Buy Oral-B electric toothbrush? - Coolblue (2025)

Compare the Oral-B Pro and iO
Oral-B Pro
Brushes your teeth less thoroughly
The Pro has 3 brushing modes, which allows you to adjust the mode to your teeth. You can't connect it to an app that help you brush better.
The pressure sensor with light signal protects your teeth and gums.
From 56,-
View all Oral-B Pro toothbrushes
Oral-B iO
Brushes your teeth the most thoroughly
Depending on the model, you can choose from 3 to 7 brushing modes. Thanks to the feedback in the app, you can brush even better.
You can see whether you're brushing too hard, too soft, or just right with the smart pressure sensor.
You brush even better, because the app shows you exactly which parts of your teeth you need to brush better.
From 78,-
View all Oral-B iO toothbrushes
Brushes better thanks to feedback in the app
You can connect the Oral-B iO toothbrushes to the smartphone app. In the app, you receive personal feedback on your brushing behavior. With this feedback, you learn how to brush better and get healthier teeth. You can see which parts of your teeth you need to brush better, for example. You also see if you brush long enough thanks to the timer and you receive a notification if you press too hard. This way, you prevent damage to your teeth and gums. The app also shows when the brush attachment needs to be replaced.
Adjust the brushing mode exactly to your teeth
All toothbrushes have a standard brushing mode. They also have a gentle mode for sensitive teeth and a thorough mode for whiter teeth. Want a suitable mode for every situation? Choose a model with many brushing modes. For example, some iO models have an extra setting for healthy gums or to comfortably brush extra sensitive teeth. The iO 9 and 10 also have a mode for cleaning your tongue.
Why is the iO the best Oral-B toothbrush?
The Oral-B iO is the most extensive series. Most iO toothbrushes have an interactive display. The display shows when you brush properly. The iO 9 and 10 toothbrushes are the most luxurious models and have the most brushing modes. You also receive the most extensive feedback, so you can brush even better. Thanks to the 3D tracking, the app shows if you're brushing the front, top, and back of each tooth properly. The iO 10 has an interactive charging dock that guides you while brushing.
View all Oral-B iO toothbrushes
Frequently asked questions
QUESTION Deserves an answer.
QUESTION Deserves an answer.
What's the difference between the Oral-B toothbrushes?
The iO models have the most brushing modes, a display, give extensive feedback in the app, and track your brushing session in 3D (iO 9 and iO 10). The Pro models only have a pressure sensor and 2 or 3 modes.
View all differences between the Oral-B toothbrushes here
Which Oral-B toothbrush is suitable for sensitive teeth?
Do you have sensitive teeth? The Oral-B iO 9 and 10 are the most suitable for you. These toothbrushes have a sensitive and extra sensitive brushing mode. With these modes, the toothbrush makes less brushing movements that with the standard brushing mode. With this, you still brush thoroughly, but much softer and more comfortably.
View all Oral-B toothbrushes for sensitive teeth here
How does an Oral-B smart toothbrush work?
You can connect a smart toothbrush to a smartphone app via Bluetooth. After your brushing session, you get feedback in the app, so you can improve your brushing technique. The extent of your feedback differs per toothbrush model. For example, some toothbrushes work with 3D tracking of your denture and others with a more simple mouth map.
View all Oral-B smart toothbrushes here
