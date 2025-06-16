Budesonide nasal (Rhinocort): Uses, Side Effects, Interactions, Pictures, Warnings & Dosing - WebMD (2025)

Who should not use nasal budesonide?

Allergies to Ingredients. People who are allergic to any of the following should not use nasal budesonide.

Budesonide

Rhinocort

Any of the ingredients in the specific product dispensed

Your pharmacist can tell you all of the ingredients in the specific nasal budesonide products they stock.

Young Children. Children younger than 6 years old should not use nasal budesonide.

What should I know about nasal budesonide before using it?

Ask your pharmacist or other health care provider to show you how to correctly use, prime, and clean nasal budesonide. Follow the “Instructions for Use” that come with it.

Keep nasal budesonide out of the reach of children. If a young child is prescribed nasal budesonide, an adult should help them use it.

Do not share nasal budesonide with other people, even if they have the same condition as you. Sharing a nasal spray may spread germs.

Shake nasal budesonide well before each use. This helps to make sure you get the right amount of medicine each time.

If your allergy symptoms do not improve after two weeks of using nasal budesonide, stop using it and talk to your health care provider. Nasal budesonide is only for use in your nose. Do not spray it in your eyes or mouth.

What should I tell my health care provider before using nasal budesonide?

Tell your health care provider about all of your health conditions and any prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, vitamins/minerals, herbal products, and other supplements you are using. This will help them know if nasal budesonide is right for you.

In particular, make sure that you discuss any of the following.

Current and Past Health Conditions. Tell your health care provider if you have any of the following.

Nasal surgery or an injury to your nose

Eye or vision problems, such as blurry vision, cataracts, or glaucoma

Have been near someone who has chickenpox, measles, or tuberculosis

Current infection, including an eye infection

Other Medicines and Supplements. Nasal budesonide may interact with other medicines and supplements. Before using nasal budesonide, tell your health care provider about any prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, vitamins/minerals, herbal products, and other supplements you are using. See theInteractions section for more details.

Pregnancy.It is not known if or how nasal budesonide could affect pregnancy or harm an unborn baby. Tell your health care provider if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant.

Breastfeeding.It is not known if nasal budesonide passes into breast milk. Tell your health care provider if you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.