Buy Obesity Products | Products for Morbidly Obese (2025)

What is Obesity?
Obesity means that a person has a high percentage of body weight. Weight may also come from muscle, bone, or body water. But both mean that the body weight is more than what should be the healthy weight in accordance with the height. Obesity starts when a person consumes more calories than he/she can burn. The factors affecting weight include overeating, eating calorically dense foods, genetic make-up, and low physical activity. Excessive weightmay be a cause of many health risks like diabetes, stroke, arthritis, heart disease, and some types of cancers. At HPFY, you will get a wide range of obesity products to enhance the overall well-being of those facing the challenges of obesity.
What is BMI (Body Mass Index)?
BMI (weight-for-height index) is a widely used tool to find out if a person is underweight, healthy, or overweight. Persons with a BMI>=25 are classified as overweight. And those with BMI>=30 come under the bar of obesity.
Health Issues Related to Obesity
- Obesity often leads to immobility. Overweight individuals are naturally at risk of skin challenges that include diaper rash, fungal infections, and skin breakdown due to pressure. Wound healing is also delayed in such people, increasing the risk of infections. To protect yourself from pressure sores, try the Drive Med Aire Bariatric Mattress Replacement System that prevents pressure ulcers.
- It is often seen in obese people that they do not pay attention to nutrition. They eat more fast foods and processed foods instead of a nutritious diet. A diet high in calories, sugar, and cholesterol may lead to illnesses like diabetes. To balance your calorie intake, you must practice exercise.Dumbbells can help with the same.
- The tremendous strain that extra body weight puts on the joints can result in conditions like chronic joint pain and arthritis. This leads to a need for joint replacements. Daily activities like walking and stair climbing also become difficult. Using regular toilets can also be difficult. Essential Medical Supply Toilet Seat Riser with Arms elevates the regular toilet by certain inches, which is suitable for people with arthritis.
Where to buy Obesity Products Online?
Buy high-quality products for obese people from well-known manufacturers like Maddak, Clarke Health Care, Drive Medical, and many more at attractive prices on HPFY.
Body Mass Index (BMI) is the measure that is used to determine weather a person is overweight or obese. It is a ratio of a persons weight to his height. If the BMI lies between 25 to 29.9 then the person in question is overweight. If the BMI is above 30 then the person is said to be obese.
The main cause of obesity is eating out of propotions and/or not getting enough exercise. Genetics and cultural and environmental factors may also lead to obesity.
Obesity may pose many health risks and can be a cause of diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, gallbladder disease, breathing problems, certain types of cancer, chronic back pain, and osteoarthritis.
Daily aids like exercise equipment, bariatric pressure relief mattresses, extra wide toilet seats, bariatric chairs, bathroom aids etc. may help people with obesity.
A surgery may be advised by the doctor if your body mass index (BMI) is 35 or higher and you have risk factors, or your BMI is 40 or higher with no risk factors.
