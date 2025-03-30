Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (2025)

Table of Contents
₹3,700.00 ₹77,000.00 ₹77,000.00 ₹77,000.00 References
  • Home
  • All Categories
  • ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (1)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (2)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (3)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (4)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (5)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (6)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (7)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (8)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (9)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (10)
Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (11)
Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (12)
Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (13)
Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (14)
Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (15)
Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (16)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (17)

ZEN FARM NATURAAL

ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (18)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (19)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (20)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (21)

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (22)

Offers

Plan Details

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (23)

ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana

₹3,700.00

Features

  • 12 Months cover from date of purchase for New Smart Phones
  • Repair of device for Accidental and/or Liquid damage.
  • Max 2 repair requests, cumulatively capped upto the device invoice value.
  • Like to Like replacement
  • Free Pick-up & Drop
  • 14 Working Days TAT

Description

Ever accidentally spilt coffee, tea or water on your phone? Did your phone ever get drenched in the rain? All of these can damage parts within your phone and make it unusable or non-responsive just when you most need it. Smartphones are fragile and prone to physical damage. So we recommend you buy this accidental damage and liquid protection cover. Fixing a liquid damaged Smartphone is expensive and time consuming if it isn't covered under the manufacturer warranty or extended warranty. Buying this Extended Warranty for your smartphone will protect your phone for 12 months.

Specifications

Validity 1 Year
Brand Reliance Retails
Warranty 1 Year on handset. 6 months on accessories

Return Policy

Items are eligible for return within 7 Days of Delivery*. All accessories, product & packaging need to beEver accidentally spilt coffee, tea or water on your phone? Did your phone ever get drenched in the rain? All of these can damage parts within your phone and make it unusable or non-responsive just when you most need it. Smartphones are fragile and prone to physical damage. So we recommend you buy this accidental damage and liquid protection cover. Fixing a liquid damaged Smartphone is expensive and time consuming if it isn't covered under the manufacturer warranty or extended warranty. Buying this Extended Warranty for your smartphone will protect your phone for 12 months.

Price Details

Samsung 138 cm smart television with Pureview QLED

₹77,000.00

1 Year resQ Care Plan. Accidental and liquid damage Protection for LCD

₹77,000.00

Amount Payable:

₹77,000.00

Features & Details

  • High in protein and fiber
  • Low in fat and calories
  • Naturally gluten-free and vegan
  • Rich in antioxidants and essential minerals (magnesium, potassium, calcium)
  • Helps in weight management
  • Crunchy and light texture, perfect for snacking

Description

Discover the wholesome goodness of Foxnuts (Makhana), a delicious and nutritious snack made from the seeds of the lotus flower. These crunchy, puffed seeds are naturally gluten-free, low in calories, and packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and calcium. Perfect for guilt-free snacking, foxnuts are lightly roasted to enhance their natural flavor and crunch. Whether you're looking for a healthy alternative to chips or a quick energy boost, foxnuts are the ideal snack for weight management, heart health, and overall well-being. Enjoy them as a standalone snack, mix them into your trail mix, or use them in your favorite recipes for a nutritious twist! Key Benefits: High in protein and fiber Low in fat and calories Gluten-free and vegan-friendly Rich in antioxidants and minerals Ideal for weight management and heart health

Product Information

General Information
Brand ZEN FARM NATURAAL
Manufacturer RMM FOODX LLP
Manufacturer Address

RMM FOODX LLP
1103 ,, Wing A ,11th Floor , Aster Tower, , General Arun Kumar vaidya marg , Malad East Mumbai , Maharashtra, Mumbai, MAHARASHTRA - 400097
Manufacturer Email zenfarmnaturaal@gmail.com
Sold By RMM FOODX LLP
JioMart Customer Care Phone 1800 890 1222
Food Type Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (24)
Country of Origin India
Product Details
Added Preservatives Yes
Preservation Type Dry
FSSAI Approved Yes
Veg/Non-Veg FSSAI Declaration Logo Veg
Usage Details
Allergen NA
Net Quantity 1Kg
Product Type Phool Makhana
Product Specifications
Product Type Makhana
Item Dimensions
Height 12 cm
Length 10 cm
Width 9 cm
Net Weight 1000 g
Net Quantity 1 kg

Article ID: RVZXTFNNUW

See Also
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU Review: Dominant, No Compromise Performance - Page 3Arrow Lake could offer huge performance gains, but AMD’s Zen 5 might still defeat Intel’s mighty next-gen CPUsRead Save the Bachelor of Heaven SBOH Chapter 4812 RAW: 4815【Zen Master Baiyun】

Offers

Sellers

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (25)

ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana

more sellers

  • Name

  • Price High to Low

  • Price Low to High

  • Ratings

EMI Details

Debit Card EMI

Loading..

Buy ZEN FARM NATURAAL 1Kg Foxnuts Natural Snack | Healthy Gorgon nuts, MSG Free | Antioxidant, Rich in Calcium, Protein, Fiber Raw and Plain Makhana Online at Best Prices in India - JioMart. (2025)

References

Top Articles
After Having It For A Week, We Never Want To Be Without It: 31 Products Under $20 That Truly Make A Difference
Speed Up Nail Drying Time With These Quick Tips - The List
8 bộ phim đáng nhớ trong sự nghiệp của Shin Ye Eun
Latest Posts
De Beste Nageldroger? Dat Zijn Deze 5 Die Jij Moet Kennen! - TIP
De Beste Nageldroger Van 2025 - Vergelijking Test Top 5
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Velia Krajcik

Last Updated:

Views: 5889

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Velia Krajcik

Birthday: 1996-07-27

Address: 520 Balistreri Mount, South Armand, OR 60528

Phone: +466880739437

Job: Future Retail Associate

Hobby: Polo, Scouting, Worldbuilding, Cosplaying, Photography, Rowing, Nordic skating

Introduction: My name is Velia Krajcik, I am a handsome, clean, lucky, gleaming, magnificent, proud, glorious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.