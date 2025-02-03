Buy Wet And Dry Electric Shaver S7930/16 Online | Philips Shop (2025)

- Philips Parts and Accessories
- Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver
Home
360o
Images 360o Videos
Shaver series 7000
S7930/16
- SkinGlide Rings
- GentlePrecision Blades
- BeardAdapt Sensor
- Personal Shave Plan
SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide
Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.
A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave
The electric shaver for sensitive skin is equipped with GentlePrecision Blades to minimise tugs, pulls or repetitive passes on your skin. Even when used on 3-day stubble.
Dense beards don't stand a chance
This electric shaver comes complete with a BeardAdapt Sensor that reads the density of your beard. It then auto-adjusts the power for the job at hand. Easy.
Adaptive shaving advice—because all skin is different
With a personal plan co-developed with dermatologists, tackle skin issues such as redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs via the connected GroomTribe app. Track your progress, shave by shave, and develop a shaving routine and technique that works for you.
Multi-direction flex heads for minimum skin stress
Gently follow the contours of your face and neck with close shaver heads that flex easily along every curve. Less pressure is needed to shave closely, which minimises irritation.
Shaving settings designed for sensitive skin
With normal, sensitive and extra-sensitive speed settings, your skin comfort is never compromised. You can also use the GroomTribe app for a personal recommendation.
Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave
Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.
Even up your moustache and sideburns
Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the SmartClick precision trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
50 minutes of cordless shaving
Enjoy up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving time from a single full charge.
Fully charged in one hour
Charge your Philips shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy-efficient lithium-ion battery.
The 5-minute power boost is enough for a single shave
In a hurry? Plug in your facial shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Accessories
|SmartClick
|Precision trimmer
|Pouch
|Travel pouch
|Maintenance
|Cleaning brush
Software
|App
|GroomTribe
|Software update
|Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2years after the date of purchase
|Smartphone compatibility
|Compatible with a wide range of iPhone and Android™ devices. More info at philips.co.uk/s7000-support.
|Bluetooth®
|Version 4.1 with 10m range
Power
|Run time
|50min / 17 shaves
|Charging
| 1 hour full charge
Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
|Automatic voltage
|100-240 V
|Battery Type
|Lithium-ion
|Stand-by power
|0.15 W
|Max power consumption
|5.4 W
Service
|2year warranty
|Yes
|Replacement head SH70
|Replace every 2years
Shaving Performance
|Contour following
|Multi-direction ContourDetect
|SkinComfort
| SkinGlide Rings
Personal Shave Plan
Sensitive Shave Settings
|Shaving system
|GentlePrecision Blades
Ease of use
|Display
| Unplug for use Indicator
1 level battery indicator
|Wet & Dry
|Wet and dry use
|Cleaning
|Fully washable
|Operation
|Cordless use only
Frequently asked questions
- Frequently Asked Question
Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?
When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?
Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
How do I charge my Philips Shaver?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips Shaver?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Can I use my Philips Grooming/Beauty product abroad?
How do I get the best results with my Philips Shaver?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver
S7930/16
