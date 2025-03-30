Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (2025)

- Home
ZEN FARM NATURAAL
Features & Details
- High in protein and fiber
- Low in fat and calories
- Naturally gluten-free and vegan
- Rich in antioxidants and essential minerals (magnesium, potassium, calcium)
- Helps in weight management
- Crunchy and light texture, perfect for snacking
Description
Discover the wholesome goodness of Foxnuts (Makhana), a delicious and nutritious snack made from the seeds of the lotus flower. These crunchy, puffed seeds are naturally gluten-free, low in calories, and packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and calcium. Perfect for guilt-free snacking, foxnuts are lightly roasted to enhance their natural flavor and crunch. Whether you're looking for a healthy alternative to chips or a quick energy boost, foxnuts are the ideal snack for weight management, heart health, and overall well-being. Enjoy them as a standalone snack, mix them into your trail mix, or use them in your favorite recipes for a nutritious twist! Key Benefits: High in protein and fiber Low in fat and calories Gluten-free and vegan-friendly Rich in antioxidants and minerals Ideal for weight management and heart health
Product Information
|General Information
|Brand
|ZEN FARM NATURAAL
|Manufacturer
|RMM FOODX LLP
|Manufacturer Address
|
RMM FOODX LLP
|Manufacturer Email
|zenfarmnaturaal@gmail.com
|Sold By
|RMM FOODX LLP
|JioMart Customer Care Phone
|1800 890 1222
|Food Type
|Country of Origin
|India
|Product Details
|Added Preservatives
|Yes
|Preservation Type
|Dry
|FSSAI Approved
|Yes
|Veg/Non-Veg FSSAI Declaration Logo
|Veg
|Usage Details
|Allergen
|NA
|Net Quantity
|1Kg
|Product Type
|Phool Makhana
|Product Specifications
|Product Type
|Makhana
|Item Dimensions
|Height
|12 cm
|Length
|10 cm
|Width
|9 cm
|Net Weight
|1000 g
|Net Quantity
|1 kg
Article ID: RVZXTFNNUW
