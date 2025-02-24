Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts (2025)

Callie Haverda (born 22 February 2007) is a famous American actress, model, social media influencer, and television personality from Texas. She is known in the country for her fantastic acting in various tv-series and shows including Shut Eye and The Lost Husband.

In 2023, Callie rose to fame as she appeared in the tv series titled That ‘90s Show where she played the role of Leia Forman. This new Netflix television series was released on 19 January 2023.

Callie Haverda Biography, Wiki, Age, and Education

Callie Haverda was born on February 22, 2007, in Austin, Texas, United States. She likes to cut her birthday cake in the presence of her family members and friends. Her full name is Callie Hope Haverda and she is 17 years old according to her date of birth.

Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts (1)

Haverda’s nationality is American and she is presently living in Burbank, California, United States. Her zodiac sign is Pisces and since her childhood, she is living with her family. She is currently pursuing her schooling at Westwood High School.

Biodata and Quick Facts

Biography
Real nameCallie Hope Haverda
Stage nameCallie Haverda
NicknameCallie
JobActress, model, social media influencer, and television personality
In LimelightThat ‘90s Show
Birth Details / Biodata
BirthdayFebruary 22, 2007
Age (as of Jan 2023)15 years old
HometownAustin, Texas, United States
Current ResidenceBurbank, California, United States
ReligionChristian
EthnicityMixed
NationalityAmerican
Zodiac signPisces
Family Details
ParentsMother: Denise Haverda
Father: Tony Haverda
SiblingsSister – Haley Haverda
Brother – Carson Haverda
Other family membersLance Haverda and Julie Haverda
Education Details
SchoolWestwood High School
CollegeUpdated soon
QualificationsSchooling
Physical Appearance
HeightIn feet- 5 ft 7 in
In meters- 1.7 m
In cm- 170 cm
WeightIn kg- 50 kg
In pounds- 110 lbs
Hair ColorBlonde
Eyes ColorHazel
FigureSlim
Figure size33-25-34
Dating History and Wedding
Marital StatusUnmarried
Relationship StatusSingle
HusbandNone
BoyfriendWill update
Ex-boyfriendNot known
ChildrenN/A
Favorites / Hobbies
ActorKurtwood Smith
Dance formsFreestyle, Ballet, and Hip Hop
PlaceSan Francisco, Miami, and London
ColorPink, blue, and red
HobbiesListening to music, exploring the world, playing guitar, dancing, fashion, painting, and photography
Total Wealth and Property
Net Worth$800k to $1 million
Monthly Revenue$20k – $40k
Car CollectionNone
HouseLuxurious house in California
Other income sourcesCommercials and modeling

Parents and Siblings

Callie was born into an American family to Christian parents whose ethnic background is mixed. Since her childhood, she has had full support from her mom and dad. She also likes to share pictures of herself with her family on her social media profiles. Her mother’s name is Denise Haverda and she is a manager. On the other hand, her father Tony Haverda is a successful entrepreneur.

Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts (2)

Her parents also appeared in various events with actress Callie. She was raised with her siblings in Austin, Texas during her childhood. Talking about her siblings, her sister Haley Haverda is also an actress. Her brother’s name is Carson Haverda.

Acting Career / TV Series / Movies

Callie is a well-known actress, television personality, model, and social media influencer known for her fabulous acting. Her acting career began when she appeared in a short named Paper Memories as Young Mary in 2010. Later, she played the role of Sierra in The Adventures of Pepper and Paula in 2015 and the same role in Stage V in 2016.

Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts (3)

In 2017, Haverda rose to fame when she portrayed the character of Lala Marks in the tv series Shut Eye. In the same year, she appeared as Quinceanera Guest in the tv mini-series The Eleven Little Roosters. After playing in 8 episodes of Shut Eye, Callie played Molly in a short titled Dolly. In 2018, she appeared in an episode of See Plum Run as Olive.

Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts (4)

Callie performed in a movie named The Lost Husband as Abby Moran in 2020. Presently, she is in talks for playing the character of Leia Forman in the Netflix series That ‘90s Show premiered on January 19, 2023. Aside from this, Haverda is a famous model and social media personality. She is also a TikTok star where she has gained thousands of followers.

Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts (5)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F36HBFGxWkg&ab_channel=Netflix

That ‘90s Show’s Callie Haverda’s Latest News

Callie is a very famous actress and television personality who has appeared in several shows, tv series, and movies. In 2010, she first performed Young Mary’s role in the short Paper Memories. Haverda is in the limelight as she played the role of Leia Forman in the tv series That ‘90s Show.

Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts (6)

She acted in 10 episodes of the series which premiered on Netflix on 19 January 2023. On the stage of That ‘90s Show, she worked with other popular artists including Debra Jo Rupp, Ashley Aufderheide, Sam Morelos, Andrea Anders, Reyn Doi, Mace Coronel, etc.

Filmography

YearTitleRole
2010Paper MemoriesYoung Mary
2015The Adventures of Pepper and PaulaSierra
2016Stage VSierra
2017The Eleven Little RoostersQuinceanera Guest
2017Shut EyeLala Marks
2017DollyMolly
2018See Plum RunOlive
2020The Lost HusbandAbby Moran
2023That ‘90s ShowLeia Forman

Callie Haverda’s Height and Weight

Callie is a very gorgeous and fitness lover personality. In her daily routine, she used to do several exercises and eats only a nutritious diet. Haverda is 5 ft 7 in tall and weighs 50 kg (approx.). Talking about her physique, she has a slim figure with body measurements of 33-25-34. Callie has shiny blonde hair and hazel eyes which add extra beauty to her face.

Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts (7)

Boyfriend / Dating History

Callie is presently single and is not dating anyone. According to her social media profiles, she is focusing on her career and spends her free time with her family. As she is a very charming personality, she can make anyone her boyfriend in the future. Talking about her dating history, in her past, Haverda had not dated anyone. As of January 2023, Callie is unmarried.

Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts (8)

Profiles

InstagramCheck out
TwitterFollow now
FacebookNot Found
WikipediaCheck now
IMDbHave a look
WikicelebsClick here

Approx Net Worth of Callie Haverda

Callie is a very talented girl who has earned a handsome net worth at a very young age. Presently, she can easily earn approximately $20k to $40k through her acting profession. In January 2023, her net worth is estimated at $800k to $1 million. Talking about her collection and property, Haverda lives in a luxurious house in California and she has no cars at this time.

6 Random Facts About Callie Haverda

  • Callie had done several commercials for popular brands including Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Citibank, Hyundai, Homewood Suites, and many others.
  • She has also appeared in several theatres such as Peter Pan, Any Turkey Can Tango, Seussical the Musical, and Annie.
  • Callie has also been featured in several print media such as International Junior Miss, City of New Braunfels, and many others.
  • She posted her first pic on Instagram on 3 February 2022 and gained over 29k followers in January 2023.
  • Haverda also served as a voiceover artist for the Japan Robots project.
  • Callie’s hobbies are listening to music, exploring the world, playing guitar, dancing, fashion, painting, and photography.

Q & A

  1. Who is Callie Haverda?

    Callie is a famous American actress, model, television personality, and social media influencer.

  2. How old is Callie Haverda?

    She was born on 22 February 2007 in Austin, Texas, United States, and she is 15 years old (as of Jan 2023).

  3. Who plays Leia in That ‘90s Show?

    Callie Haverda

  4. Who are Callie Haverda’s parents?

    Her mother’s name is Denise Haverda and her father’s name is Tony Haverda.

  5. What is Callie Haverda’s net worth?

    $800k to $1 million

Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts (2025)

