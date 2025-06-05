Budesonide nasal Uses, Side Effects & Warnings (2025)

Home Budesonide

Generic name: budesonide nasal [byoo-DEH-so-nide]

Brand names: Rhinocort Allergy, Rhinocort, Rhinocort Aqua, Childrens Rhinocort Allergy

Dosage form: nasal spray (32 mcg/inh)

Drug class: Nasal steroids

Medically reviewed by Drugs.com on Jan 15, 2025. Written by Cerner Multum.

Uses

Side effects

Warnings

Before taking

Dosage

Interactions

What is budesonide nasal?

Budesonide nasal (for use in the nose) is used to treat stuffy nose, sneezing, itchy nose, and runny nose caused by seasonal or year-round allergies.

Budesonide may also be used for purposes not listed in this medication guide.

Budesonide nasal side effects

Get emergency medical help if you have signs of an allergic reaction: hives; difficulty breathing; swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat.

budesonide nasal may cause serious side effects. Stop using budesonide nasal and call your doctor at once if you have:

come into contact with anyone who has chickenpox, measles or tuberculosis;

severe or ongoing nosebleeds;

vision problems; or

fever, chills, body aches, flu symptoms.

Less serious side effects may be more likely, and you may have none at all.

This is not a complete list of side effects and others may occur. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Budesonide nasal side effects (more detail)

Warnings

Follow all directions on the label and package. Use exactly as directed.

Before taking this medicine

You should not use budesonide if you are allergic to it.

Ask a doctor or pharmacist if budesonide nasal is safe to use if you have ever had:

glaucoma or cataracts (now or in the past);

a weak immune system (caused by disease or by using certain medicines);

sores or ulcers inside your nose;

if you have an eye infection; or

if you have recently had injury of or surgery on your nose.

Ask a doctor before using this medicine if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Steroid medicines can affect growth in children. Talk with your doctor if you think your child is not growing at a normal rate while using budesonide nasal.

Budesonide nasal is not approved for use by anyone younger than 6 years old.

How should I use budesonide nasal?

Read all patient information, medication guides, and instruction sheets provided to you. Ask your doctor or pharmacist if you have any questions.

Budesonide nasal is usually given in each nostril once per day. The usual dose is 1 to 2 sprays. Carefully follow your doctor's dosing instructions.

Prime the nasal spray before your first use. Shake well and pump 8 test sprays into the air, away from your face. Pump the spray until a fine mist appears. Prime again whenever the inhaler has not been used in longer than 2 days, or if it has been dropped.

Shake the medicine bottle well just before each use.

It may take up to 2 weeks before your symptoms improve. For best results, keep using the medication as directed, even if you feel fine. Call your doctor if your symptoms do not improve, or if they get worse while using budesonide nasal.

Budesonide can weaken your immune system. Tell your doctor if you have signs of infection such as fever, chills, body aches, vomiting, or feeling tired.

If you use this medicine long-term, you may need frequent medical tests.

Store this medicine in an upright position at room temperature, away from moisture and heat.

Budesonide nasal dosing information

Usual Adult Dose for Allergic Rhinitis:

64 mcg (32 mcg spray per nostril) once a day

Maximum dose: 256 mcg per day administered as 4 sprays per nostril once a day Comments:

-Titrating an individual patient to the minimum effective dosage is recommended to reduce the possibility of side effects.

-When the maximum benefit has been reached and symptoms have been controlled, reducing the dosage may be effective in maintaining control of the allergic rhinitis symptoms in patients who were controlled on higher dosages. Use: Treatment of seasonal or perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children 6 years or older

Usual Pediatric Dose for Allergic Rhinitis:

6 years or older:

64 mcg (32 mcg spray per nostril) once a day

Maximum dose: 6 to less than 12 years is 128 mcg per day administered as 2 sprays per nostril once a day; 12 years and older is 256 mcg per day administered as 4 sprays per nostril once a day Comments:

-Titrating an individual patient to the minimum effective dosage is recommended to reduce the possibility of side effects.

-When the maximum benefit has been reached and symptoms have been controlled, reducing the dosage may be effective in maintaining control of the allergic rhinitis symptoms in patients who were controlled on higher dosages. Use: Treatment of seasonal or perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children 6 years or older

Detailed Budesonide nasal dosage information

What happens if I miss a dose?

Use the missed dose as soon as you remember. Skip the missed dose if it is almost time for your next scheduled dose. Do not use extra medicine to make up the missed dose.

What happens if I overdose?

Seek emergency medical attention or call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222.

An overdose of budesonide nasal is not expected to produce life threatening symptoms. However, long term use of high steroid doses can lead to symptoms such as thinning skin, easy bruising, changes in the shape or location of body fat (especially in your face, neck, back, and waist), increased acne or facial hair, menstrual problems, impotence, or loss of interest in sex.

What should I avoid while using budesonide nasal?

Avoid being near people who are sick or have infections. Tell your doctor at once if you develop signs of infection.

What other drugs will affect budesonide nasal?

Many drugs can affect budesonide. This includes prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal products. Not all possible interactions are listed here. Tell your doctor about all other medicines you use.

Budesonide nasal drug interactions (more detail)

Does budesonide nasal interact with my other drugs? Enter medications to view a detailed interaction report using our Drug Interaction Checker.

Further information

Remember, keep this and all other medicines out of the reach of children, never share your medicines with others, and use this medication only for the indication prescribed.

Always consult your healthcare provider to ensure the information displayed on this page applies to your personal circumstances.

