Budesonide nasal (Rhinocort): Uses, Side Effects, Interactions, Pictures, Warnings & Dosing - WebMD (2025)

Nasal budesonide is a steroid nasal spray used to treat seasonal allergy symptoms, such as a stuffy nose, runny nose, itchy nose, or sneezing. Common side effects include nosebleeds or a sore throat. Serious side effects are uncommon but can include slow growth in children.
Uses
What is nasal budesonide used for?
Nasal budesonide is commonly used to treat nasal symptoms caused byseasonal allergies, such as a stuffy nose, runny nose, itchy nose, or sneezing.
Nasal budesonide may also be used for other conditions as determined by your health care provider.
How does nasal budesonide work (mechanism of action)?
Nasal budesonide is a corticosteroid. It reduces inflammation in your nose, which helps reduce allergy symptoms.
How is nasal budesonide supplied (dosage forms)?
Brands and other names
- Rhinocort Allergy
Dosage forms and strengths
- 32 mcg per nasal spray
How should I store nasal budesonide?
Nasal budesonide should be stored at room temperature, between 68 Fand77 F (20 Cand25 C). It can be exposed to temperatures between 59 Fand86 F (15 Cand30 C) for shorter periods of time, such as when transporting it. Store it in a cool, dry place, and protect it from light.
Side Effects
What are the most common side effects of nasal budesonide?
The most common side effects of nasal budesonide are listed below. Tell your health care provider if you have any of these side effects that bother you.
- Nosebleeds
- Sore throat or throat infections
There may be other side effects of nasal budesonide that are not listed here. Contact your health care provider if you think you are having a side effect of a medicine. In the U.S., you can report side effects to the FDA atwww.fda.gov/medwatch or by calling 800-FDA-1088 (800-332-1088). In Canada, you can report side effects to Health Canada atwww.health.gc.ca/medeffect or by calling 866-234-2345.
What are the serious side effects of nasal budesonide?
While less common, the most serious side effects of nasal budesonide are described below, along with what to do if they happen.
Severe Allergic Reactions. Nasal budesonide may causeallergic reactions, which can be serious. Stop using nasal budesonide and get help right away if you have any of the following symptoms of a serious allergic reaction.
- Breathing problems or wheezing
- Racing heart
- Fever or general ill feeling
- Swollenlymph nodes
- Swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat
- Trouble swallowing or throat tightness
- Itching, skin rash, or pale red bumps on the skin calledhives
- Nausea or vomiting
- Dizziness, feeling lightheaded, or fainting
- Stomach cramps
- Joint pain
Nasal Problems. Nasal budesonide may cause severe problems with your nasal passages, such as sores in your nose (nasal ulceration). Stop using it and tell your health care provider right if you have severe or frequent nose bleeds.
Eye Problems. Nasal budesonide may cause eye problems. Stop using it and tell your health care provider if you have any changes in your vision while using nasal budesonide.
Infections. Nasal budesonide can increase your risk of infections. Stop using it and tell your health care provider if you develop symptoms of an infection, such as a fever.
Slowed Growth in Children.Nasal budesonide may slow down growth in children and adolescents who are still growing. Talk with their health care provider if you have any concerns about how your child is growing.
Warnings & Precautions
Who should not use nasal budesonide?
Allergies to Ingredients. People who are allergic to any of the following should not use nasal budesonide.
- Budesonide
- Rhinocort
- Any of the ingredients in the specific product dispensed
Your pharmacist can tell you all of the ingredients in the specific nasal budesonide products they stock.
Young Children. Children younger than 6 years old should not use nasal budesonide.
What should I know about nasal budesonide before using it?
Ask your pharmacist or other health care provider to show you how to correctly use, prime, and clean nasal budesonide. Follow the “Instructions for Use” that come with it.
Keep nasal budesonide out of the reach of children. If a young child is prescribed nasal budesonide, an adult should help them use it.
Do not share nasal budesonide with other people, even if they have the same condition as you. Sharing a nasal spray may spread germs.
Shake nasal budesonide well before each use. This helps to make sure you get the right amount of medicine each time.
If your allergy symptoms do not improve after two weeks of using nasal budesonide, stop using it and talk to your health care provider.
Nasal budesonide is only for use in your nose. Do not spray it in your eyes or mouth.
What should I tell my health care provider before using nasal budesonide?
Tell your health care provider about all of your health conditions and any prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, vitamins/minerals, herbal products, and other supplements you are using. This will help them know if nasal budesonide is right for you.
In particular, make sure that you discuss any of the following.
Current and Past Health Conditions. Tell your health care provider if you have any of the following.
- Nasal surgery or an injury to your nose
- Eye or vision problems, such as blurry vision, cataracts, or glaucoma
- Have been near someone who has chickenpox, measles, or tuberculosis
- Current infection, including an eye infection
Other Medicines and Supplements. Nasal budesonide may interact with other medicines and supplements. Before using nasal budesonide, tell your health care provider about any prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, vitamins/minerals, herbal products, and other supplements you are using. See theInteractions section for more details.
Pregnancy.It is not known if or how nasal budesonide could affect pregnancy or harm an unborn baby. Tell your health care provider if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant.
Breastfeeding.It is not known if nasal budesonide passes into breast milk. Tell your health care provider if you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.
Interactions
Does nasal budesonide interact with foods or drinks?
There are no known interactions between nasal budesonide and foods or drinks.
It is unknown if drinking alcohol will affect nasal budesonide.
Does nasal budesonide interact with other medicines (drug interactions)?
Always tell your health care provider about any prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, vitamins/minerals, herbal products, and other supplements you are using.
In particular, make sure that you discuss if you are taking a corticosteroid, such as dexamethasone, methylprednisolone, or prednisone, which is a medicine for certain inflammatory conditions, asthma, or other conditions.
This may not be a complete list of medicines that can interact with nasal budesonide. Always check with your health care provider.
Overdose/Missed Dose
What should I do if I accidentally use too much nasal budesonide?
If you or someone else has used too much nasal budesonide, get medical help right away, call 911, or contact a Poison Control center at 800-222-1222.
What should I do if I miss a dose of nasal budesonide?
If you miss a dose, use it as soon as you remember. If it is almost time for your next dose, skip the missed dose and only use the next dose. Do not use double or extra doses.