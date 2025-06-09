Bront Palarae Returns to Malaysia Int’l Film Fest as Ambassador With Siti Saleha, Daiyan Trisha; Event Deepens India, Hong Kong, Europe Ties (2025)

Malaysian cinema takes center stage as the 8th Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) revealed its strongest ambassador lineup yet, with celebrated actor Bront Palarae returning for a sixth consecutive year, now joined by acclaimed actors Siti Saleha and Daiyan Trisha.

The trio represents what festival organizers describe as “a generation of storytellers deeply connected to audience, culture, and community,” embodying MIFFest’s mission of elevating cinema that speaks to contemporary issues while looking toward the future.

The festival has unveiled its ambitious vision for its July 19-27 run. Themed “Infinity” this year’s festival taps into cinema’s capacity to forge connections during times of change.

The festival’s international footprint continues to expand, with partnership developments highlighting this year’s edition. As Malaysia assumes the ASEAN chair position in 2025, MIFFest has partnered with the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) to launch “ASEAN On Screen” – a dedicated program celebrating Southeast Asian film and television.

FINAS CEO, Dato’ Azmir Saifuddin Bin Mutalib, underscored the initiative’s role in placing regional narratives at the forefront, fostering cross-border collaboration and co-production opportunities anchored by purpose-driven storytelling.

The festival continues its collaborations with the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, which remain as the festival’s principal cultural partners. MIFFest aims to position itself as Malaysia’s foremost platform for celebrating Indian cinema, creating opportunities for Indian filmmakers and emerging talent.

Simultaneously, MIFFest maintains its partnerships with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, and the Hong Kong Film Development Council for the third consecutive year, celebrating Hong Kong cinema through community initiatives, academic discourse, and industry engagement. Renowned Hong Kong visual artist Wing Shya, known for his collaborations with Wong Kar Wai, crafted the festival’s key visual.

MIFFest has also strengthened its partnership with the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia, presenting the 25th European Film Festival Malaysia as a parallel section. Running from July 20-27, this milestone collaboration promises EUFF’s most extensive lineup to date.

“Since its inception in 1999, EUFF has become a cultural institution in Malaysia, connecting people from all walks of life through the power of cinema,” said Timo Goosmann, deputy head of mission at the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia. “The European Union’s motto, ‘In varietate concordia’ (united in diversity) reflects not only Europe, but also the spirit of Malaysia.”

Festival president Joanne Goh reflected on the festival’s evolving mission: “As we reflect on how to best honor storytelling through this meaningful platform, we ask ourselves – how can MIFFest present stories in the most engaging, critical, and compassionate way? Cinema is a universal language. With our new theme, Infinity, we embrace a deeper sense of hope, to stay courageous, open-hearted, and ready to discover stories that move us.”

The festival will open at MyTown Shopping Centre, with screenings and events supported by Hong Leong Bank as the official bank through a new three-year partnership.