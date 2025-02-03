Buy Wet And Dry Electric Shaver S7930/16 Online | Philips Shop (2025)

Shaver series 7000 SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave Dense beards don't stand a chance Adaptive shaving advice—because all skin is different Multi-direction flex heads for minimum skin stress Shaving settings designed for sensitive skin Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave Even up your moustache and sideburns 50 minutes of cordless shaving Fully charged in one hour The 5-minute power boost is enough for a single shave
Shaver series 7000

S7930/16

  • SkinGlide Rings
  • GentlePrecision Blades
  • BeardAdapt Sensor
  • Personal Shave Plan

£214.99

Out of Stock

Arrives within 3-4 working days

Currently out of stock

We apologise for the inconvenience, but we are currently out of stock.

Please leave your email address details and we will send you a notification once the product is back in stock

Your email address has been received. We will notify you when the product is back in stock.

SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave

The electric shaver for sensitive skin is equipped with GentlePrecision Blades to minimise tugs, pulls or repetitive passes on your skin. Even when used on 3-day stubble.

Dense beards don't stand a chance

This electric shaver comes complete with a BeardAdapt Sensor that reads the density of your beard. It then auto-adjusts the power for the job at hand. Easy.

Adaptive shaving advice—because all skin is different

With a personal plan co-developed with dermatologists, tackle skin issues such as redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs via the connected GroomTribe app. Track your progress, shave by shave, and develop a shaving routine and technique that works for you.

Multi-direction flex heads for minimum skin stress

Gently follow the contours of your face and neck with close shaver heads that flex easily along every curve. Less pressure is needed to shave closely, which minimises irritation.

Shaving settings designed for sensitive skin

With normal, sensitive and extra-sensitive speed settings, your skin comfort is never compromised. You can also use the GroomTribe app for a personal recommendation.

Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

Even up your moustache and sideburns

Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the SmartClick precision trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

50 minutes of cordless shaving

Enjoy up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving time from a single full charge.

Fully charged in one hour

Charge your Philips shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy-efficient lithium-ion battery.

The 5-minute power boost is enough for a single shave

In a hurry? Plug in your facial shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

Accessories

SmartClick Precision trimmer
Pouch Travel pouch
Maintenance Cleaning brush

Software

App GroomTribe
Software update Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2years after the date of purchase
Smartphone compatibility Compatible with a wide range of iPhone and Android™ devices. More info at philips.co.uk/s7000-support.
Bluetooth® Version 4.1 with 10m range

Power

Run time 50min / 17 shaves
Charging 1 hour full charge
Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
Automatic voltage 100-240 V
Battery Type Lithium-ion
Stand-by power 0.15 W
Max power consumption 5.4 W

Service

2year warranty Yes
Replacement head SH70 Replace every 2years

Shaving Performance

Contour following Multi-direction ContourDetect
SkinComfort SkinGlide Rings
Personal Shave Plan
Sensitive Shave Settings
Shaving system GentlePrecision Blades

Ease of use

Display Unplug for use Indicator
1 level battery indicator
Wet & Dry Wet and dry use
Cleaning Fully washable
Operation Cordless use only

  • CP0283/01

    £11.49

  • CP9061/01

    £8.99

  • AC53/01

    £14.49

  • CP1406/01

    £8.49

Frequently asked questions

  • Frequently Asked Question

    Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?

    When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?

    Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?

    Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?

    What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?

    How do I charge my Philips Shaver?

    Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?

    Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?

    Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips Shaver?

    How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?

    Can I use my Philips Grooming/Beauty product abroad?

    How do I get the best results with my Philips Shaver?

    How do I clean my Philips Shaver?

