broncos are up at pick 20, running backs often fall down draft boards, and a lot of teams refuse to draft them inside of the first 32 picks. That means that there is a chance that the Heisman Trophy runner-up will fall into Denver's lap.