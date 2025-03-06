Bubble Skincare is More than a Gen Zalpha Brand: Shai Eisenman Talks Target Expansion & Cross-generational Appeal (2025)

🫧Learn how Bubble Skincare became a favorite among Gen Z and Alpha by focusing on relevance, innovation, and TikTok virality. Jessaline Orlansky, director of product development, will share strategies behind the brand’s exponential growth and global expansion.👉🏽Don’t miss her session, "Winning Gen Alpha & Gen Z," at Beauty Accelerate 2025—reserve your spot now!

Bubble Skincareis launching at1,900 Target doors in the United States, beginningSunday, February 2, as well as Target.com. The expansion comes at a time when the brand increasingly emphasizes both its clinical efficacy and appeal to shoppers "ages 13-60." Global Cosmetic Industry reached out to Bubble Skincare founder, Shai Eisenman, to learn more about the brand's growth trajectory, as well as its engagement beyond Gen Z and Alpha.

Why did Target make sense for the brand's next phase of expansion?

"[W]e recognize the growing interest in skin care among Gen Alpha, along with concerns from parents and dermatologists about younger consumers using products that may not be suited for them," says Eisenman. "That’s why education and transparency are central to how we engage, ensuring that all consumers—regardless of age—have the information they need to make the right choices for their skin."Bubble Eisenman:Target feels like a natural home for Bubble. Our community of over 70,000 ambassadors have been practically begging for us to be there–it's clear there's a huge appetite for Bubble at Target. We're all about meeting our customers where they already are, we know our customer really loves a Target run.

Target is a fantastic launchpad for new brands, giving us the perfect stage to shine and get discovered by a whole new audience. Target’s known to be a place of true consumer exploration, and it provides Bubble with an interactive customer experience unlike any other. And let's not forget, Target's known for offering amazing quality and skin care credibility at incredible prices, which perfectly reflects our brand values.

How does the brand is drive engagement with Gen Z and Alpha, as well as its appeal outside of those demos?

Eisenman:Bubble is, first and foremost, a cross-generational brand. Our products are designed with high-quality, science-backed formulations that deliver real results, making them effective for all ages. Skin care isn’t one-size-fits-all, but great products—ones that are gentle, effective, and thoughtfully formulated—can work across different skin types and life stages.

While Gen Z remains a key part of our community, we’ve built engagement beyond a single demographic. Our active social presence, ambassador program (over 70,000 ambassadors), and direct conversations with consumers allow us to connect authentically, especially with younger shoppers who prioritize both efficacy and accessibility.

At the same time, we recognize the growing interest in skin care among Gen Alpha, along with concerns from parents and dermatologists about younger consumers using products that may not be suited for them. That’s why education and transparency are central to how we engage, ensuring that all consumers—regardless of age—have the information they need to make the right choices for their skin.

Bubble is built on the belief that effective, top-quality, joyful skin care should be accessible to everyone. No matter your age, our products are designed to work, delivering the kind of results that keep people coming back (89% retention rates).

How important is efficacy for Bubble?

Eisenman:Efficacy is everything in skin care. No matter your age, the only question that really matters is: Does this actually work? People don’t keep using products because of marketing or packaging—they come back because they see real results. Hydration, clarity, balance—whatever their skin needs, they want to know a product will deliver.

At Bubble, efficacy isn’t just a promise; it’s the foundation of everything we do. Every formula is backed by science, created by our in-house chemists, dermatologist-tested and developed, and put through rigorous real-world testing with our community. We don’t believe in outdated formulas or empty claims—just best quality, high-performance skin care that actually works.

Because in the end, trust is built on results. And in skin care, results are everything.

About Beauty Accelerate 2025

In an environment of consumer uncertainty, market saturation and rapid technological shifts in R&D and marketing, beauty is at an inflection point.

That’s whyBeauty Accelerate2025: Future-proofing Beautywill deliver insights from industry- and category-leading experts and brands, offering practical strategies for product and brand development, marketing, and consumer engagement to deliver growth that lasts.

Dates: March 12-13, 2025

March 12-13, 2025 Location: Ocean Place Resort & Spa in Long Branch, New Jersey

By uniting the best minds in marketing, R&D and data, this year's event will deliver actionable insights and strategies for brand success in 2025 and beyond.

From expanding the beautyspan with regenerative and longevity-focused innovation to engaging Gen Alpha and Gen Z consumers, this year’s event will provide a 360-degree view of what it takes to succeed in beauty in 2025 and beyond.

Key themes will include:

Engaging Gen Alpha & Gen Z

Longevity & (p)rejuvenation: maximizing the beautyspan

The efficacy imperative: proof is not optional

Delivering value: insights for demanding consumers across categories

Obsession-worthy cosmetic packaging: design x function x sustainability

What the latest data tells us about what’s next in beauty

Beauty innovations to capture white space

3 Reasons to AttendBeauty Accelerate2025

🤯This year’s event is tapping newsmaker brands, R&D technical experts and beauty leaders to present actionable takeaways for brands of every scale and across every beauty category.

🧪 In addition,Beauty Accelerate’s Innovator Talks and boutique exhibition will highlight the latest concept products, ingredients, packaging, technologies and services to drive future product development, R&D, marketing and retail success.

🍸 To bring it all together,Beauty Accelerate2025 will provide ample networking opportunities, from lunches to a closing cocktail reception to the C&T Allē Awards, an evening honoring the best in R&D and brand innovation.

👀More details, including featured speakers, program details and tickets, are coming soon; stay tuned.

👉🏽Registration is now open.