Buy My House Plot Summary

Selling your house always ranks as one of the most stressful life events we go through. Unfortunately, it takes a long time too... The average house sale takes 25 weeks according to Zoopla. (And that’s just the average, so half take even longer!)But there is a faster way: You can use a “Buy My House” company. This guide covers what are they, how they work, and what the catch is.