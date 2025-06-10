California DMV opens early for those needing a Real ID before the May 7 deadline (2025)

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is opening some offices an hour early this spring to help people who have not yet obtained a Real ID before the May deadline.

On May 7, people boarding domestic flights or entering secured federal facilities such as courthouses must have a Real ID, a passport or another approved federal document .

Beginning Monday, 18 DMV offices will open at 7 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday through June 27. The early extra hour is reserved only for people with appointments to obtain a Real ID.

California Some senior drivers can renew their California licenses without a test. Here are the rules A new policy by the California DMV allows seniors 70 and older with clean driving records to renew their licenses without having to take an online course or test. Oct. 9, 2024

Officials said Californians who want to upgrade their driver’s license to a Real ID, but already have a U.S. passport or other federally approved document can wait until their license is due for renewal.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to improve security and minimize fraud in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Federal officials have repeatedly pushed back the date by which travelers need the new federally compliant identification card.

To apply for a Real ID, Californians should fill out the online application at REALID.dmv.ca.gov and upload the required documents. They must then visit a DMV office, bringing the uploaded documents to complete the application.

The required documents include a valid passport or birth certificate to prove identity, as well as those proving California residency such as a utility bill or a bank statement. A Social Security number is also needed.

California DMV apologizes for license plate that mocks Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Owner’s son calls it misunderstanding The California Department of Motor Vehicles issues an apology over a license plate that says “LOL” in reference to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Dec. 14, 2024 See Also When ‘Owning The Libs’ > The Constitution

The DMV charges a $45 fee for a REAL ID driver’s license.

The early hour is not available on Wednesday when DMV offices are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These DMV offices will open early:



Pleasanton (6300 W. Las Positas Blvd.)

Fremont (4287 Central Ave.)

Folsom (323 E. Bidwell St., Suite A)

Carmichael (5209 North Ave.)

Thousand Oaks (1810 E. Avenida De Los Arboles)

Van Nuys (14920 Vanowen St.)

Arleta (14400 Van Nuys Blvd.)

Glendale (1335 W. Glenoaks Blvd.)

Pasadena (49 S. Rosemead Blvd.)

Culver City (11400 W. Washington Blvd.)

Westminster (13700 Hoover St.)

Costa Mesa (650 W. 19th St.)

San Clemente (2727 Via Cascadita)

Rancho Cucamonga (8629 Hellman Ave.)

San Diego Clairemont (4375 Derrick Drive)

San Marcos (590 Rancheros Drive)

El Cajon (1450 Graves Ave.)

Poway (13461 Community Road)