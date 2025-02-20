Buy Obesity Products | Products for Morbidly Obese (2025)

What is Obesity?

Obesity means that a person has a high percentage of body weight. Weight may also come from muscle, bone, or body water. But both mean that the body weight is more than what should be the healthy weight in accordance with the height. Obesity starts when a person consumes more calories than he/she can burn. The factors affecting weight include overeating, eating calorically dense foods, genetic make-up, and low physical activity. Excessive weightmay be a cause of many health risks like diabetes, stroke, arthritis, heart disease, and some types of cancers. At HPFY, you will get a wide range of obesity products to enhance the overall well-being of those facing the challenges of obesity.

What is BMI (Body Mass Index)?

BMI (weight-for-height index) is a widely used tool to find out if a person is underweight, healthy, or overweight. Persons with a BMI>=25 are classified as overweight. And those with BMI>=30 come under the bar of obesity.

Health Issues Related to Obesity

Obesity often leads to immobility. Overweight individuals are naturally at risk of skin challenges that include diaper rash, fungal infections, and skin breakdown due to pressure. Wound healing is also delayed in such people, increasing the risk of infections.

The tremendous strain that extra body weight puts on the joints can result in conditions like chronic joint pain and arthritis. This leads to a need for joint replacements. Daily activities like walking and stair climbing also become difficult.

