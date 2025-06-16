Budesonide Nasal Spray: MedlinePlus Drug Information (2025)

Budesonide comes as a suspension (liquid) (prescription and nonprescription) to spray in the nose. Budesonide nasal spray is usually sprayed in each nostril once daily. If you are an adult, you will begin your treatment with a higher dose of budesonide nasal spray and then decrease your dose when your symptoms improve. If you are giving budesonide nasal spray to a child, you will begin treatment with a lower dose of the medication and increase the dose if the child's symptoms do not improve. Decrease the dose when the child's symptoms improve. Follow the directions on your prescription label carefully, and ask your doctor or pharmacist to explain any part you do not understand. Use budesonide exactly as directed. Do not use more or less of it or use it more often than prescribed by your doctor.

An adult should help children younger than 12 years old to use budesonide nasal spray. Children younger than 6 years of age should not use this medication.

Budesonide nasal spray is only for use in the nose. Do not swallow the nasal spray and be careful not to spray it into your eyes or mouth.

Each bottle of budesonide nasal spray should only be used by one person. Do not share budesonide nasal spray because this may spread germs.

Budesonide nasal spray controls the symptoms of hay fever or allergies but does not cure these conditions. Your symptoms may begin to improve 1 to 2 days after you first use budesonide, but it may take up to 2 weeks before you feel the full benefit of budesonide. Budesonide works best when used regularly. Use budesonide on a regular schedule unless your doctor has told you to use it as needed. Call your doctor if your symptoms get worse or do not improve after you use budesonide nasal spray daily for 2 weeks.

Budesonide nasal spray is designed to provide a certain number of sprays. After the marked number of sprays has been used, the remaining sprays in the bottle might not contain the correct amount of medication. You should keep track of the number of sprays you have used and throw away the bottle after you have used the marked number of sprays even if it still contains some liquid.

Before you use budesonide nasal spray for the first time, read the written directions that come with it. Follow these steps:

Shake the bottle gently before each use. Remove the dust cover. If you are using the pump for the first time or have not used it for 2 or more days in a row, you must prime it by following steps 4 to 5 below. If you have used the pump before and have not missed 2 days in a row of medication, skip to step 6. Hold the pump with the applicator between your forefinger and middle finger and the bottom of the bottle resting on your thumb. Point the applicator away from your face. If you are using the pump for the first time, press down and release the pump eight times. If you have used the pump before, but not within the past 2 days, press down and release the pump once until you see a fine spray. If you have not used the pump for more than 14 days, rinse the applicator tip and prime with two or more sprays until you see a fine spray. Blow your nose until your nostrils are clear. Hold one nostril closed with your finger. Tilt your head slightly forward and carefully put the nasal applicator tip into your other nostril. Be sure to keep the bottle upright. Hold the pump with the applicator between your forefinger and middle finger and the bottom resting on your thumb. Begin to breathe in through your nose. While you are breathing in, use your forefinger and middle finger to press firmly down on the applicator and release a spray. Lean your head back and breathe gently in through the nostril and breathe out through your mouth. If your doctor told you to use additional sprays in that nostril, repeat steps 6 to 12. Repeat steps 6 to 13 in the other nostril. Do not blow your nose for 15 minutes after you use the nasal spray. Wipe the applicator with a clean tissue and cover it with the dust cover.

Ask your pharmacist or doctor for a copy of the manufacturer's information for the patient.