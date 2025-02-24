Buy Evorel Conti HRT Patches at Westbury Chemist - Effective Menopause Relief in the (2025)

POM
Westbury Chemist is a GPhC-registered pharmacy (Registration No. 1041186) operated by qualified pharmacists, providing professional and regulated healthcare services
Evorel Conti is a combined HRT patch that includes two hormones.
Each patch helps to increase oestrogen levels, which can relieve menopause symptoms.
If you're not currently on another HRT, you can begin using Evorel Conti straight away.
What are Evorel Conti patches?
Evorel Conti patches are a reliable combined HRT treatment. They're ideal for women who haven't had a period for at least 18 months.
Each patch includes two hormones: a type of oestrogen known as estradiol hemihydrate and a type of progesterone called norethisterone acetate. These hormones work by managing menopause symptoms with the oestrogen, while the progesterone helps lower the risk of womb cancer.
How does Evorel Conti work?
During menopause, your ovaries produce less oestrogen, leading to a deficiency that can cause various symptoms. These may include feeling low or anxious, experiencing hot flushes, having trouble sleeping, vaginal dryness and discomfort during sex, night sweats, and a decreased sex drive.
The oestrogen in combined HRT helps manage these symptoms by making up for the body's natural oestrogen deficiency.
Oestrogen on its own can cause the womb lining to keep growing, and without anything to regulate it, this might lead to endometrial cancer. In Evorel Conti, progesterone helps prevent the womb lining from becoming too thick, which lowers the risk of this type of cancer.
Evorel Conti is a continuous combined treatment, meaning the two hormones are evenly distributed and gradually released from the patch into your body at all times.
The oestrogen in combined HRT products like Evorel Conti serves as an additional treatment for osteoporosis, and it significantly lowers the risk of getting the condition. During menopause, oestrogen levels in the body decrease, which can lead to thinner bones that are more prone to fractures. The oestrogen in Evorel Conti helps to replenish these levels and prevents the condition from developing.
Are Evorel Conti patches the right option for me?
If you haven't had a period for at least 18 months, Evorel Conti patches might be a suitable HRT option for you. However, like any HRT, these patches can cause side effects, and they might not be suitable if you have certain health conditions.
During your online consultation, we can help determine if they're a safe and suitable choice for you.
You might prefer taking a tablet instead of using patches. If so, combined continuous treatments like Indivina offer an oral alternative to Evorel Conti patches.
If you've undergone a total hysterectomy, where your entire womb and cervix have been removed, oestrogen-only HRT treatments such as Estradot patches and Elleste Solo are typically recommended.
If you're experiencing menopausal symptoms but still having periods, sequential (or cyclical) HRT, such as Evorel Sequi patches or Elleste Duet, is usually recommended.
HRT products come in different dosages, so how sensitive your body is to hormone levels can greatly influence which treatments will suit you best.
What if I forget to change the Evorel Conti patch?
If you forget to change the patch, do it as soon as you remember. Then continue with your usual schedule for changing the patch. You might notice some bleeding or spotting during this period.
Avoid applying two patches at once to compensate for a missed one, as this won't help and may increase the likelihood of side effects. It could also pose a serious health risk.
What should I do if the Evorel Conti patch comes off?
The patches are made to stick well to the skin while still being easy to remove. However, everyday activities can sometimes cause problems with how well the patch stays on.
If your patch comes off, put on a new one, but be sure to stick to your regular schedule for changing patches. If it comes off after a bath or shower, wait for your skin to cool down before applying a new patch. If you require more patches, simply send a message to our clinician.
Evorel Conti patches: what dosage strengths are available?
Evorel Conti patches come in a single strength, containing 3.2mg of estradiol and 11.2mg of norethisterone. Each patch releases 50 micrograms of estradiol and 170 micrograms of norethisterone daily.
There's another treatment called Evorel Sequi, which works in a sequential or cyclical way instead of being a continuous combined product. This means you'll use two different patches, each with varying hormone doses. It's more appropriate for women who still experience irregular periods, rather than those who haven't had a period for 18 months or more (postmenopausal).
Can Evorel Conti patches cause hair loss?
After the menopause, some women notice hair loss, particularly around the temples and crown. The oestrogen in HRT supports healthy hair, skin, and nails, making it very unlikely that Evorel Conti patches would lead to hair loss.
Certain medical conditions, such as anaemia or thyroid problems, can lead to hair loss. If you're worried, it's a good idea to talk to our clinician about any hair loss you're experiencing.
Evorel Conti patches: is there availability over the counter?
Evorel Conti patches can only be obtained with a prescription. You'll need to have a consultation with our clinician first to ensure they're a safe choice for you.
You might be using other treatments that could interact with Evorel Conti patches, or you might be susceptible to certain side effects or have a health condition that makes this HRT unsuitable for you. Therefore, it's crucial for our clinician to consider these factors before prescribing Evorel Conti.
Important Information
Evorel Conti isn't right for everyone, and there are a few things you should know when using it.
Here's all the official information about it. If anything isn't clear, just let our clinician know, and they can discuss it with you.
Always Read The Patient Information Leaflet
Medicines can cause side effects. Always read the leaflet that comes with your medication and report any side effects to your pharmacist. Stay informed—order safely today!
-
