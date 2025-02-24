Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts (2025)

Callie Haverda (born 22 February 2007) is a famous American actress, model, social media influencer, and television personality from Texas. She is known in the country for her fantastic acting in various tv-series and shows including Shut Eye and The Lost Husband.

In 2023, Callie rose to fame as she appeared in the tv series titled That ‘90s Show where she played the role of Leia Forman. This new Netflix television series was released on 19 January 2023.

Callie Haverda Biography, Wiki, Age, and Education

Callie Haverda was born on February 22, 2007, in Austin, Texas, United States. She likes to cut her birthday cake in the presence of her family members and friends. Her full name is Callie Hope Haverda and she is 17 years old according to her date of birth.

Haverda’s nationality is American and she is presently living in Burbank, California, United States. Her zodiac sign is Pisces and since her childhood, she is living with her family. She is currently pursuing her schooling at Westwood High School.

Parents and Siblings

Callie was born into an American family to Christian parents whose ethnic background is mixed. Since her childhood, she has had full support from her mom and dad. She also likes to share pictures of herself with her family on her social media profiles. Her mother’s name is Denise Haverda and she is a manager. On the other hand, her father Tony Haverda is a successful entrepreneur.

Her parents also appeared in various events with actress Callie. She was raised with her siblings in Austin, Texas during her childhood. Talking about her siblings, her sister Haley Haverda is also an actress. Her brother’s name is Carson Haverda.

Acting Career / TV Series / Movies

Callie is a well-known actress, television personality, model, and social media influencer known for her fabulous acting. Her acting career began when she appeared in a short named Paper Memories as Young Mary in 2010. Later, she played the role of Sierra in The Adventures of Pepper and Paula in 2015 and the same role in Stage V in 2016.

In 2017, Haverda rose to fame when she portrayed the character of Lala Marks in the tv series Shut Eye. In the same year, she appeared as Quinceanera Guest in the tv mini-series The Eleven Little Roosters. After playing in 8 episodes of Shut Eye, Callie played Molly in a short titled Dolly. In 2018, she appeared in an episode of See Plum Run as Olive.

Callie performed in a movie named The Lost Husband as Abby Moran in 2020. Presently, she is in talks for playing the character of Leia Forman in the Netflix series That ‘90s Show premiered on January 19, 2023. Aside from this, Haverda is a famous model and social media personality. She is also a TikTok star where she has gained thousands of followers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F36HBFGxWkg&ab_channel=Netflix

That ‘90s Show’s Callie Haverda’s Latest News

Callie is a very famous actress and television personality who has appeared in several shows, tv series, and movies. In 2010, she first performed Young Mary’s role in the short Paper Memories. Haverda is in the limelight as she played the role of Leia Forman in the tv series That ‘90s Show.

She acted in 10 episodes of the series which premiered on Netflix on 19 January 2023. On the stage of That ‘90s Show, she worked with other popular artists including Debra Jo Rupp, Ashley Aufderheide, Sam Morelos, Andrea Anders, Reyn Doi, Mace Coronel, etc.

Filmography

Year Title Role 2010 Paper Memories Young Mary 2015 The Adventures of Pepper and Paula Sierra 2016 Stage V Sierra 2017 The Eleven Little Roosters Quinceanera Guest 2017 Shut Eye Lala Marks 2017 Dolly Molly 2018 See Plum Run Olive 2020 The Lost Husband Abby Moran 2023 That ‘90s Show Leia Forman

Callie Haverda’s Height and Weight

Callie is a very gorgeous and fitness lover personality. In her daily routine, she used to do several exercises and eats only a nutritious diet. Haverda is 5 ft 7 in tall and weighs 50 kg (approx.). Talking about her physique, she has a slim figure with body measurements of 33-25-34. Callie has shiny blonde hair and hazel eyes which add extra beauty to her face.

Boyfriend / Dating History

Callie is presently single and is not dating anyone. According to her social media profiles, she is focusing on her career and spends her free time with her family. As she is a very charming personality, she can make anyone her boyfriend in the future. Talking about her dating history, in her past, Haverda had not dated anyone. As of January 2023, Callie is unmarried.

Approx Net Worth of Callie Haverda

Callie is a very talented girl who has earned a handsome net worth at a very young age. Presently, she can easily earn approximately $20k to $40k through her acting profession. In January 2023, her net worth is estimated at $800k to $1 million. Talking about her collection and property, Haverda lives in a luxurious house in California and she has no cars at this time.

6 Random Facts About Callie Haverda

Callie had done several commercials for popular brands including Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Citibank, Hyundai, Homewood Suites, and many others.

She has also appeared in several theatres such as Peter Pan, Any Turkey Can Tango, Seussical the Musical, and Annie.

Callie has also been featured in several print media such as International Junior Miss, City of New Braunfels, and many others.

She posted her first pic on Instagram on 3 February 2022 and gained over 29k followers in January 2023.

Haverda also served as a voiceover artist for the Japan Robots project.

Callie’s hobbies are listening to music, exploring the world, playing guitar, dancing, fashion, painting, and photography.

