Buy Evorel Conti HRT Patches at Westbury Chemist - Effective Menopause Relief in the (2025)

What are Evorel Conti patches? Evorel Conti patches are a reliable combined HRT treatment. They're ideal for women who haven't had a period for at least 18 months. Each patch includes two hormones: a type of oestrogen known as estradiol hemihydrate and a type of progesterone called norethisterone acetate. These hormones work by managing menopause symptoms with the oestrogen, while the progesterone helps lower the risk of womb cancer.

How does Evorel Conti work? During menopause, your ovaries produce less oestrogen, leading to a deficiency that can cause various symptoms. These may include feeling low or anxious, experiencing hot flushes, having trouble sleeping, vaginal dryness and discomfort during sex, night sweats, and a decreased sex drive. The oestrogen in combined HRT helps manage these symptoms by making up for the body's natural oestrogen deficiency. Oestrogen on its own can cause the womb lining to keep growing, and without anything to regulate it, this might lead to endometrial cancer. In Evorel Conti, progesterone helps prevent the womb lining from becoming too thick, which lowers the risk of this type of cancer. Evorel Conti is a continuous combined treatment, meaning the two hormones are evenly distributed and gradually released from the patch into your body at all times. The oestrogen in combined HRT products like Evorel Conti serves as an additional treatment for osteoporosis, and it significantly lowers the risk of getting the condition. During menopause, oestrogen levels in the body decrease, which can lead to thinner bones that are more prone to fractures. The oestrogen in Evorel Conti helps to replenish these levels and prevents the condition from developing.