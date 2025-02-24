Buy approved Blood Pressure Monitors | British Heart Foundation (2025)

If you're still not sure then we're here to help.

The comprehensive guide below will provide additional information on other additional features but you can also find details of these by using the (?) tooltips on the comparison tool and filters.

Whether jotting in a notebook or updating a spreadsheet, everyone has their own preference when it comes to recording results, there are also details on how to find your average pressure below. There are a number of connected devices which use an app on your phone or tablet, an app is a great way to store your data, work out your averages and share information with your GP. A negative to connected devices is that they often come with a premium price tag so and are non-essential. We only stock connected devices with top rated apps.

Cuff size is very important, if you're not sure on the size you require or you're close to the higher end then we would always recommend a device with a slightly wider range, this will cut your selection down by around 1/3. A poorly fitting cuff can be uncomfortable and innacurate.

Which device you buy is personal to you but can seem daunting when faced with a broad range of devices. We have included a buyers guide below but there are a few key points to get you started.

The best blood pressure monitor for you may be the most feature packed or a value device, the most important features of a monitor is accuracy and ease of use. We stock a range of Omron, A&D Medical and Microlife blood pressure monitors which have all been vetted by our expert team and are BIHS approved. This means that you can trust when buying from us that your device is designed to meet these key requirements.

It's often recommended by GPs to monitor your blood pressure from the comfort of your home rather than from the surgery, in order for it to be an accurate reading it’s important that you’re resting and that you’re not feeling anxious or stressed.

There are a few things to consider when finding the best blood pressure monitor for you:

1) Ask your doctor

Your GP may have a specific requirement for your blood pressure monitor, some are validated for people with diabetes, some for use during pregnancy and some which have other features such as detecting ahrythmias.

2) Buy a monitor with an upper cuff

See Also The 4 Best Blood Pressure Monitors of 2025

If you are buying a home blood pressure monitor, choose one that measures your blood pressure at your upper arm, not your wrist. The British Heart Foundation does stock a wrist monitor however, we would only advise this option if you are unable to find an upper arm monitor which fits or if you have a medical reason which makes an upper arm test painful. When buying a wrist monitor it is important to take extra care to follow the user guidance as you may receive inaccurate results.

3) Check your cuff size

Make sure you have the right cuff size for your arm. It should wrap snugly around your upper arm, with just enough space to slide two fingertips underneath. Most home blood pressure monitors will come with a medium-sized (22-32cm) cuff.

We've clearly included all of the cuff sizes on the products and added a filter to help you find the relevant sizes. If you have a measuring tape, we would suggest that you measure your upper arm circumference before making your purchase.If you're unsure about the size requirement and do not have access to a tape measure then it is worth considering a device with a 22-42cm cuff.The BHF also stocks larger cuff upgrades which cover up to 52cm cuff sizes for specific devices.

4) Make sure it's UK approved:

If you are buying a blood pressure monitor, make sure it is approved for use in the UK. To make sure your monitor is accurate, choose one that has been listed as validated for accuracy by the British and Irish Hypertension Society (BIHS). This means that the digital monitor has gone through a series of tests to make sure it gives results that you and your doctor can trust. All blood pressure monitors stocked by the BHF are fully validated.

5) Recording your results:

If you've been asked to keep a record of your results then there are two main ways of doing this. The first is to record your result, time and date with pen and paper, the other is to choose a blood pressure monitor with a storage memory. Some blood pressure monitors also connect to a mobile, tabletfor added convenience.

To make finding a device to suit your needs easier, we have included filters for iOS compatible and Android compatible devices as well as Windows and Mac compatible to connect to your computer.

If your GP has asked you to keep a certain number of results then you will be able filter to just the devices that have a largeenough capacity to store the required results. It's worth noting that in most cases, the app functionality will enable far greater recordings to be stored than the device itself.

6) Understand the features:

There are a number of features which can help to ensure an accurate measurement, reading or detect additional conditions. We've summarisedsome of the main features below: