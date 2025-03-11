Buy Oral-B electric toothbrush? - Coolblue (2025)

Table of Contents
Compare the Oral-B Pro and iO Oral-B Pro Oral-B iO Brushes better thanks to feedback in the app Adjust the brushing mode exactly to your teeth Why is the iO the best Oral-B toothbrush? Frequently asked questions What's the difference between the Oral-B toothbrushes? Which Oral-B toothbrush is suitable for sensitive teeth? How does an Oral-B smart toothbrush work? Advice on Oral-B electric toothbrushes B O P Advice References

Buy Oral-B electric toothbrush? - Coolblue (4)
All Oral-B electric toothbrushes
Buy Oral-B electric toothbrush? - Coolblue (5)
Oral-B brush attachments

Ordered before 23:59, delivered tomorrow for free

  • Ordered before 23:59, delivered tomorrow for free
  • Free exchange
  • Best webshop 2022

Compare the Oral-B Pro and iO

Brushes your teeth less thoroughly

The Pro has 3 brushing modes, which allows you to adjust the mode to your teeth. You can't connect it to an app that help you brush better.

The pressure sensor with light signal protects your teeth and gums.

From 56,-

View all Oral-B Pro toothbrushes

Oral-B iO

Brushes your teeth the most thoroughly

Depending on the model, you can choose from 3 to 7 brushing modes. Thanks to the feedback in the app, you can brush even better.

You can see whether you're brushing too hard, too soft, or just right with the smart pressure sensor.

You brush even better, because the app shows you exactly which parts of your teeth you need to brush better.

From 78,-

View all Oral-B iO toothbrushes

Ordered before 23:59, delivered tomorrow for free

  • Ordered before 23:59, delivered tomorrow for free
  • Free exchange
  • Best webshop 2022

Brushes better thanks to feedback in the app

Buy Oral-B electric toothbrush? - Coolblue (8)

You can connect the Oral-B iO toothbrushes to the smartphone app. In the app, you receive personal feedback on your brushing behavior. With this feedback, you learn how to brush better and get healthier teeth. You can see which parts of your teeth you need to brush better, for example. You also see if you brush long enough thanks to the timer and you receive a notification if you press too hard. This way, you prevent damage to your teeth and gums. The app also shows when the brush attachment needs to be replaced.

Adjust the brushing mode exactly to your teeth

Buy Oral-B electric toothbrush? - Coolblue (9)

All toothbrushes have a standard brushing mode. They also have a gentle mode for sensitive teeth and a thorough mode for whiter teeth. Want a suitable mode for every situation? Choose a model with many brushing modes. For example, some iO models have an extra setting for healthy gums or to comfortably brush extra sensitive teeth. The iO 9 and 10 also have a mode for cleaning your tongue.

Why is the iO the best Oral-B toothbrush?

Buy Oral-B electric toothbrush? - Coolblue (10)

The Oral-B iO is the most extensive series. Most iO toothbrushes have an interactive display. The display shows when you brush properly. The iO 9 and 10 toothbrushes are the most luxurious models and have the most brushing modes. You also receive the most extensive feedback, so you can brush even better. Thanks to the 3D tracking, the app shows if you're brushing the front, top, and back of each tooth properly. The iO 10 has an interactive charging dock that guides you while brushing.

View all Oral-B iO toothbrushes

Ordered before 23:59, delivered tomorrow for free

  • Ordered before 23:59, delivered tomorrow for free
  • Free exchange
  • Best webshop 2022

Frequently asked questions

Buy Oral-B electric toothbrush? - Coolblue (11)

QUESTION Deserves an answer.

QUESTION Deserves an answer.

What's the difference between the Oral-B toothbrushes?

The iO models have the most brushing modes, a display, give extensive feedback in the app, and track your brushing session in 3D (iO 9 and iO 10). The Pro models only have a pressure sensor and 2 or 3 modes.

View all differences between the Oral-B toothbrushes here

Which Oral-B toothbrush is suitable for sensitive teeth?

Do you have sensitive teeth? The Oral-B iO 9 and 10 are the most suitable for you. These toothbrushes have a sensitive and extra sensitive brushing mode. With these modes, the toothbrush makes less brushing movements that with the standard brushing mode. With this, you still brush thoroughly, but much softer and more comfortably.

View all Oral-B toothbrushes for sensitive teeth here

How does an Oral-B smart toothbrush work?

You can connect a smart toothbrush to a smartphone app via Bluetooth. After your brushing session, you get feedback in the app, so you can improve your brushing technique. The extent of your feedback differs per toothbrush model. For example, some toothbrushes work with 3D tracking of your denture and others with a more simple mouth map.

View all Oral-B smart toothbrushes here

Buy Oral-B electric toothbrush? - Coolblue (12)

Advice on Oral-B electric toothbrushes

Can't choose? View the advice from our expert.

Compare Oral-B electric toothbrushes

4 reasons to choose an electric toothbrush

What's a smart toothbrush and what can you use it for?

Everything on electric toothbrushes

  1. B

    1. Black Oral-B electric toothbrushes

  2. O

    1. Oral-B electric toothbrushes for healthy gums
    2. Oral-B electric toothbrushes for sensitive teeth
    3. Oral-B electric toothbrushes for thorough cleaning
    4. Oral-B electric toothbrushes for whiter teeth
    5. Oral-B electric toothbrushes with travel case charger
    6. Oral-B iO
    7. Oral-B Pro
    8. Oral-B smart electric toothbrushes with app

  3. P

    1. Pink Oral-B electric toothbrushes

  4. Advice

    1. Compare Oral-B electric toothbrushes
Buy Oral-B electric toothbrush? - Coolblue (2025)

References

Top Articles
5 Best Acrylic Powders For Nails!
The Best Online Learning Platforms of 2025 [Ranked]
What is the Best Framework for Vulnerability Management | Expert Insights
Latest Posts
Best Acrylic Nail Powder Reviews 2025
The 77 Best Nail Designs to Save for Your Next Mani in 2024
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Last Updated:

Views: 5578

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Birthday: 1992-08-21

Address: Apt. 237 662 Haag Mills, East Verenaport, MO 57071-5493

Phone: +331850833384

Job: District Real-Estate Architect

Hobby: Skateboarding, Taxidermy, Air sports, Painting, Knife making, Letterboxing, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Saturnina Altenwerth DVM, I am a witty, perfect, combative, beautiful, determined, fancy, determined person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.